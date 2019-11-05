College Basketball Rankings: Michigan State is No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 heading into showdown with Kentucky

NEW YORK -- Michigan State enters this 2019-20 season No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings. Nobody would argue that's absurd. But if the Spartans don't beat Kentucky late Tuesday here inside Madison Square Garden, they'll relinquish the top spot Wednesday morning. And, yes, that's my way of saying I'll be updating the Top 25 And 1 again daily from now through Selection Sunday.

It's a helluva way to spend my mornings, obviously.

But, truth be told, I actually enjoy the daily exercise because it forces me to pay closer attention than most to everything in the sport, and because it's a great way to stay engaged with fans -- many of whom use it as an excuse to call me names on the regular.

All good, though.

I take nothing personally. The feedback is (usually) fun.

Anyway ... back to Michigan State.

The Spartans are the betting favorite to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament, according to oddsmakers. So, again, they're a reasonable preseason No. 1. But they're also an unusual preseason No. 1, if only because they don't have any projected first-round NBA Draft picks. And teams don't usually compete for national championships in college basketball without having at least one projected first-round NBA Draft pick.

Can Tom Izzo buck that trend?

If anybody can, it's probably him. But Duke, Kentucky, Louisville and Kansas -- you know, the usual suspects -- are obvious and legitimate challengers. So it'll be a blast watching everything play out.

The season starts Tuesday.

Enjoy it.

I'll meet you back here Wednesday morning.