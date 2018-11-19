College basketball rankings: Michigan zips into the top 10, Duke and Kansas remain No. 1-2 in AP Top 25

Villanova's losses at home proved costly.

The Wildcats aren't ranked in this week's AP Poll, marking the first time since Dec. 1, 2013, that Villanova doesn't have a number next to its name. In fact, it had been ranked in the top 10 every week of the AP Poll since Jan. 11, 2016. 

Syracuse, another 2-2 team that took a pair of losses in recent days, also dropped out of the AP Poll. 

Duke, which is gearing up for a huge week in Maui, remains on top in the latest ranking; Nos. 1-7 in this week's poll remain static from the previous week. New to the top 10 is Michigan, which bumped nine spots, to No. 9, thanks to wins over Villanova and Providence in the previous week.

Furman, which has wins on the road against 2018 Final Four teams Loyola-Chicago and Villanova, didn't quite crack the rankings. The 5-0 Paladins, who have two wins against teams outside Division I, came in 30th in this round of voting. 

Overall, the Big Ten is doing quite well to start the season. It has six teams ranked -- and that doesn't account for Nebraska, Indiana and Maryland, the three highest vote-getters that didn't crack this week's poll. Three Big Ten teams (Iowa, Ohio State, Wisconsin) are new to this week's rankings. 

AP Top 25

RankSchoolRecordPointsPrevious
1 Duke (53) 3-0 1,5641
2 Kansas (7) 3-0 1,5102
3 Gonzaga 3-0 1,4373
4 Virginia (2) 3-0 1,2994
5 Tennessee (1) 3-0 1,2815
6 Nevada  3-0 1,2536
7 North Carolina  4-0 1,2467
8 Auburn3-0 1,1239
9 Michigan5-0 1,02118
10 Kentucky 3-1 98010
11 Michigan State3-1 937 11
12 Kansas State4-0 889 12
13 Virginia Tech4-0 849 16
14 Florida State 2-0 794 14
15 Mississippi State3-0 619 17
16 Clemson3-0 462 19
17 UCLA3-0 43020
18 TCU3-0 38821
19 LSU4-0 35822
20 Iowa4-0 354NR
21 Oregon3-1 32513
22 Buffalo3-0 240 25
23 Ohio State4-0 222NR
24 Purdue4-1 19923
25 Wisconsin3-0 150NR

Others receiving votes: Nebraska 98, Indiana 74, Maryland 56, Villanova 53, Furman 50, Syracuse 29, Washington 29, Texas 23, West Virginia 18, Miami 18, Butler 18, St. John's 13, Iowa St. 11, Texas Tech 8, Florida 7, Marquette 7, Saint Louis 6, Arizona St 4, Vanderbilt 4, Notre Dame 4, Marshall 4, UConn 3, Loyola of Chicago 2, Temple 2, Loyola Marymount 2, Davidson 1, Arkansas 1.

