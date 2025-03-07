Jason Richardson spent two years at Michigan State in the early 2000s and won two Big Ten regular-season championships. His son, freshman Jase Richardson, a 6-foot-3 guard rising on NBA Draft boards, scored a game-high 22 points in Thursday night's 91-84 win at Iowa to help the Spartans secure an outright Big Ten title, which means Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo has now won 11 Big Ten regular-season championships in his career — literally nobody has ever won more — and the Richardson father-son duo played a role in three of them.

That's 27.3%.

That's awesome.

With the seven-point win at Iowa, in which Richardson made seven of the 13 shots he attempted, Michigan State improved to 25-5 overall, 16-3 in the Big Ten. Even if the Spartans lose to Michigan on Sunday, they'll still finish with the conference's best record, which means Izzo, already the winningest coach in Big Ten history, has already secured the fourth outright Big Ten regular-season championship of his career.

Michigan State remains No. 5 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers are No.1 for the 58th consecutive day. MSU is still in contention to join Auburn, the SEC outright champ, as a No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament — but Michigan State likely needs a win this weekend to remain in play. The Spartans and Wolverines will tip live from the Breslin Center Sunday at noon ET on CBS.

Top 25 And 1 rankings