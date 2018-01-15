College basketball rankings: Michigan State plummets, Villanova still No. 1 in AP Top 25
Villanova is again the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 followed by Virginia and Purdue
Michigan State suffered its second loss in three games on Saturday. A combination of too many turnovers and a stalling offense has jolted Sparty into a funk that has blown the Big Ten race wide open, allowing Purdue and Ohio State to take firm control atop the standings just one-third of the way into league play.
The result for Michigan State after a disappointing week is a free fall in the latest AP Top 25, dropping from No. 4 to No. 9 after going 1-1 and falling by double digits to Michigan at home this week. There's silver lining for Spartans fans: there's not a ranked opponent on the schedule until Purdue comes to town on Feb. 10.
The not-so-silver lining? Purdue looks like it might be the best team in the conference and a national title contender. Winners of 13 straight, the Boilermakers are 6-0 in the Big Ten, tied for first with Ohio State, and now up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25, behind top-ranked Villanova and No. 2 Virginia.
AP Top 25 poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Villanova (63)
16-1
1,623
1
2
Virginia (1)
16-1
1,527
3
3
Purdue (1)
17-2
1,411
6
4
14-2
1,371
9
5
15-2
1,319
7
6
15-2
1,304
2
7
15-2
1,283
5
8
15-2
1,276
8
9
Michigan State
16-3
1,062
4
10
14-3
1,032
12
11
16-3
928
10
12
15-2
858
14
13
16-3
829
15
14
14-4
723
17
15
14-4
666
20
16
14-3
639
11
17
16-1
523
22
18
14-3
487
21
19
15-3
455
13
20
15-2
444
19
21
12-4
358
24
22
Ohio State
15-4
276
--
23
Michigan
15-4
223
--
24
13-4
196
16
25
Miami
13-3
143
18
Others receiving votes: Creighton 56, Rhode Island 39, Florida State 25, Nevada 23, Saint Mary's 19, New Mexico State 4, Louisville 2, Florida 1.
