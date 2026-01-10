Michigan is No. 1 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 32nd consecutive day. Staying No. 1 for a 33rd straight morning will require the Wolverines to avoid an upset at home on Saturday afternoon against Wisconsin. Tip is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. You can watch it on CBS and streaming on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium.

The Wolverines are 14-0 overall, 4-0 in the Big Ten, with 10 of those victories coming by at least 25 points. They beat Gonzaga by 40 and Auburn and USC by 30. Because each of those teams had a number next to their name at the time of the game, Michigan became the first team in AP poll history to win three straight games against ranked opponents by at least 30 points. Moreover, the Wolverines are now the clear favorite to win the 2026 NCAA Tournament, at +380, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Their net rating of +37.46 is higher than any net rating any national champion has recorded in the history of the KenPom.com database that dates back to the 1996-97 season.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin prediction, pick, odds, spread: Wolverines' undefeated record on the line vs. Badgers Isaac Trotter

Yaxel Lendeborg is Michigan's leading scorer. The 6-foot-9 transfer from UAB is averaging 14.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals in 26.2 minutes per game. If I had to vote right now, as I said on Tuesday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, Lendeborg would be a First Team All-American.

Top 25 And 1 rankings