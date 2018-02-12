College basketball rankings: Michigan State No. 1 in coaches poll, Virginia tops AP

While Virginia made history with its first No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 this week, the USA Today Coaches Poll decided against making the Cavaliers the new top team in the country and moved Michigan State up three spots to No. 1 after the Spartans took down Purdue on Saturday.

Virginia, which lost to Virginia Tech on Saturday night, dropped one spot to No. 3, behind No. 2 Villanova, which lost its spot at the top after losing to St. John's last Wednesday. Crosstown rivals Xavier and Cincinnati each received one first-place vote from the group of 32 coaches polled and moved up one spot from last week to round out the top five.

The biggest jump came from Ohio State, up seven spots to No. 9 after beating Purdue on the road and Iowa at home. The Boilermakers dropped four spots to No. 7, but it was not the biggest fall of the week. That came from Arizona, down six spots to No. 19.

Check out the full coaches poll below, via USA Today:

Dropped out: Kentucky (24), Miami (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Florida, Texas A&M, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Houston, Miami, Butler, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, UCLA, Alabama, Loyola (Ill.), Louisville, Kentucky, Seton Hall, TCU, East Tennessee State