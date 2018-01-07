College basketball rankings: Michigan State takes top spot; SEC supremacy up for grabs

The SEC has turned into one of the nation's most interesting leagues in the sense that it has lots of good teams, but perhaps no great ones. And how wild is it that a Texas A&M team that was in the top 10 just two weeks ago has lost three straight games and is currently sitting at the bottom of the conference standings?

Yep, Texas A&M is 0-3 in the SEC.

Florida is 3-0.

Auburn is 2-0.

And the fact that there are six SEC schools -- those three plus Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas -- slotted between 17th and 31st at KenPom right now suggests the league is totally up for grabs. The updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) also reflects that reality with Florida, Auburn, Tennessee and Kentucky ranked 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th. And Tuesday's game between Texas A&M and UK suddenly sets up as crucial for both schools -- because if the Aggies lose they'll drop to 0-4 in the SEC, and if the Wildcats lose their light resume will look even more suspect.

UK is 12-3.

On the surface, that's fine.

But the Wildcats are just 2-3 against top-50 KenPom opponents after Saturday's 76-65 loss at Tennessee. They own zero top-35 KenPom wins and are 0-2 against schools ranked in the Top 25 (and one). Which doesn't mean Kentucky isn't good -- or that it can't be great. It just means that, as of this moment, there's not much substance to UK's record. But the good news is that games later this month against Texas A&M, Florida and West Virginia will provide opportunities for Kentucky to greatly enhance its resume.

Anyway ...

Auburn and Tennessee going from unranked to 22nd and 23rd in the Top 25 (and one) pushed Baylor and Creighton down one spot each, no fault of their own. And, yes, Michigan State is the new No. 1 thanks to Duke's loss at NC State. It was the Blue Devils' second sub-70 KenPom loss. They're now No. 7 in the Top 25 (and one).