College basketball rankings: Michigan State slips in Coaches Poll, Gonzaga remains on top

The Gonzaga Bulldogs remain atop the latest USA Today Coaches Poll after another flawless week. Followed up by a win over then-No. 1 Duke in the Maui Invitational, they cruised to 2-0 this past week -- including an impressive double-digit win over Creighton on the road shorthanded -- to move to 8-0 overall. It's the third time since 2012 they've opened the season with at least eight consecutive wins.

Meanwhile, the rest of the top seven -- filled with Kansas, Duke, Virginia, Michigan, Nevada and Tennessee -- remained exactly as it were a week ago. The Jayhawks began the season as the preseason No. 1 and have yet to lose, but only received 10 of a possible 32 first-place votes this week. Gonzaga garnered 21 while Michigan, unbeaten with double digit wins over reigning national champion Villanova and a top-15 North Carolina squad, received one.

Michigan State fell two spots to No. 10 after falling to Louisville last week.

Below is the latest updated top 25 coaches poll.

USA Today Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: Houston 58; St. John's 33; Iowa State 33; Creighton 32; Furman 30; UCLA 28; Texas 24; Clemson 24; Syracuse 22; North Carolina State 11; Oregon 9; Cincinnati 8; Indiana 8; West Virginia 5; Central Florida 5; LSU 5; Pittsburgh 5; North Texas 2; Florida 2; Radford 1; Marquette 1.