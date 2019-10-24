College basketball rankings: Michigan State leads preseason Coaches Poll ahead of Kentucky, Kansas, Duke

The Spartans, also at the top of the AP Top 25, are the consensus preseason No. 1 team in the nation

For the first time in program history, Michigan State is the preseason No. 1 team in college basketball in the USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released on Thursday. The Spartans earned No. 1 honors in the AP Top 25 poll earlier this week. They return preseason Player of the Year Cassius Winston from last season's team that made a run to the Final Four. Of a possible 32 first-place votes, Michigan State received 30.

The other two first-place votes were split between Kansas and Duke. Kentucky, which ranks No. 2 in the poll behind Michigan State, did not receive a first-place vote.

Kansas ranks No. 3 in the Coaches Poll followed by Duke and Louisville. Rounding out the top 10 is Florida, Gonzaga, Maryland, Virginia and Villanova.

Rank Team Points
1 Michigan State (30) 792
2 Kentucky 734
3 Kansas (1) 687
4 Duke (1) 683
5 Louisville 670
6 Florida 619
7 Gonzaga 544
8 Maryland 536
9 Virginia 532
10 Villanova 531
11 North Carolina 503
12 Texas Tech 417
13 Seton Hall 403
14 Oregon 344
15 Memphis 331
16 Ohio State 280
17 Arizona 229
18 Baylor 228
19 Utah State 218
20 Saint Mary's 163
21 Xavier 149
22 Purdue 123
23 Auburn 105
24 LSU 86
25 Tennessee 78
Others receiving votes: VCU 76; Marquette 62; Washington 59; Florida State 47; Michigan 28; Colorado 28; Houston 17; Creighton 13; Davidson 11; Southern California 9; Providence 8; Mississippi State 7; Wisconsin 6; UCLA 6; Texas 6; Syracuse 6; Georgetown 6; Liberty 5; Dayton 5; Harvard 4; Oklahoma 3; Illinois 2; NC State 1.
