College Basketball Rankings: NC State enters Top 25 And 1 after beating Auburn to knock the Tigers out of the top 10

NC State was the only team in college basketball last season to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament despite starting the season outside of KenPom's top 100. So it was a remarkable first year for Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts. His team exceeded expectations as much as anybody.

Now NC State is doing it again.

The Wolfpack only got one vote in this season's preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll -- but they're now 10-1 after Wednesday night's 78-71 victory over Auburn. The lone loss on the resume is a 79-75 loss at Wisconsin. So NC State has a great win and no bad (or lopsided) losses. And that's among the reasons I've moved the ACC team to 15th in Thursday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.

NC State's jump from unranked to 15th caused Maryland, Mississippi State, Iowa, Buffalo, Houston, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Nebraska, Indiana and Marquette to fall one spot each, no fault of their own. And it pushed Louisville off the page -- meaning Chris Mack's Cardinals are now essentially 27th.

Thursday's Top 25 And 1