College basketball rankings: Michigan State No. 1 in coaches poll, Virginia tops AP

It's a split decision as coaches poll goes with Spartans at the top and AP has Virginia No. 1.

While Virginia made history with its first No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 this week, the USA Today Coaches Poll decided against making the Cavaliers the new top team in the country and moved Michigan State up three spots to No. 1 after the Spartans took down Purdue on Saturday. 

Virginia, which lost to Virginia Tech on Saturday night, dropped one spot to No. 3, behind No. 2 Villanova, which lost its spot at the top after losing to St. John's last Wednesday. Crosstown rivals Xavier and Cincinnati each received one first-place vote from the group of 32 coaches polled and moved up one spot from last week to round out the top five. 

The biggest jump came from Ohio State, up seven spots to No. 9 after beating Purdue on the road and Iowa at home. The Boilermakers dropped four spots to No. 7, but it was not the biggest fall of the week. That came from Arizona, down six spots to No. 19. 

Check out the full coaches poll below, via USA Today

  1. Michigan State (17 first-place votes)
  2. Villanova (8)
  3. Virginia (5)
  4. Xavier (1)
  5. Cincinnati (1)
  6. Texas Tech 
  7. Purdue 
  8. Gonzaga 
  9. Ohio State
  10. Duke 
  11. Auburn 
  12. Clemson
  13. Kansas 
  14. Rhode Island 
  15. St. Mary's 
  16. North Carolina 
  17. Tennessee
  18. Wichita State
  19. Arizona 
  20. West Virginia 
  21. Michigan 
  22. Arizona State
  23. Oklahoma 
  24. Nevada 
  25. Creighton 

Dropped out: Kentucky (24), Miami (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Florida, Texas A&amp;M, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Houston, Miami, Butler, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, UCLA, Alabama, Loyola (Ill.), Louisville, Kentucky, Seton Hall, TCU, East Tennessee State 

