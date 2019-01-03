College Basketball Rankings: NC State, No. 13 in the Top 25 And 1, looks for first road win at Miami

Kevin Keatts, for the second consecutive year at NC State, has a team operating at a higher level than most thought was likely in the preseason. But the Wolfpack's impressive resume to date still doesn't include a road win -- mostly because they've only played one road game, and that was at Wisconsin, where Greg Gard's Badgers are undefeated and will probably be favored in every contest this season.

In other words, there's no shame in losing at Wisconsin.

Most will and do.

But, either way, it'll require a road victory for NC State to extend its current six-game winning streak to seven because the Wolfpack are playing at Miami on Thursday night. And though the Hurricanes have won three straight to improve to 8-4 on the season, they've already lost three times to sub-90 KenPom teams, including once at home to Rutgers, which is among the reasons NC State opened as a 3-point favorite.

NC State is No. 13 in Thursday morning's Top 25 And 1.

Tennessee, which doesn't play again till Saturday, remains No. 1.

Thursday's Top 25 And 1