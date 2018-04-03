College basketball rankings: National champion Villanova ranks No. 1 in final coaches poll

After a dominant NCAA Tournament run in which it never won by fewer than 12 points en route to a national championship, the Villanova Wildcats, unsurprisingly, end the season at the No. 1 spot in the final USA Today Coaches Poll. National runner-up Michigan finishes the season at the No. 2 spot, ahead of Kansas, Duke and Virginia in the top five.

Much of the top 10 finishers in the rankings appear as expected with familiar names like Texas Tech, Xavier, Purdue and Gonzaga all spending some time high in the rankings at various points in the season. But NCAA Tournament upsets and Cinderella's sent shock waves across the final top 25, most notably with mid-major Loyola-Chicago finishing at No. 7 after a run to the Final Four.

Virginia, which was ousted in the first round of the Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed, dropped from unanimous No. 1 team to No. 5.

Altogether, four teams previously unranked finished inside the final top 25: Loyola, Florida State, Kansas State and Texas A&M.

Below is the final Coaches Poll of the season.

USA Today Coaches Poll

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Villanova 36-4 800 2 2 Michigan 33-8 756 7 3 Kansas 31-8 734 3 4 Duke 29-8 669 6 5 Virginia 31-3 611 1 6 Texas Tech 27-10 559 13 7 Loyola-Chicago 32-6 555 -- 8 Xavier 29-6 531 4 9 Purdue 30-7 500 11 10 Gonzaga 32-5 476 8 11 Michigan State 30-5 473 5 12 Cincinnati 31-5 420 10 13 West Virginia 26-11 402 14 14 North Carolina 26-11 394 9 15 Clemson 25-10 317 18 16 Tennessee 26-9 287 12 17 Kentucky 26-11 280 20 18 Florida State 23-12 250 -- 19 Kansas State 25-12 221 -- 20 Nevada 29-8 201 25 21 Ohio State 25-9 196 17 22 Houston 27-8 149 19 23 Auburn 26-8 108 21 24 Texas A&M 22-13 107 -- 25 Wichita State 25-8 83 16

Others receiving votes: Syracuse 79; Arizona 71; Rhode Island 64; Florida 40; Penn State 19; Butler 10; Buffalo 8; Seton Hall 6; St. Mary's 6; UMBC 6; Utah 4; Miami-Florida 3; Providence 3; Creighton 2.