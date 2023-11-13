Following an upset loss to James Madison in its season opener, Michigan State dropped 15 spots to No. 19 in the Coaches Poll on Monday ahead of its matchup with No. 9 Duke at the Champions Classic in Chicago on Tuesday.
The Spartans opened the season as the No. 4 ranked team in both the preseason Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 and suffered their first loss in the month of November in Tom Izzo's 29-year coaching career. The program hadn't lost a home game in the month of November at the comforts of East Lansing since 1986.Michigan State bounced back from its overtime loss to the Dukes three days later with a 74-51 win over Southern Indiana. The Spartans through the first two games of the season are shooting 2-of-31 from beyond the arc and that number will certainly have to improve ahead of matchups against the Blue Devils and Arizona later this month.
Speaking of Arizona, the Wildcats moved up eight spots to No. 3 spots following their upset road win over Duke. Both Duke and Michigan State head into the marquee matchup with one loss to a team ranked outside the top 10.
Coaches Poll
1. Kansas
2. Purdue
3. Arizona
4. UConn
5. Marquette
6. Houston
7. Creighton
8. Tennessee
9. Duke
10. Florida Atlantic
11. Miami (FL)
12. Gonzaga
13. Baylor
14. Arkansas
15. Texas A&M
16. Kentucky
17. Texas
18. North Carolina
19. Michigan State
20. USC
21. Villanova
22. Alabama
23. Illinois
24. Saint Mary's
25. Virginia
25. UCLA
Others receiving votes: Colorado 46; Memphis 40; San Diego State 35; Michigan 25; James Madison 25; TCU 19; Mississippi State 17; Iowa State 16; Xavier 13; BYU 6; Auburn 6; St. John's 5; Princeton 4; Clemson 4; Wisconsin 3; Oregon 2; North Carolina State 1; Iowa 1; Boise State 1.