College basketball rankings: Michigan State plummets, Villanova still No. 1 in AP Top 25

Villanova is again the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 followed by Virginia and Purdue

Michigan State suffered its second loss in three games on Saturday. A combination of too many turnovers and a stalling offense has jolted Sparty into a funk that has blown the Big Ten race wide open, allowing Purdue and Ohio State to take firm control atop the standings just one-third of the way into league play.

The result for Michigan State after a disappointing week is a free fall in the latest AP Top 25, dropping from No. 4 to No. 9 after going 1-1 and falling by double digits to Michigan at home this week. There's silver lining for Spartans fans: there's not a ranked opponent on the schedule until Purdue comes to town on Feb. 10.

The not-so-silver lining? Purdue looks like it might be the best team in the conference and a national title contender. Winners of 13 straight, the Boilermakers are 6-0 in the Big Ten, tied for first with Ohio State, and now up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25, behind top-ranked Villanova and No. 2 Virginia.

AP Top 25 poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Villanova (63)

16-1

1,623

1

2

Virginia (1)

16-1

1,527

3

3

Purdue (1)

17-2

1,411

6

4

Oklahoma

14-2

1,371

9

5

Duke

15-2

1,319

7

6

West Virginia

15-2

1,304

2

7

Wichita State

15-2

1,283

5

8

Texas Tech

15-2

1,276

8

9

Michigan State

16-3

1,062

4

10

Kansas

14-3

1,032

12

11

Xavier

16-3

928

10

12

Cincinnati

15-2

858

14

13

Gonzaga

16-3

829

15

14

Arizona

14-4

723

17

15

North Carolina

14-4

666

20

16

Arizona State

14-3

639

11

17

Auburn

16-1

523

22

18

Kentucky

14-3

487

21

19

Seton Hall

15-3

455

13

20

Clemson

15-2

444

19

21

Tennessee

12-4

358

24

22

Ohio State

15-4

276

--

23

Michigan

15-4

223

--

24

TCU

13-4

196

16

25

Miami

13-3

143

18

Others receiving votes: Creighton 56, Rhode Island 39, Florida State 25, Nevada 23, Saint Mary's 19, New Mexico State 4, Louisville 2, Florida 1.

