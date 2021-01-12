Gonzaga and Baylor have been the biggest (positive) stories in college basketball this season because they've occupied the top two spots in the Associated Press poll every week while remaining undefeated by stacking double-digit wins on top of each other. They deserve the attention they're getting. They've been great. But there is one other team that's also undefeated and ranked.

It's Michigan.

The Wolverines are 10-0 overall, 5-0 in the Big Ten, with nine double-digit wins -- among them convincing victories over Minnesota and Maryland. They still don't have a win over a team ranked in the top 30 of the NET, which is one of the reasons Michigan hasn't consistently been a part of the national conversation. But Juwan Howard's team will have an opportunity to change that Tuesday night when the Wolverines host Wisconsin inside the Crisler Center.

"Wisconsin … has shown that it's one of the elite teams in NCAA basketball and also one of the elite teams in the Big Ten," Howard said. "It's going to be a very competitive game."

The Wolverines are led by Hunter Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 freshman who is averaging 18.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 26.3 minutes per game. He'll face his most significant challenge to date against Wisconsin in the form of Micah Potter, a 6-10 senior who is averaging 12.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in 23.1 minutes per contest.

Michigan is No. 7 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Wisconsin is No. 14. This is the first of two scheduled meetings between the schools, with the second set for Valentine's Day.

