Vanderbilt's Tyrin Lawrence and Missouri's DeAndre Gholston will be the answers to the following trivia question someday: Which two players beat Tennessee with buzzer-beaters in a four-day span in February 2023?
Lawrence did it Wednesday. Gholston did it Saturday.
So instead of being 21-4 overall and 10-2 in the SEC, the Vols are now 19-6 overall and 8-4 in the SEC because two final-second shots ended up as makes instead of misses. That's rough -- not to mention damaging to Tennessee's résumé, which now includes four losses to sub-40 NET teams. It's why the Vols are down to No. 15 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
Missouri is the new No. 24.
Kansas State's Jerome Tang and Xavier's Sean Miller have gotten most of the national attention for turning around programs in the first years with new jobs, but Missouri's Dennis Gates deserves a place in the conversation. After taking over a program that went 12-21 last season, Gates took to the transfer portal and now has the Tigers sitting at 19-6. They own three wins over schools also in the Top 25 And 1 -- specifically victories over No. 14 Iowa State, No. 15 Tennessee and No. 26 Illinois. They're 8-6 in the first two quadrants with zero losses outside of Quadrant 1. It's rock-solid and impressive stuff from Gates, who previously guided Cleveland State to back-to-back Horizon League titles in 2021 and 2022.
Purdue remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the 21st consecutive morning. The Boilermakers are 23-2 overall, 12-2 in the Big Ten and 9-2 in Quadrant 1. They're the only team in the country with more than four Quadrant 1 wins and fewer than three total losses.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
|1
Purdue
|Braden Smith finished with 24 points and five assists in Thursday's 87-73 win over Iowa. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday at Northwestern.
|--
|23-2
|2
Alabama
|Rylan Griffen finished with 16 points and two blocks in Saturday's 77-69 win at Auburn. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at Tennessee.
|--
|22-3
|3
Houston
|Marcus Sasser finished with 25 points and two assists in Wednesday's 80-42 win over Tulsa. The Cougars' next game is Thursday at SMU.
|--
|23-2
|4
Kansas
|Jalen Wilson finished with 18 points and five steals in Saturday's 78-55 win at Oklahoma. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday at Oklahoma State.
|--
|20-5
|5
Texas
|Sir'Jabari Rice finished with 24 points and one assist in Saturday's 94-60 win over West Virginia. The Longhorns' next game is Monday at Texas Tech.
|--
|20-5
|6
UCLA
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 70-63 win at Oregon. The Bruins' next game is Thursday against Stanford.
|1
|21-4
|7
Baylor
|Adam Flagler finished with 28 points and four assists in Saturday's 72-68 win at TCU. The Bears' next game is Monday against West Virginia.
|2
|19-6
|8
Virginia
|Armaan Franklin finished with 23 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 69-62 win over Duke. The Cavaliers' next game is Wednesday at Louisville.
|2
|19-4
|9
Arizona
|Arizona allowed the Cardinal to shoot 61.1% from the field in Saturday's 88-79 loss at Stanford. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Utah.
|3
|22-4
|10
Kansas St.
|Kansas State turned the ball over 23 times in Saturday's 71-63 loss at Texas Tech. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday at Oklahoma.
|2
|19-6
|11
Gonzaga
|Julian Strawther finished with 26 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 88-81 win over BYU. The Zags' next game is Thursday at Loyola Marymount.
|1
|21-5
|12
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 14 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 89-75 win at Georgetown. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday against Xavier.
|2
|20-6
|13
Xavier
|Souley Boum missed 10 of the 14 shots he attempted in Friday's 69-67 loss at Butler. The Musketeers' next game is Wednesday at Marquette.
|2
|19-6
|14
Iowa St.
|Gabe Kalscheur missed 10 of the 12 shots he attempted in Saturday's 64-56 loss vs. Oklahoma State. The Cyclones' next game is Wednesday against TCU.
|3
|16-8
|15
Tennessee
|Tennessee allowed Missouri to shoot 52.6% from the field in Saturday's 86-85 loss to the Tigers. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against Alabama.
|2
|19-6
|16
Saint Mary's
|Logan Johnson finished with 34 points and six assists in Saturday's 81-64 win at Portland. The Gaels' next game is Thursday at San Diego.
|--
|22-5
|17
San Diego St
|Adam Seiko finished with 18 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 82-71 win over UNLV. The Aztecs' next game is Wednesday at Fresno State.
|1
|20-5
|18
FAU
|Alijah Martin finished with 26 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 90-85 overtime win over Louisiana Tech. The Owls' next game is Thursday at Middle Tennessee.
|1
|24-2
|19
Miami
|Nijel Pack finished with 22 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 93-85 win over Louisville. The Hurricanes' next game is Monday at North Carolina.
|1
|20-5
|20
Indiana
|Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 62-61 win at Michigan. The Hoosiers' next game is Wednesday at Northwestern.
|1
|18-7
|21
Creighton
|Trey Alexander finished with 17 points and one steal in Saturday's 56-53 win over UConn. The Bluejays' next game is Tuesday at Providence.
|4
|17-8
|22
UConn
|Adama Sanogo missed 10 of the 17 shots he attempted in Saturday's 56-53 loss at Creighton. The Huskies' next game is Saturday against Seton Hall.
|--
|19-7
|23
NC State
|Jarkel Joiner finished with 26 points and six assists in Saturday's 92-62 win at Boston College. The Wolfpack's next game is Tuesday at Syracuse.
|1
|20-6
|24
Missouri
|Kobe Brown finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 86-85 win at Tennessee. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday at Auburn.
|NR
|19-6
|25
Nevada
|Will Baker finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Friday's 77-66 win over Fresno State. The Wolf Pack's next game is Saturday at Utah State.
|NR
|20-6
|26
Illinois
|Coleman Hawkins finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 69-60 win over Rutgers. The Illini's next game is Tuesday at Penn State.
|NR
|17-7