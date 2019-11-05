College Basketball Rankings: Michigan State is No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 heading into showdown with Kentucky

The Spartans will play John Calipari's Wildcats in the season-opening Champions Classic

NEW YORK -- Michigan State enters this 2019-20 season No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings. Nobody would argue that's absurd. But if the Spartans don't beat Kentucky late Tuesday here inside Madison Square Garden, they'll relinquish the top spot Wednesday morning. And, yes, that's my way of saying I'll be updating the Top 25 And 1 again daily from now through Selection Sunday.

It's a helluva way to spend my mornings, obviously.

But, truth be told, I actually enjoy the daily exercise because it forces me to pay closer attention than most to everything in the sport, and because it's a great way to stay engaged with fans -- many of whom use it as an excuse to call me names on the regular.

All good, though.

I take nothing personally. The feedback is (usually) fun.

Anyway ... back to Michigan State.

The Spartans are the betting favorite to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament, according to oddsmakers. So, again, they're a reasonable preseason No. 1. But they're also an unusual preseason No. 1, if only because they don't have any projected first-round NBA Draft picks. And teams don't usually compete for national championships in college basketball without having at least one projected first-round NBA Draft pick.

Can Tom Izzo buck that trend?

If anybody can, it's probably him. But Duke, Kentucky, Louisville and Kansas -- you know, the usual suspects -- are obvious and legitimate challengers. So it'll be a blast watching everything play out.

The season starts Tuesday.

Enjoy it.

I'll meet you back here Wednesday morning.

Biggest Movers
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 The Spartans return most of the best pieces from a 32-win team that made last season's Final Four. With CBS Sports Preseason Player of the Year Cassius Winston running things, Michigan State is the favorite to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament. --0-0
2 The Blue Devils lost a lot from last season's team - most notably three players who went in the top 10 of the 2019 NBA Draft, among them Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson. But the return of Tre Jones, and another heralded recruiting class, gives Mike Krzyzewski a reasonable chance to make the 13th Final Four of his career. --0-0
3 The Wildcats could have the nation's best backcourt thanks to the presence of Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey. The only question is whether UK will have enough productivity in the frontcourt to secure what would be John Calipari's sixth SEC regular-season title. --0-0
4 The Cardinals are returning six of the top seven scorers from a 20-win team that made the NCAA Tournament. The addition of Lamarr Kimble, a grad-transfer from Saint Joseph's, could be the key to Chris Mack making the first Final Four of his career. --0-0
5 Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike should be one of the best inside-outside duos in college basketball. Anything short of Bill Self's 15th Big 12 regular-season title will be a disappointment. --0-0
6 If Michigan State has a real challenger in the Big Ten, it will likely be Maryland. Anthony Cowan and Jalen Smith are the core of a team that could take the Terrapins to the Final Four for the first time since 2002. --0-0
7 Penny Hardaway replaced Tubby Smith in March 2018 and quickly turned the Memphis program around in every measurable. His Tigers are young but undeniably more talented than almost everybody they'll play this regular season. --0-0
8 Cole Anthony is gifted enough to lead UNC to what would be Roy Williams' 10th Final Four. The 5-star freshman is a legitimate candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. --0-0
9 Kerry Blackshear, a graduate-transfer from Virginia Tech, is a roster-addition good enough to make the Gators a real threat to Kentucky in the SEC. Combined with 5-star freshmen Scottie Lewis and Tre Mann, Blackshear should have Florida in a position to record its best season since Billy Donovan left for the NBA. --0-0
10 The Cavaliers are replacing the top three scorers from last season's team that won the national championship. But, don't forget, Tony Bennett's average KenPom finish over the past six seasons, regardless of who left and who enrolled, is 4.8. --0-0
11 The Zags lost the top four scorers from last season's team but, on paper, are still the class of the West Coast Conference. Admon Gilder, a graduate-transfer from Texas A&M, should make an immediate impact in Spokane. --0-0
12 The Pirates are returning eight players who averaged double-digits in minutes for a team that won 20 games last season and made the NCAA Tournament. Myles Powell is a legit National Player of the Year candidate. --0-0
13 The Wildcats return four of the top seven scorers from last season's team that won the Big East's regular-season title outright. That could be the key to Villanova winning its league for the sixth time in a seven-year span. --0-0
14 Chris Beard's Red Raiders will look very different but still be very good. David Moretti is back after averaging 11.5 points, and shooting 45.9 percent from 3-point range, last season while helping Texas Tech advance to the final game of the NCAA Tournament. --0-0
15 Dana Altman did a nice job restocking Oregon's roster after losing three players early to the NBA Draft. The Ducks have the pieces to make the Sweet 16 for what would be the fourth time in an eight-year span. --0-0
16 Auburn, like most Final Four teams, lost a lot from last season - and trying to replace Jared Harper and Bryce Brown in the backcourt won't be easy. But there are still enough solid pieces on campus to get the Tigers to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year. --0-0
17 The loss of Carsen Edwards is obviously a big deal. But it would be naive to assume Matt Painter won't win at a relevant level again and guide the Boilermakers to the NCAA Tournament for the sixth straight year. --0-0
18 VCU is the only program in the country to return the top six scorers from a team that won its league by multiple games. The Rams' roster includes four players coming off of a season in which they averaged double-digits in points. --0-0
19 Rick Barnes lost a lot from last season's team that spent time ranked No. 1 - most notably Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield. But the returning players, and 5-star freshman Josiah-Jordan James, should be enough to keep the Vols near the top of the SEC. --0-0
20 Tristan Clark was one of the nation's best players before suffering a torn meniscus that limited him to just 14 games last season. His return should have the Bears in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in a seven-year span. --0-0
21 Five of the top seven scorers from a team that spent part of last season ranked are back - including Kaleb Wesson, who averaged 14.6 points and 6.9 assists as a sophomore. That's among the reasons why OSU coach Chris Holtmann should be in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth consecutive season. --0-0
22 Sean Miller's Wildcats return only one player who averaged at least 7.5 points per game last season. But Arizona's top-10 recruiting class featuring 5-star studs Nico Mannion and Josh Green should provide enough talent to prevent the Pac-12 power from missing the NCAA Tournament in consecutive years. --0-0
23 The top six scorers from a team that finished 14-4 in the Atlantic 10 are back - among them reigning Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Jon Axel Gudmundsson. This should be Bob McKillop's best team since Stephen Curry led the Wildcats to the Elite Eight of the 2008 NCAA Tournament. --0-0
24 The top four scorers from a team that shared the Mountain West Conference regular-season title are back - including Sam Merrill, who averaged 20.9 points last season. The Aggies are 20 spots better than every other MWC school in the preseason KenPom ratings. --0-0
25 The Gaels are returning seven players who averaged at least 13 minutes per game last season - among them Jordan Ford, who got 21.1 points per game while shooting 41.2 percent from 3-point range. Saint Mary's should be good enough to push Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference. --0-0
26 The Tigers are returning three of the top six scorers from a team that won the SEC's regular-season title. The enrollment of 5-star forward Trendon Watford should have the Tigers at, or near, the top of their league again under third-year coach Will Wade. --0-0
CBS Sports Insider

Gary Parrish is an award-winning college basketball columnist and television analyst for CBS Sports who also hosts the highest-rated afternoon drive radio show in Memphis, where he lives with his wife... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories