College basketball rankings: Michigan State holds spot in Top 25 And 1 after winning share of Big Ten title
Tom Izzo's Spartans closed the regular season with three straight Quadrant 1 victories
Michigan State was No. 1 in the preseason thanks in part to Cassius Winston being the initial favorite to win National Player of the Year. To say the season hasn't gone as planned would be an understatement. But Winston and his Spartans looked the part Sunday while closing the regular season with a fifth straight victory. And, yes, Michigan State must be considered a real candidate to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament.
"It means the world to have my whole family come and see me in my last home game -- and to go out like that," Winston said after scoring 27 points in MSU's 80-69 win over Ohio State "It's an amazing feeling."
The double-digit victory pushed Michigan State's record to 22-9 overall,14-6 in the Big Ten, and allowed the Spartans to finish tied with Maryland and Wisconsin atop the Big Ten standings. In other words, even in this rollercoaster of a season, Michigan State -- which is No. 13 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- still did enough to win at least a share of a third consecutive Big Ten title. And that's a pretty remarkable achievement, all things considered.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Kansas
|Udoka Azubuike finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 66-62 victory at Texas Tech. The Jayhawks will take a 16-game winning streak into the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|28-3
|2
|Gonzaga
|Filip Petrusev finished with 27 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 86-76 victory over Saint Mary's. The Zags are 9-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|29-2
|3
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 27 points, five rebounds and five assists in Saturday's 76-51 victory over George Washington. Both of the Flyers' losses have come in overtime to schools ranked in the top 35 at KenPom -- namely Kansas and Colorado.
|--
|29-2
|4
|Baylor
|The Bears finished with 16 turnovers and just nine assists in Saturday's 76-64 loss at West Virginia. Baylor is 2-3 in its past five games.
|--
|26-4
|5
|Florida St.
|Dominik Olejniczak finished with 14 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 80-62 victory over Boston College. The Seminoles are the outright ACC champs.
|--
|26-5
|6
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn missed 14 of the 20 shots he attempted in Saturday's 59-56 loss to Utah State in the title game of the MWC Tournament. The Aztecs are 11-1 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with a Quad 3 loss to UNLV.
|--
|30-2
|7
|Creighton
|Marcus Zegarowski finished with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists in Saturday's 77-60 victory over Seton Hall. The Bluejays went 13-5 in the Big East and shared the league title with Villanova and Seton Hall.
|--
|24-7
|8
|Villanova
|Justin Moore finished with 11 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 70-69 victory at Georgetown. Villanova went 13-5 in the Big East and shared the league title with Seton Hall and Creighton.
|--
|24-7
|9
|Kentucky
|Nick Richards finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 71-70 victory at Florida. Kentucky is 9-1 in its past 10 games with wins in that stretch also coming over Auburn and LSU.
|--
|25-6
|10
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates finished with 14 turnovers and just 11 assists in Saturday's 77-60 loss at Creighton. Seton Hall went 13-5 in the Big East and shared the league title with Villanova and Creighton.
|--
|21-9
|11
|Maryland
|Anthony Cowan finished with 20 points and eight assists in Sunday's 83-70 victory over Michigan. Maryland went 14-6 in the Big Ten and shared the league title with Michigan State and Wisconsin.
|--
|24-7
|12
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard finished with 29 points, six rebounds and five assists in Saturday's 80-67 victory over Stanford. The Ducks' resume features eight Quadrant 1 victories and just two losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|24-7
|13
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with 27 points and six assists in Sunday's 80-69 victory over Ohio State. Michigan State went 14-6 in the Big Ten and shared the league title with Maryland and Wisconsin.
|--
|22-9
|14
|Duke
|Tre Jones finished with 21 points and 11 assists in Saturday's 89-76 victory over North Carolina. Duke is 3-3 in its past six games with multiple losses to currently unranked opponents.
|--
|25-6
|15
|Louisville
|The Cardinals shot 37.3% from the field in Saturday's 57-54 loss at Virginia. Louisville finished in a three-way tie for second in the ACC standings.
|--
|24-7
|16
|BYU
|Yoeli Childs finished with 38 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 81-64 victory at Pepperdine. The Cougars are 16-2 with Childs in the lineup.
|--
|24-7
|17
|Butler
|Kamar Baldwin hit a game-winning 3-pointer and finished with 36 points in Saturday's 72-71 victory at Xavier. The Bulldogs are 15-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|22-9
|18
|Auburn
|Samir Doughty made eight 3-pointers and finished with 32 points in Saturday's 85-63 victory at Tennessee. Auburn is 14-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with just one loss outside of the first two quadrants.
|1
|25-6
|19
|Wisconsin
|Micah Potter finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 60-56 victory at Indiana. Wisconsin went 14-6 in the Big Ten and shared the league title with Michigan State and Maryland.
|1
|21-10
|20
|Virginia
|Kihei Clark finished with 18 points, five assists and five steals in Saturday' s 57-54 victory over Louisville. The Cavaliers will take an eight-game winning streak into the ACC Tournament.
|3
|23-7
|21
|Ohio St.
|Kaleb Wesson missed seven of the eight shots he attempted in Sunday's 80-69 loss at Michigan State. The Buckeyes are 6-2 in their past eight games with victories in that stretch over Maryland and Michigan.
|3
|21-10
|22
|Houston
|Fabian White finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds in Sunday's 64-57 victory over Memphis. The Cougars have won at least a share of two straight AAC titles.
|2
|23-8
|23
|Illinois
|Ayo Dosunmu finished with 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in Sunday's 78-76 victory over Iowa. Illinois is 5-1 in its past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Ohio State.
|2
|21-10
|24
|W. Virginia
|Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 76-64 victory over Baylor. The Mountaineers are 12-10 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|2
|21-10
|25
|Michigan
|Michigan allowed the Terrapins to shoot 56.0% from the field in Sunday's 83-70 loss at Maryland. Each of the Wolverines past four losses were to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1.
|4
|19-12
|26
|Iowa
|Joe Wieskamp missed seven of the nine shots he attempted in Sunday's 78-76 loss at Illinois. Iowa is 1-3 in its past four games with the lone win in that stretch coming against Penn State.
|4
|20-11
