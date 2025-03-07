Jason Richardson spent two years at Michigan State in the early 2000s and won two Big Ten regular-season championships. His son, freshman Jase Richardson, a 6-foot-3 guard rising on NBA Draft boards, scored a game-high 22 points in Thursday night's 91-84 win at Iowa to help the Spartans secure an outright Big Ten title, which means Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo has now won 11 Big Ten regular-season championships in his career — literally nobody has ever won more — and the Richardson father-son duo played a role in three of them.
That's 27.3%.
That's awesome.
Jason Richardson x Jase Richardson— Justin Spiro (@DarkoStateNews) March 4, 2025
Tom Izzo is a legend. pic.twitter.com/vpuIu6namG
With the seven-point win at Iowa, in which Richardson made seven of the 13 shots he attempted, Michigan State improved to 25-5 overall, 16-3 in the Big Ten. Even if the Spartans lose to Michigan on Sunday, they'll still finish with the conference's best record, which means Izzo, already the winningest coach in Big Ten history, has already secured the fourth outright Big Ten regular-season championship of his career.
Michigan State remains No. 5 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers are No.1 for the 58th consecutive day. MSU is still in contention to join Auburn, the SEC outright champ, as a No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament — but Michigan State likely needs a win this weekend to remain in play. The Spartans and Wolverines will tip live from the Breslin Center Sunday at noon ET on CBS.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Auburn
|Miles Kelly was 1-of-8 from the field in Tuesday's 83-72 loss at Texas A&M. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Alabama.
|--
|27-3
|2
Duke
|Cooper Flagg finished with 28 points and seven assists in Monday's 93-60 win over Wake Forest. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday at North Carolina.
|--
|27-3
|3
Houston
|L.J. Cryer finished with 22 points and three steals in Monday's 65-59 win over Kansas. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Baylor.
|--
|26-4
|4
Florida
|Alex Condon finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 99-94 win at Alabama. The Gators' next game is Saturday against Ole Miss.
|--
|26-4
|5
Michigan St.
|Jase Richardson finished with 22 points and four rebounds in Thursday's 91-84 win at Iowa. The Spartans' next game is Sunday against Michigan.
|--
|25-5
|6
Tennessee
|Zakai Zeigler was 2-of-9 from the field in Wednesday's 78-76 loss at Ole Miss. The Vols' next game is Saturday against South Carolina.
|--
|24-6
|7
Alabama
|Mouhamed Dioubate was 0-of-4 from the field in Wednesday's 99-94 loss to Florida. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday at Auburn.
|--
|23-7
|8
St. John's
|RJ Luis Jr. finished with 21 points and two steals in Saturday's 71-61 win over Seton Hall. The Red Storm's next game is Saturday at Marquette.
|--
|26-4
|9
Wisconsin
|John Blackwell finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 74-67 win at Minnesota. The Badgers' next game is Saturday against Penn State.
|--
|23-7
|10
Texas Tech
|JT Toppin finished with 30 points and 14 rebounds in Wednesday's 91-75 win over Colorado. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday at Arizona State.
|--
|23-7
|11
Texas A&M
|Wade Taylor IV finished with 16 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 83-72 win over Auburn. The Aggies' next game is Saturday at LSU.
|--
|21-9
|12
Purdue
|Braden Smith finished with 23 points and nine assists in Tuesday's 100-71 win over Rutgers. The Boilermakers' next game is Friday at Illinois.
|--
|21-9
|13
Iowa St.
|Keshon Gilbert was 4-of-12 from the field in Tuesday's 88-85 double-overtime loss to BYU. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Kansas State.
|--
|22-8
|14
Maryland
|Rodney Rice finished with 19 points and two rebounds in Wednesday's 71-65 win at Michigan. The Terrapins' next game is Saturday against Northwestern.
|--
|23-7
|15
Louisville
|Terrence Edwards Jr. finished with 35 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 85-68 win over Cal. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against Stanford.
|--
|24-6
|16
Michigan
|Will Tschetter was 1-of-5 from the field in Wednesday's 71-65 loss to Maryland. The Wolverines' next game is Sunday at Michigan State.
|--
|22-8
|17
Clemson
|Jaeden Zackery finished with 21 points and three rebounds in Wednesday's 78-69 win at Boston College. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Virginia Tech.
|--
|25-5
|18
Arizona
|Henri Veesaar finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 113-100 win over Arizona State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Kansas.
|--
|20-10
|19
Marquette
|Chase Ross was 3-of-9 from the field in Wednesday's 72-66 loss at UConn. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday against St. John's.
|--
|22-8
|20
Kentucky
|Otega Oweh finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 95-64 win over LSU. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Missouri.
|--
|20-10
|21
Saint Mary's
|Augustus Marciulionis finished with 25 points and seven assists in Saturday's 74-64 win over Oregon State. The Gaels' next game is March 10 against a team to be determined in the semifinals of the WCC Tournament.
|--
|27-4
|22
Memphis
|Dain Dainja finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 75-70 win at UTSA. The Tigers' next game is Friday against South Florida.
|--
|25-5
|23
Oregon
|Jackson Shelstad finished with 17 points and two rebounds in Tuesay's 73-64 win over Indiana. The Ducks' next game is Sunday at Washington.
|--
|22-8
|24
Missouri
|Missouri allowed the Sooners to shoot 57.1% from the field in Wednesday's 96-64 loss at Oklahoma. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Kentucky.
|--
|21-9
|25
BYU
|Richie Saunders finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 88-85 double-overtime win at Iowa State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Utah.
|--
|22-8
|26
Ole Miss
|Jaemyn Brakefield finished with 19 points and two assists in Wednesday's 78-76 win over Tennessee. The Rebels' next game is Saturday at Florida.
|--
|21-9