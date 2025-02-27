There are 364 teams in Division I men's basketball -- and exactly 347 of them make 3-pointers at a better rate than Michigan State. So, of course the Spartans buried a shot from beyond halfcourt to win Wednesday at Maryland.

Of course they did.

Final score: Michigan State 58, Maryland 55.

What the game lacked in beauty it made up for with drama as a capacity crowd inside the Xfinity Center watched two ranked teams battle for 40 minutes without either ever leading by double-digits -- and it literally came down to the final second. After Maryland's Ja'Kobi Gillespie missed a potential go-ahead shot in a tie game with more than 4 seconds remaining, Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler grabbed the rebound and quickly got the ball to Tre Holloman, a 33% 3-point shooter who was, at that point, 0 of 3 from beyond the arc in the game.

Here's what happened next:

"That was a lucky shot," acknowledged Michigan State coach Tom Izzo.

Lucky shots still count, though.

So Michigan State won and Maryland lost, which means the Spartans are now alone atop the Big Ten race with three regular-season contests remaining, one game ahead of second-place Michigan in the win column of the conference standings. In other words, Holloman's shot could really end up being the thing that leads to Izzo securing his 11th Big Ten regular-season title. If he gets it, the 70 year-old Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer will move into a tie with Bob Knight (Indiana) and Ward Lambert (Purdue) for most Big Ten regular-season championships by a coach.

Michigan State is No. 6 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Auburn remains No. 1 for the 51st straight day following Wednesday's 106-76 blowout of Ole Miss. Next up for the Spartans is Sunday's game with Wisconsin that'll be followed by next Thursday's game at Iowa. Then comes the regular-season finale on March 9 against Michigan inside the Breslin Center, and there's a decent chance the Big Ten race will be decided, one way or another, by the outcome of that game.

Biggest Movers 3 Clemson 1 Texas A&M Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Auburn Johni Broome finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 106-76 win over Ole Miss. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Kentucky. -- 26-2 2 Duke Kon Knueppel finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 97-60 win at Miami. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Florida State. -- 25-3 3 Houston Milos Uzan finished with 22 points and two steals in Monday's 69-61 win at Texas Tech. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Cincinnati. -- 24-4 4 Alabama Chris Youngblood finished with 27 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 111-73 win over Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday at Tennessee. -- 23-5 5 Tennessee Zakai Zeigler finished with 17 points and three assists in Tuesday's 65-59 win at LSU. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Alabama. -- 23-5 6 Michigan St. Jase Richardson finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 58-55 win at Maryland. The Spartans' next game is Sunday against Wisconsin. -- 23-5 7 Florida Thomas Haugh was 3-of-11 from the field in Tuesday's 88-83 loss at Georgia. The Gators' next game is Saturday against Texas A&M. -- 24-4 8 St. John's RJ Luis Jr. finished with 24 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 76-70 win at Butler. The Red Storm's next game is Saturday against Seton Hall. -- 25-4 9 Wisconsin John Blackwell finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 88-62 win over Washington. The Badgers' next game is Sunday at Michigan State. -- 22-6 10 Michigan Roddy Gayle Jr. finished with 12 points and five rebounds in Monday's 49-46 win at Nebraska. The Wolverines' next game is Thursday against Rutgers. 1 21-6 11 Texas A&M Andersson Garcia was 1-of-5 from the field in Wednesday's 86-84 loss to Vanderbitl. The Aggies' next game is Saturday at Florida. 1 20-8 12 Iowa St. Tamin Lipsey was 3-of-11 from the field in Tuesday's 74-68 loss at Oklahoma State. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Arizona. -- 21-7 13 Texas Tech Christian Anderson was 2 of 11 from the field in Monday's 69-61 loss to Houston. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday at Kansas. -- 21-7 14 Missouri Anthony Robinson finished with 14 points and eight assists in Tuesday's 101-72 win over South Carolina. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Vanderbilt. -- 21-7 15 Kentucky Otega Oweh finished with 28 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 83-82 win at Oklahoma. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Auburn. -- 19-9 16 Purdue Braden Smith was 2-of-8 from the field with six turnovers in Sunday's 73-58 loss at Indiana. The Boilermakers' next game is Friday against UCLA. -- 19-9 17 Louisville Chucky Hepburn finished with 15 points and six assists in Tuesday's 71-66 win at Virginia Tech. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against Pitt. -- 22-6 18 Arizona Caleb Love finished with 23 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 83-66 win over Utah. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Iowa State. -- 19-9 19 Marquette Kam Jones finished with 17 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 82-52 win over Providence. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday at Georgetown. -- 21-7 20 Miss. St. Claudell Harris Jr. was 1 of 8 from the field in Tuesday's 111-73 loss at Alabama. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday against LSU. -- 19-9 21 Creighton Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 75-65 win over DePaul. The Bluejays' next game is Saturday at Xavier. 1 20-8 22 Clemson Ian Schieffelin finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 83-68 win over Notre Dame. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Virginia. 3 23-5 23 Maryland Derik Queen was 2-of-11 from the field in Wednesday's 58-55 loss to Michigan State. The Terrapins' next game is Saturday at Penn State. -- 21-7 24 Memphis Dain Dainja finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 84-72 win over Rice. The Tigers' next game is Sunday at UAB. -- 23-5 25 Saint Mary's Mikey Lewis finished with 18 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 74-67 win at Gonzaga. The Gaels' next game is Thursday at Loyola Marymount. 1 25-4 26 Oregon Nate Bittle finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 77-73 overtime win at Wisconsin. The Ducks' next game is Saturday against USC. NR 20-8

