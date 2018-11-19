College basketball rankings: Michigan zips into the top 10, Duke and Kansas remain No. 1-2 in AP Top 25
Villanova plummets out of the polls after dropping two straight at home; the Big Ten has six teams ranked
Villanova's losses at home proved costly.
The Wildcats aren't ranked in this week's AP Poll, marking the first time since Dec. 1, 2013, that Villanova doesn't have a number next to its name. In fact, it had been ranked in the top 10 every week of the AP Poll since Jan. 11, 2016.
Syracuse, another 2-2 team that took a pair of losses in recent days, also dropped out of the AP Poll.
Duke, which is gearing up for a huge week in Maui, remains on top in the latest ranking; Nos. 1-7 in this week's poll remain static from the previous week. New to the top 10 is Michigan, which bumped nine spots, to No. 9, thanks to wins over Villanova and Providence in the previous week.
Furman, which has wins on the road against 2018 Final Four teams Loyola-Chicago and Villanova, didn't quite crack the rankings. The 5-0 Paladins, who have two wins against teams outside Division I, came in 30th in this round of voting.
Overall, the Big Ten is doing quite well to start the season. It has six teams ranked -- and that doesn't account for Nebraska, Indiana and Maryland, the three highest vote-getters that didn't crack this week's poll. Three Big Ten teams (Iowa, Ohio State, Wisconsin) are new to this week's rankings.
AP Top 25
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Duke (53)
|3-0
|1,564
|1
|2
|Kansas (7)
|3-0
|1,510
|2
|3
|Gonzaga
|3-0
|1,437
|3
|4
|Virginia (2)
|3-0
|1,299
|4
|5
|Tennessee (1)
|3-0
|1,281
|5
|6
|Nevada
|3-0
|1,253
|6
|7
|North Carolina
|4-0
|1,246
|7
|8
|Auburn
|3-0
|1,123
|9
|9
|Michigan
|5-0
|1,021
|18
|10
|Kentucky
|3-1
|980
|10
|11
|Michigan State
|3-1
|937
|11
|12
|Kansas State
|4-0
|889
|12
|13
|Virginia Tech
|4-0
|849
|16
|14
|Florida State
|2-0
|794
|14
|15
|Mississippi State
|3-0
|619
|17
|16
|Clemson
|3-0
|462
|19
|17
|UCLA
|3-0
|430
|20
|18
|TCU
|3-0
|388
|21
|19
|LSU
|4-0
|358
|22
|20
|Iowa
|4-0
|354
|NR
|21
|Oregon
|3-1
|325
|13
|22
|Buffalo
|3-0
|240
|25
|23
|Ohio State
|4-0
|222
|NR
|24
|Purdue
|4-1
|199
|23
|25
|Wisconsin
|3-0
|150
|NR
Others receiving votes: Nebraska 98, Indiana 74, Maryland 56, Villanova 53, Furman 50, Syracuse 29, Washington 29, Texas 23, West Virginia 18, Miami 18, Butler 18, St. John's 13, Iowa St. 11, Texas Tech 8, Florida 7, Marquette 7, Saint Louis 6, Arizona St 4, Vanderbilt 4, Notre Dame 4, Marshall 4, UConn 3, Loyola of Chicago 2, Temple 2, Loyola Marymount 2, Davidson 1, Arkansas 1.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Duke leaps KU in first Coaches Poll
Duke moved up two spots to No. 1 ahead of Kansas, Gonzaga, Virginia and Tennessee in the first...
-
How UMBC upended No. 1 overall Virginia
An inside look with exclusive interviews into how UMBC pulled off the improbable and downed...
-
Former 5-star Brian Bowen suing Adidas
Bowen now plays overseas after leaving the states having played a total of zero college basketball...
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 1 Duke heads to Maui
The Blue Devils could play multiple top-10 teams -- specifically Auburn and Gonzaga -- in...
-
Podcast: Villanova, Syracuse and Maui
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also touch on the end of Sunday's Arkansas-Indiana game
-
Three top-10 teams battle in Maui
Is Gonzaga or Auburn (or somebody else) the biggest hurdle in the Blue Devils' path?