College basketball rankings: National champion Villanova ranks No. 1 in final coaches poll
The Wildcats and Wolverines finish 1-2 in the final rankings of the season
After a dominant NCAA Tournament run in which it never won by fewer than 12 points en route to a national championship, the Villanova Wildcats, unsurprisingly, end the season at the No. 1 spot in the final USA Today Coaches Poll. National runner-up Michigan finishes the season at the No. 2 spot, ahead of Kansas, Duke and Virginia in the top five.
Much of the top 10 finishers in the rankings appear as expected with familiar names like Texas Tech, Xavier, Purdue and Gonzaga all spending some time high in the rankings at various points in the season. But NCAA Tournament upsets and Cinderella's sent shock waves across the final top 25, most notably with mid-major Loyola-Chicago finishing at No. 7 after a run to the Final Four.
Virginia, which was ousted in the first round of the Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed, dropped from unanimous No. 1 team to No. 5.
Altogether, four teams previously unranked finished inside the final top 25: Loyola, Florida State, Kansas State and Texas A&M.
Below is the final Coaches Poll of the season.
USA Today Coaches Poll
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
1
Villanova
36-4
800
2
2
Michigan
33-8
756
7
3
Kansas
31-8
734
3
4
Duke
29-8
669
6
5
Virginia
31-3
611
1
6
Texas Tech
27-10
559
13
7
Loyola-Chicago
32-6
555
--
8
Xavier
29-6
531
4
9
Purdue
30-7
500
11
10
Gonzaga
32-5
476
8
11
30-5
473
5
12
31-5
420
10
13
26-11
402
14
14
26-11
394
9
15
25-10
317
18
16
26-9
287
12
17
26-11
280
20
18
Florida State
23-12
250
--
19
Kansas State
25-12
221
--
20
29-8
201
25
21
25-9
196
17
22
27-8
149
19
23
26-8
108
21
24
Texas A&M
22-13
107
--
25
25-8
83
16
Others receiving votes: Syracuse 79; Arizona 71; Rhode Island 64; Florida 40; Penn State 19; Butler 10; Buffalo 8; Seton Hall 6; St. Mary's 6; UMBC 6; Utah 4; Miami-Florida 3; Providence 3; Creighton 2.
