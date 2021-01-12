Gonzaga and Baylor have been the biggest (positive) stories in college basketball this season because they've occupied the top two spots in the Associated Press poll every week while remaining undefeated by stacking double-digit wins on top of each other. They deserve the attention they're getting. They've been great. But there is one other team that's also undefeated and ranked.
It's Michigan.
The Wolverines are 10-0 overall, 5-0 in the Big Ten, with nine double-digit wins -- among them convincing victories over Minnesota and Maryland. They still don't have a win over a team ranked in the top 30 of the NET, which is one of the reasons Michigan hasn't consistently been a part of the national conversation. But Juwan Howard's team will have an opportunity to change that Tuesday night when the Wolverines host Wisconsin inside the Crisler Center.
"Wisconsin … has shown that it's one of the elite teams in NCAA basketball and also one of the elite teams in the Big Ten," Howard said. "It's going to be a very competitive game."
The Wolverines are led by Hunter Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 freshman who is averaging 18.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 26.3 minutes per game. He'll face his most significant challenge to date against Wisconsin in the form of Micah Potter, a 6-10 senior who is averaging 12.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in 23.1 minutes per contest.
Michigan is No. 7 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Wisconsin is No. 14. This is the first of two scheduled meetings between the schools, with the second set for Valentine's Day.
Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Gonzaga
|Gonzaga's perfect record is highlighted by wins over Iowa, Kansas, West Virginia and Virginia. The Zags are the first team to score at least 85 points in each of their first 12 games since Loyola Marymount in the 1990-91 season.
|--
|12-0
|2
Baylor
|Baylor has won every game it has played by double-digits. The Bears' perfect record is highlighted by a 13-point neutral-court victory over Illinois.
|--
|11-0
|3
Villanova
|Villanova's resume features wins over Texas, Marquette and Arizona State. The Wildcats have not played since Dec. 23 because of COVID-19 issues inside the program.
|--
|8-1
|4
Texas
|Texas owns victories over Kansas, West Virginia, Indiana and North Carolina. The Longhorns will take a six-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Texas Tech.
|--
|10-1
|5
Kansas
|Kansas' resume features wins over Creighton, Texas Tech and West Virginia. The Jayhawks' only losses are to Gonzaga and Texas.
|--
|10-2
|6
Creighton
|Creighton's resume features four wins over teams ranked in the top 80 of the NET. The Bluejays will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Butler.
|--
|10-2
|7
Michigan
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 28 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 82-57 victory over Minnesota. The Wolverines' perfect record also includes victories over Northwestern, Maryland and Penn State.
|--
|10-0
|8
Iowa
|Iowa's resume features wins over seven top-100 KenPom teams - among them Minnesota, Rutgers and North Carolina. The Hawkeyes will take a four-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Michigan State.
|--
|11-2
|9
Tennessee
|Tennessee's resume features four wins over teams ranked in the top 80 of the NET. The Vols will take a two-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at South Carolina.
|--
|9-1
|10
W. Virginia
|Six of West Virginia's nine wins have come against top-100 KenPom teams. All four of the Mountaineers' losses are considered Quadrant 1 losses.
|--
|9-4
|11
Houston
|Houston's resume features wins over Texas Tech, SMU and South Carolina. The Cougars will take a three-game winning streak into Thursday's game at South Florida.
|--
|10-1
|12
Illinois
|Maryland snapped Illinois' four-game winning streak on Sunday. The Illini still own six wins over top-100 KenPom teams - among them victories over Duke, Minnesota, Indiana and Purdue.
|2
|9-4
|13
Texas Tech
|Texas Tech is 4-1 with three double-digit wins since losing to Kansas. The Red Raiders will take a two-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Texas.
|1
|10-3
|14
Wisconsin
|D'Mitrik Trice finished with 21 points and seven assists in Thursday's 80-73 double-overtime victory over Indiana. The Badgers' resume also includes wins over Minnesota, Louisville and Michigan State.
|1
|10-2
|15
Minnesota
|Minnesota's resume includes victories over Iowa, Ohio State and Saint Louis. All four of the Golden Gophers' losses are to teams ranked in the top 10 at KenPom.
|--
|10-4
|16
Duke
|Duke has won three consecutive games since losing to Illinois. The Blue Devils will have a chance to get their first Quadrant 1 win Tuesday at Virginia Tech.
|--
|5-2
|17
Ohio St.
|Ohio State's resume is highlighted by wins over Rutgers and UCLA. All three of the Buckeyes' losses are considered Quadrant 1 losses.
|--
|9-3
|18
Louisville
|David Johnson finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 73-71 victory over Virginia Tech. The Cardinals' lone loss is a shorthanded loss at Wisconsin.
|--
|8-1
|19
Saint Louis
|Saint Louis' resume features wins over NC State and LSU. The Billikens have not played since Dec. 23 because of COVID-19 issues inside the program.
|--
|7-1
|20
Clemson
|Nick Honor made five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points in Tuesday's 74-70 overtime victory over NC State. The Tigers have seven victories over teams ranked in the top 100 at KenPom.
|--
|9-1
|21
Oregon
|Oregon improved to 4-1 in the Pac-12 via Saturday's 79-73 victory at Utah. The Ducks' resume also includes wins over Stanford and Seton Hall.
|--
|9-2
|22
Connecticut
|UConn's resume is highlighted by wins over USC and Marquette. The Huskies will take a four-game winning streak into Friday's game with Villanova.
|--
|7-1
|23
UCLA
|UCLA's resume features wins over Colorado, Arizona and Marquette. The Bruins will take a four-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Washington State.
|--
|9-2
|24
Rutgers
|Rutgers has gone from 6-0 to 7-4 by losing four of its past five games, three of them by double-digits. The Scarlet Knights are 4-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|7-4
|25
Colorado
|Colorado's resume features wins over Oregon and USC. All three of the Buffaloes' losses are considered Quadrant-1 defeats.
|--
|9-3
|26
USC
|USC improved to 3-1 in the Pac-12 via Saturday's 73-64 victory at Arizona State. The Trojans' only losses are to Connecticut and Colorado.
|--
|8-2