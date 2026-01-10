College basketball rankings: Michigan can't let guard down against Wisconsin if it wants to remain undefeated
The Wolverines, the No. 1 team in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1, will be target of Wisconsin's upset bid Saturday
Michigan is No. 1 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 32nd consecutive day. Staying No. 1 for a 33rd straight morning will require the Wolverines to avoid an upset at home on Saturday afternoon against Wisconsin. Tip is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. You can watch it on CBS and streaming on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium.
The Wolverines are 14-0 overall, 4-0 in the Big Ten, with 10 of those victories coming by at least 25 points. They beat Gonzaga by 40 and Auburn and USC by 30. Because each of those teams had a number next to their name at the time of the game, Michigan became the first team in AP poll history to win three straight games against ranked opponents by at least 30 points. Moreover, the Wolverines are now the clear favorite to win the 2026 NCAA Tournament, at +380, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Their net rating of +37.46 is higher than any net rating any national champion has recorded in the history of the KenPom.com database that dates back to the 1996-97 season.
Yaxel Lendeborg is Michigan's leading scorer. The 6-foot-9 transfer from UAB is averaging 14.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals in 26.2 minutes per game. If I had to vote right now, as I said on Tuesday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, Lendeborg would be a First Team All-American.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Michigan
|L.J. Cason finished with 14 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 74-72 win at Penn State. The Wolverines' next game is Saturday against Wisconsin.
|--
|14-0
|2
Arizona
|Brayden Burries finished with 28 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 101-76 win over Kansas State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at TCU.
|--
|15-0
|3
Iowa St.
|Joshua Jefferson finished with 19 points and 17 rebounds in Wednesday's 70-60 win at Baylor. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma State.
|--
|15-0
|4
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 29 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 96-90 win over Alabama. The Commodores' next game is Saturday at LSU.
|--
|15-0
|5
UConn
|Braylon Mullins finished with 24 points and three assists in Wednesday's 103-98 overtime win at Providence. The Huskies' next game is Saturday against DePaul.
|--
|15-1
|6
BYU
|Richie Saunders finished with 31 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 104-76 win over Arizona State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Utah.
|--
|14-1
|7
Purdue
|Braden Smith finished with 23 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 81-73 win over Washington. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Penn State.
|--
|14-1
|8
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 34 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's 89-77 win over Santa Clara. The Zags' next game is Thursday at Washington State.
|--
|17-1
|9
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 27 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 84-73 win at Louisville. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against SMU.
|--
|14-1
|10
Nebraska
|Braden Frager finished with 15 points and six rebounds in Monday's 72-69 win at Ohio State. The Cornhuskers' next game is Saturday at Indiana.
|--
|15-0
|11
Michigan St.
|Carson Cooper finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 76-66 win over Northwestern. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against Indiana.
|--
|14-2
|12
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 23 points and five assists in Tuesday's 69-65 win over Texas Tech. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Baylor.
|--
|14-1
|13
Alabama
|Latrell Wrightsell missed eight of the 12 shots he attempted in Wednesday's 96-90 loss at Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Texas.
|--
|11-4
|14
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff finished with 26 points and nine assists in Wednesday's 94-87 win at Ole Miss. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday at Auburn.
|--
|12-3
|15
Illinois
|Keaton Wagler finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Thursday's 81-55 win over Rutgers. The Illini's next game is Sunday at Iowa.
|--
|12-3
|16
Texas Tech
|LeJuan Watts missed eight of the nine shots he attempted in Tuesday's 69-65 loss at Houston. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday at Colorado.
|--
|11-4
|17
N. Carolina
|Henri Veesaar missed seven of the 11 shots he attempted in Saturday's 97-83 loss at SMU. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against Wake Forest.
|--
|13-2
|18
Kansas
|Darryn Peterson finished with 32 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 104-100 overtime win over TCU. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at West Virginia.
|--
|11-4
|19
Tennessee
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie finished with 34 points and five assists in Tuesday's 85-71 win over Texas. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Florida.
|--
|11-4
|20
Florida
|Thomas Haugh finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 92-77 win over Georgia. The Gators' next game is Saturday against Tennessee.
|--
|10-5
|21
Iowa
|Bennett Stirtz missed 11 of the 17 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 70-67 loss at Minnesota. The Hawkeyes' next game is Sunday against Illinois.
|--
|12-3
|22
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell missed 11 of the 19 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 84-73 loss to Duke. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against Boston College.
|--
|11-4
|23
Virginia
|Malik Thomas finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 84-60 win over Cal. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Stanford.
|--
|13-2
|24
Clemson
|RJ Godfrey finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 74-70 win over SMU. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Notre Dame.
|--
|13-3
|25
SMU
|Boopie Miller missed 10 of the 15 shots he attempted in Wednesday's 74-70 loss to Clemson. The Mustangs' next game is Saturday at Duke.
|--
|12-3
|26
Saint Louis
|Kellen Thames finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 71-62 win at VCU. The Billikens' next game is Saturday at La Salle.
|--
|14-1