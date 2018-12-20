College Basketball Rankings: NC State enters Top 25 And 1 after beating Auburn to knock the Tigers out of the top 10
Kevin Keatts' team is 10-1 after a big win vs. Auburn and is ranked No. 15 in Thursday's updated rankings
NC State was the only team in college basketball last season to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament despite starting the season outside of KenPom's top 100. So it was a remarkable first year for Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts. His team exceeded expectations as much as anybody.
Now NC State is doing it again.
The Wolfpack only got one vote in this season's preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll -- but they're now 10-1 after Wednesday night's 78-71 victory over Auburn. The lone loss on the resume is a 79-75 loss at Wisconsin. So NC State has a great win and no bad (or lopsided) losses. And that's among the reasons I've moved the ACC team to 15th in Thursday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.
NC State's jump from unranked to 15th caused Maryland, Mississippi State, Iowa, Buffalo, Houston, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Nebraska, Indiana and Marquette to fall one spot each, no fault of their own. And it pushed Louisville off the page -- meaning Chris Mack's Cardinals are now essentially 27th.
Thursday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' perfect record features three wins over schools also in the Top 25 And 1 - specifically Tennessee, Michigan State and Marquette. Dedric Lawson is averaging 19.7 points and 11.1 rebounds in 32.4 minutes per game.
|--
|10-0
|2
|Tennessee
|The Vols' lone loss is an overtime loss on a neutral-court to Kansas. Grant Williams is averaging 19.4 points and 8.3 rebounds in 31.4 minutes per game.
|--
|9-1
|3
|Duke
|The Blue Devils will take a five-game winning streak into Thursday's showdown with Texas Tech. Zion Williamson is averaging 20.1 points and 9.1 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game.
|--
|10-1
|4
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack trailed at the half Saturday but rallied to avoid South Dakota State's upset bid. Caleb and Cody Martin combined for 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.
|--
|11-0
|5
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' perfect record features wins over Wisconsin and Maryland. De'Andre Hunter is averaging 14.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in 28.6 minutes per game.
|--
|10-0
|6
|Michigan
|Charles Matthews finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's win over Western Michigan. Barring a huge upset, the Wolverines will finish the non-league portion of their schedule with zero losses.
|--
|11-0
|7
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume features a win over Duke and losses to Tennessee and North Carolina. They're making 60.8 percent of their 2-point attempts, which ranks first nationally.
|--
|10-2
|8
|Michigan St.
|Nick Ward finished with 28 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's win over Green Bay. The Spartans have won four straight games since losing at Louisville.
|1
|9-2
|9
|N. Carolina
|UNC's resume features wins over Gonzaga and UCLA, losses to Michigan and Texas. Cameron Johnson is averaging a team-high 16.6 points in 26.8 minutes per game.
|1
|8-2
|10
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' perfect start features wins over Nebraska, USC and Memphis. Jarrett Culver is averaging a team-high 19.1 points in 29.1 minutes per game.
|1
|10-0
|11
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles have won five straight games since losing to Villanova. Terance Mann is averaging 11.9 points and 6.7 rebounds in 30.6 minutes per game.
|1
|10-1
|12
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies' lone loss is a one-point loss at Penn State. They'll open the ACC portion of their schedule with home games against Notre Dame and Boston College.
|1
|10-1
|13
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes have won four straight since losing to Syracuse. Kaleb Wesson is averaging 16.5 points and 6.6 rebounds in 23.3 minutes per game.
|1
|10-1
|14
|Wisconsin
|Ethan Happ is leading the Badgers in points per game (19.2), rebounds per game (10.8) and assists per game (5.0). Wisconsin's only losses are single-digit losses to Virginia and Marquette away from home.
|1
|9-2
|15
|NC State
|All three of Louisville's losses are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1 -- specifically, Tennessee, Indiana and Marquette. Jordan Nwora is averaging a team-high 17.7 points in 28.7 minutes per game.
|12
|10-1
|16
|Auburn
|The Tigers' only losses are single-digit losses to Duke and NC State. Jared Harper is averaging 15.7 points and 6.3 assists in 33.7 minutes per game.
|8
|9-2
|17
|Maryland
|The Terrapins' only losses are single-digit losses to Virginia at home and Purdue on the road. Bruno Fernando is averaging 13.7 points and 9.4 rebounds in 26.9 minutes per game.
|1
|9-2
|18
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs' resume features wins over Cincinnati, Clemson and Saint Mary's. Quinndary Weatherspoon is averaging 16.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 31.8 minutes per game.
|1
|10-1
|19
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes' only losses are to Michigan State and Wisconsin. Tyler Cook is averaging 16.7 points and 8.5 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game.
|1
|9-2
|20
|Buffalo
|The Bulls' perfect record features wins at West Virginia and Syracuse. CJ Massinburg is averaging 17.9 points and 7.2 rebounds in 32.9 minutes per game.
|1
|11-0
|21
|Houston
|Corey Davis Jr. finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Sunday's win over Saint Louis. The Cougars have won 23 consecutive games at home.
|1
|10-0
|22
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners have won six straight since losing to Wisconsin. Christian James is averaging 18.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game.
|1
|10-1
|23
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats' only losses are to Ohio State and Mississippi State. They own double-digit wins over UCLA, Xavier and Ole Miss.
|1
|10-2
|24
|Nebraska
|James Palmer Jr. finished with 29 points and five assists in Sunday's win over Oklahoma State. The Huskers will take a 17-game home winning streak into Saturday's game with Cal State Fullerton.
|1
|9-2
|25
|Indiana
|The Hoosiers' resume features wins over Marquette, Louisville, Butler, Northwestern and Penn State. Romeo Langford is averaging 17.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in 33.1 minutes per game.
|1
|10-2
|26
|Marquette
|Markus Howard finished with 26 points on 13 field-goal attempts in Tuesday's win over North Dakota. The Golden Eagles' only losses are to Kansas and Indiana.
|1
|9-2
IN: NC State
OUT: Louisville
