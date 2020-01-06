College Basketball Rankings: Michigan State returns to top 10 of Top 25 And 1 after blowout of Michigan

Michigan and Michigan State played each other Sunday. And if you didn't know it before, you know it now -- that the Wolverines' season, and the Spartans' season, are undeniably trending in different directions.

The seasons couldn't be more different.

The Spartans were ranked No. 1 in the preseason, then started 5-3, but have now won seven straight games -- among them Sunday's 87-69 victory over Michigan. So Michigan State is trending upward. Meantime, the Wolverines were unranked in the preseason, then started 7-0 with wins over Gonzaga and Creighton, but have gone 3-4 in their past seven games with multiple double-digit losses. So Michigan is trending downward. And the current truth is that the Spartans aren't as vulnerable as they looked early in the season, and the Wolverines aren't as dominant as they appeared in those first seven games.

The updated Top 25 And 1 reflects as much.

Michigan State is up to No. 10 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Michigan is down to No. 19. And Gonzaga is No. 1 for the eighth consecutive day. The Zags' next game is Thursday at San Diego.

Monday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 10 Michigan State 12 Michigan Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Gonzaga Killian Tillie finished with 20 points, four rebounds and four assists in Saturday's 75-70 win over Pepperdine. The Zags' eight-game winning streak includes victories over Arizona and Washington. -- 16-1 2 Kansas Udoka Azubukie finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 60-53 win over West Virginia. The Jayhawks have seven top-90 KenPom wins and zero sub-30 KenPom losses. -- 11-2 3 Duke Vernon Carey finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 95-62 victory at Miami. The Blue Devils will take a seven-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Georgia Tech. -- 13-1 4 Auburn J'Von McCormick scored a career-high 28 points in Saturday's 80-68 victory at Mississippi State. The Tigers' perfect record features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams. -- 13-0 5 Oregon Payton Pritchard finished with 19 points, five assists and four rebounds in Saturday's 69-64 victory at Utah. The Ducks' resume features wins over Michigan, Memphis, Seton Hall and Houston. -- 12-3 6 San Diego St Malachi Flynn finished with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists in Saturday's 77-68 victory at Utah State. The Aztecs are 15-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 season. -- 15-0 7 Baylor MaCio Teague finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 59-44 victory over Texas. The Bears will take a 10-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Texas Tech. 1 11-1 8 Butler Sean McDermott finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 71-57 victory over Creighton. Butler's lone loss is a one-point loss at Baylor. 1 14-1 9 Florida St. Trent Forrest finished with 20 points and five assists in Saturday's 78-65 victory at Louisville. The Seminoles have won six straight games since losing at Indiana. 1 13-2 10 Michigan St. Cassius Winston finished with a career-high 32 points and nine assists in Sunday's 87-69 victory over Michigan. The Spartans will take a seven-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Minnesota. 10 12-3 11 Louisville Jordan Nwora's 32 points weren't enough to prevent Louisville from losing 78-65 to Florida State on Saturday. The Cardinals are 2-3 in their past five games with losses to Texas Tech, Kentucky and FSU. -- 11-3 12 Villanova The Wildcats finished with nine assists and 13 turnovers in Saturday's 71-60 loss at Marquette. Next up for Villanova is Tuesday's game at Creighton. -- 10-3 13 W. Virginia The Mountaineers missed 11 of the 14 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 60-53 loss at Kansas. West Virginia finished with 16 turnovers and just seven assists in the game. -- 11-2 14 Ohio St. The Buckeyes finished with 14 turnovers and just eight assists in Friday's 61-57 loss to Wisconsin. Ohio State is 2-3 in its past five games. -- 11-3 15 Kentucky Immanuel Quickly finished with a career-high 23 points in Saturday's 71-59 victory over Missouri. The Wildcats have won two straight since losing to Ohio State. -- 10-3 16 Maryland Jalen Smith finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 75-59 victory over Indiana. The Terrapins will take a two-game winning streak into Tuesday's showdown with Ohio State. -- 12-2 17 Dayton Obi Toppin was limited because of foul trouble but still finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 80-67 win at Saint Joseph's. The Flyers have the nation's highest effective field goal percentage. 1 13-2 18 Penn St. Lamar Stevens finished with 16 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 89-86 victory over Iowa. The Nittany Lions will take a five-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Rutgers. 1 12-2 19 Michigan The Wolverines allowed Michigan State to shoot 52.8% from the field in Sunday's 87-69 loss inside the Breslin Center. Michigan is just 3-4 since starting the season 7-0. 12 10-4 20 Memphis Precious Achiuwa's 20 points and 15 rebounds couldn't prevent Memphis from losing 65-62 to Georgia on Saturday. The Tigers were missing their second-leading scorer, D.J. Jeffries, because of what was described as flu-like symptoms. 1 12-2 21 Iowa Luka Garza's 34 points and 12 rebounds weren't enough to keep Iowa from losing 89-86 to Penn State at the Palestra on Saturday. The Hawkeyes are 5-4 against KenPom's top 70 with zero sub-70 losses. 1 10-4 22 Virginia Kihei Clark finished with a career-high 18 points in Saturday's 65-39 victory over Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers' adjusted defensive efficiency rating ranks No. 1 nationally. 1 11-2 23 Texas Tech Jahmi'us Ramsey made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in Saturday's 85-50 win over Oklahoma State. The 35-point win was the most lopsided margin of victory ever for the Red Raiders in a Big 12 game. 1 10-3 24 Creighton The Bluejays missed 18 of the 22 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 71-57 loss at Butler. Creighton finished with 13 turnovers and just seven assists in the game. 1 12-3 25 Wichita St. Erik Stevenson finished with 29 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 74-54 victory over Ole Miss. The Shockers will take a seven-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Memphis. 1 13-1 26 Arkansas Isaiah Joe made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points in Saturday's 69-59 victory over Texas A&M. The Razorbacks will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at LSU. NR 12-1

IN: Arkansas

OUT: Colorado