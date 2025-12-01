There is no movement in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings just like there was none in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.

It was a slow weekend. Blame Thanksgiving.

And, spoiler alert, there will also be no movement in Tuesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 because zero ranked teams play Monday. But have you seen Tuesday's schedule?

Oh boy, it's a good one.

Check this out:

7:30 p.m. ET: Florida at Duke

9 p.m. ET: UConn at Kansas

9:30 p.m. ET: North Carolina at Kentucky

That's three games featuring the six schools that are responsible for 16 of the past 21 national championships. I know that sounds like a made-up sentence -- but it's actually true. There are currently 365 schools playing Division I basketball (for reasons that make no sense) -- and exactly six of them are responsible for 76.2% of the past 21 national championships.

UConn won the title in 2004, 2011, 2014, 2023 and 2024. North Carolina won the title in 2005, 2009 and 2017. Florida won the title in 2006, 2007 and 2025. Duke won the title in 2010 and 2015. Kansas won the title in 2008 and 2022. And Kentucky won the title in 2012. Incredibly, In a nine-year stretch from the 2003-04 season through the 2011-12 season, the NCAA Tournament was won by one of these six schools, and they'll be matched up against each other Tuesday -- more specifically under the lights at historically significant venues like Cameron Indoor Stadium (Florida-Duke), Allen Fieldhouse (UConn-Kansas) and Rupp Arena (North Carolina at Kentucky).

Bottom line, the neutral-court stuff we got last week was fine, I guess. But the good stuff is when big brands visit other big brands in true home-road environments featuring capacity crowds and student sections. And that's what we'll get Tuesday. It'll be a good night to stay in.

Before I get you out of here ...

TRIVIA TIME!

Since 2003, only four schools not named UConn, Duke, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky or North Carolina have won national championships. Can you name them?

(Keep scrolling for the answer.)

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Arizona Motiejus Krivas finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 98-61 win over Norfolk State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Auburn. -- 7-0 2 Purdue Daniel Jacobsen finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 109-62 win over Eastern Illinois. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday at Rutgers. -- 7-0 3 Michigan Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 101-61 win over Gonzaga. The Wolverines' next game is Dec. 6 against Rutgers. -- 7-0 4 UConn Solo Ball finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Friday's 74-61 win over Illinois. The Huskies' next game is Tuesday at Kansas. -- 6-1 5 BYU Richie Saunders finished with 29 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 83-79 win over Dayton. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Cal Baptist. -- 6-1 6 Duke Cameron Boozer finished with 35 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 80-71 win over Arkansas. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against Florida. -- 8-0 7 Louisville Ryan Conwell finished with 32 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 104-47 win over NJIT. The Cardinals' next game is Wednesday at Arkansas. -- 7-0 8 Iowa St. Milan Momcilovic finished with 24 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 95-64 win over Syracuse. The Cyclones' next game is Wednesday against Alcorn State. -- 7-0 9 Michigan St. Carson Cooper finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 74-58 win over North Carolina. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against Iowa. -- 7-0 10 Gonzaga Graham Ike missed all nine of the shots he attempted in Wednesday's 101-61 loss to Michigan. The Zags' next game is Dec. 5 against Kentucky. -- 7-1 11 Alabama Labaron Philon finished with 20 points and six assists in Wednesday's 105-72 win over Maryland. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against Clemson. -- 5-2 12 N. Carolina Kyan Evans missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Thursday's 74-58 loss to Michigan State. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday at Kentucky. -- 6-1 13 Kansas Elmarko Jackson finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 81-76 win over Tennessee. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against UConn. -- 6-2 14 Tennessee Ja'Kobi Gillespie missed 14 of the 19 shots he attempted in Wednesday's 81-76 loss to Kansas. The Vols' next game is Tuesday at Syracuse. -- 7-1 15 Houston Emanuel Sharp finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 66-56 win over Notre Dame. The Cougars' next game is Dec. 6 against Florida State. -- 7-1 16 Illinois Andrej Stojakovic missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Friday's 74-61 loss to UConn. The Illini's next game is Saturday against Tennessee. -- 6-2 17 Texas Tech JT Toppin finished with 27 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 76-72 win over Wyoming. The Red Raiders' next game is Sunday against LSU. -- 6-2 18 Kentucky Malachi Moreno finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 104-54 win over Tennessee Tech. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against North Carolina. -- 5-2 19 Arkansas Maleek Thomas missed 10 of the 15 shots he attempted in Thursday's 80-71 loss to Duke. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday against Louisville. -- 5-2 20 Nebraska Pryce Sandfort finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 72-63 win over South Carolina State. The Cornhuskers' next game Dec. 7 against Creighton. -- 8-0 21 Indiana Tucker DeVries finished with 20 points and five assists in Saturday's 100-56 win over Bethune-Cookman. The Hoosiers' next game is Wednesday at Minnesota. -- 7-0 22 Iowa Isaia Howard finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 59-46 win over Grand Canyon. The Hawkeyes' next game is Tuesday at Michigan State. -- 7-0 23 Auburn Tahaad Pettiford finished with 27 points and three steals in Wednesday's 85-74 win over St. John's. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against NC State. -- 6-2 24 Vanderbilt Duke Miles finished with 25 points and four assists in Friday's 96-71 win over Saint Mary's. The Commodores' next game is Wednesday against SMU. -- 8-0 25 St. John's Oziyah Sellers missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Wednesday's 85-74 loss to Auburn. The Red Storm's next game is Dec. 6 against Ole Miss. -- 4-3 26 USC Chad Baker-Mazara finished with 23 points and four assists in Wednesday's 88-75 win over Arizona State. The Trojans' next game is Tuesday against Oregon. -- 7-0

Answer: Louisville in 2013, Villanova in 2016 and 2018, Virginia in 2019 and Baylor in 2021.