Following an upset loss to James Madison in its season opener, Michigan State dropped 15 spots to No. 19 in the Coaches Poll on Monday ahead of its matchup with No. 9 Duke at the Champions Classic in Chicago on Tuesday.

The Spartans opened the season as the No. 4 ranked team in both the preseason Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 and suffered their first loss in the month of November in Tom Izzo's 29-year coaching career. The program hadn't lost a home game in the month of November at the comforts of East Lansing since 1986.Michigan State bounced back from its overtime loss to the Dukes three days later with a 74-51 win over Southern Indiana. The Spartans through the first two games of the season are shooting 2-of-31 from beyond the arc and that number will certainly have to improve ahead of matchups against the Blue Devils and Arizona later this month.

Speaking of Arizona, the Wildcats moved up eight spots to No. 3 spots following their upset road win over Duke. Both Duke and Michigan State head into the marquee matchup with one loss to a team ranked outside the top 10.

Coaches Poll

1. Kansas

2. Purdue

3. Arizona

4. UConn

5. Marquette

6. Houston

7. Creighton

8. Tennessee

9. Duke

10. Florida Atlantic

11. Miami (FL)

12. Gonzaga

13. Baylor

14. Arkansas

15. Texas A&M

16. Kentucky

17. Texas

18. North Carolina

19. Michigan State

20. USC

21. Villanova

22. Alabama

23. Illinois

24. Saint Mary's

25. Virginia

25. UCLA

Others receiving votes: Colorado 46; Memphis 40; San Diego State 35; Michigan 25; James Madison 25; TCU 19; Mississippi State 17; Iowa State 16; Xavier 13; BYU 6; Auburn 6; St. John's 5; Princeton 4; Clemson 4; Wisconsin 3; Oregon 2; North Carolina State 1; Iowa 1; Boise State 1.