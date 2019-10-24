College basketball rankings: Michigan State leads preseason Coaches Poll ahead of Kentucky, Kansas, Duke
The Spartans, also at the top of the AP Top 25, are the consensus preseason No. 1 team in the nation
For the first time in program history, Michigan State is the preseason No. 1 team in college basketball in the USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released on Thursday. The Spartans earned No. 1 honors in the AP Top 25 poll earlier this week. They return preseason Player of the Year Cassius Winston from last season's team that made a run to the Final Four. Of a possible 32 first-place votes, Michigan State received 30.
The other two first-place votes were split between Kansas and Duke. Kentucky, which ranks No. 2 in the poll behind Michigan State, did not receive a first-place vote.
Kansas ranks No. 3 in the Coaches Poll followed by Duke and Louisville. Rounding out the top 10 is Florida, Gonzaga, Maryland, Virginia and Villanova.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|1
|Michigan State (30)
|792
|2
|Kentucky
|734
|3
|Kansas (1)
|687
|4
|Duke (1)
|683
|5
|Louisville
|670
|6
|Florida
|619
|7
|Gonzaga
|544
|8
|Maryland
|536
|9
|Virginia
|532
|10
|Villanova
|531
|11
|North Carolina
|503
|12
|Texas Tech
|417
|13
|Seton Hall
|403
|14
|Oregon
|344
|15
|Memphis
|331
|16
|Ohio State
|280
|17
|Arizona
|229
|18
|Baylor
|228
|19
|Utah State
|218
|20
|Saint Mary's
|163
|21
|Xavier
|149
|22
|Purdue
|123
|23
|Auburn
|105
|24
|LSU
|86
|25
|Tennessee
|78
