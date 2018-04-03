College basketball rankings: National champion Villanova ranks No. 1 in final coaches poll

The Wildcats and Wolverines finish 1-2 in the final rankings of the season

After a dominant NCAA Tournament run in which it never won by fewer than 12 points en route to a national championship, the Villanova Wildcats, unsurprisingly, end the season at the No. 1 spot in the final USA Today Coaches Poll. National runner-up Michigan finishes the season at the No. 2 spot, ahead of Kansas, Duke and Virginia in the top five.

Much of the top 10 finishers in the rankings appear as expected with familiar names like Texas Tech, Xavier, Purdue and Gonzaga all spending some time high in the rankings at various points in the season. But NCAA Tournament upsets and Cinderella's sent shock waves across the final top 25, most notably with mid-major Loyola-Chicago finishing at No. 7 after a run to the Final Four.

Virginia, which was ousted in the first round of the Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed, dropped from unanimous No. 1 team to No. 5.

Altogether, four teams previously unranked finished inside the final top 25: Loyola, Florida State, Kansas State and Texas A&amp;M.

Below is the final Coaches Poll of the season.

USA Today Coaches Poll

RANKSCHOOLRECORDPOINTSPREVIOUS

1

Villanova

36-4

800

2

2

Michigan

33-8

756

7

3

Kansas

31-8

734

3

4

Duke

29-8

669

6

5

Virginia

31-3

611

1

6

Texas Tech

27-10

559

13

7

Loyola-Chicago

32-6

555

--

8

Xavier

29-6

531

4

9

Purdue

30-7

500

11

10

Gonzaga

32-5

476

8

11

Michigan State

30-5

473

5

12

Cincinnati

31-5

420

10

13

West Virginia

26-11

402

14

14

North Carolina

26-11

394

9

15

Clemson

25-10

317

18

16

Tennessee

26-9

287

12

17

Kentucky

26-11

280

20

18

Florida State

23-12

250

--

19

Kansas State

25-12

221

--

20

Nevada

29-8

201

25

21

Ohio State

25-9

196

17

22

Houston

27-8

149

19

23

Auburn

26-8

108

21

24

Texas A&M

22-13

107

--

25

Wichita State

25-8

83

16

Others receiving votes: Syracuse 79; Arizona 71; Rhode Island 64; Florida 40; Penn State 19; Butler 10; Buffalo 8; Seton Hall 6; St. Mary's 6; UMBC 6; Utah 4; Miami-Florida 3; Providence 3; Creighton 2.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES