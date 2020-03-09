College basketball rankings: Michigan State holds spot in Top 25 And 1 after winning share of Big Ten title

Michigan State was No. 1 in the preseason thanks in part to Cassius Winston being the initial favorite to win National Player of the Year. To say the season hasn't gone as planned would be an understatement. But Winston and his Spartans looked the part Sunday while closing the regular season with a fifth straight victory. And, yes, Michigan State must be considered a real candidate to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

"It means the world to have my whole family come and see me in my last home game -- and to go out like that," Winston said after scoring 27 points in MSU's 80-69 win over Ohio State "It's an amazing feeling."

The double-digit victory pushed Michigan State's record to 22-9 overall,14-6 in the Big Ten, and allowed the Spartans to finish tied with Maryland and Wisconsin atop the Big Ten standings. In other words, even in this rollercoaster of a season, Michigan State -- which is No. 13 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- still did enough to win at least a share of a third consecutive Big Ten title. And that's a pretty remarkable achievement, all things considered.

Top 25 And 1 rankings