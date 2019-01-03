College Basketball Rankings: NC State, No. 13 in the Top 25 And 1, looks for first road win at Miami
NC State enters its ACC opener on a six-game winning streak
Kevin Keatts, for the second consecutive year at NC State, has a team operating at a higher level than most thought was likely in the preseason. But the Wolfpack's impressive resume to date still doesn't include a road win -- mostly because they've only played one road game, and that was at Wisconsin, where Greg Gard's Badgers are undefeated and will probably be favored in every contest this season.
In other words, there's no shame in losing at Wisconsin.
Most will and do.
But, either way, it'll require a road victory for NC State to extend its current six-game winning streak to seven because the Wolfpack are playing at Miami on Thursday night. And though the Hurricanes have won three straight to improve to 8-4 on the season, they've already lost three times to sub-90 KenPom teams, including once at home to Rutgers, which is among the reasons NC State opened as a 3-point favorite.
NC State is No. 13 in Thursday morning's Top 25 And 1.
Tennessee, which doesn't play again till Saturday, remains No. 1.
Thursday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 11-1 record features a win over Gonzaga and 10 double-digit victories over unranked opponents. The lone loss is an overtime loss to Kansas.
|--
|11-1
|2
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume features wins over Texas Tech, Auburn, Indiana and Kentucky. RJ Barrett is averaging 23.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game.
|--
|11-1
|3
|Nevada
|Ten of Nevada's 14 wins have come by double-digits. And seven of the 14 have come away from home - most notably victories over Arizona State and Loyola-Chicago.
|--
|14-0
|4
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' win over Marshall on Monday doubled as Tony Bennett's 300th career victory. Virginia is 14-0 for the second time in the past five seasons.
|--
|12-0
|5
|Michigan
|Michigan's perfect record features double-digit wins over North Carolina, Purdue and Villanova. The Wolverines will resume Big Ten play Thursday with a home game against Penn State.
|--
|13-0
|6
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' win over Oklahoma on Wednesday was their 18th straight victory over the Sooners inside Allen Fieldhouse. KU's resume includes five wins over top-40 KenPom teams.
|--
|12-1
|7
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume includes wins over Duke and Creighton and losses to Tennessee and North Carolina. They'll take a 14-game home winning streak into Saturday's WCC opener with Santa Clara.
|--
|13-2
|8
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans have won seven consecutive games since losing in overtime at Louisville. Their perfect Big Ten record will be at stake Saturday at Ohio State.
|--
|12-2
|9
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' resume features three wins over top-90 KenPom teams and a lone loss on a neutral court to Duke. Their next two games are home games against Kansas State and Oklahoma.
|--
|12-1
|10
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles have won seven straight games since losing to Villanova. They'll open the ACC portion of their schedule Saturday at Virginia.
|--
|12-1
|11
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies will take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's game against Boston College. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 18.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 31.8 minutes per game.
|--
|12-1
|12
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Michigan State. Kaleb Wesson is averaging 16.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game.
|--
|12-1
|13
|NC State
|NC State's lone loss is a single-digit loss at Wisconsin. The Wolfpack, led by Torin Dorn, will open ACC play Thursday at Miami.
|--
|12-1
|14
|Auburn
|The Tigers are 7-1 in their past eight games with the lone loss coming at NC State. The only other loss on their resume is a single-digit loss to Duke.
|--
|11-2
|15
|Miss. State
|Mississippi State has won nine consecutive games since losing to Arizona State. The best wins on the Bulldogs' resume are victories over Cincinnati, Clemson and Saint Mary's.
|--
|12-1
|16
|Kentucky
|UK's three-game winning streak features a neutral-court win over North Carolina and road win over Louisville. The Wildcats open SEC play Saturday at Alabama.
|--
|10-2
|17
|N. Carolina
|Luke May finished with 14 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's win over Harvard. The Tar Heels will open the ACC portion of their schedule Saturday at Pittsburgh.
|--
|10-3
|18
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes have won five straight games since losing at Michigan State. They'll restart Big Ten play Thursday at Purdue.
|--
|11-2
|19
|Houston
|Houston's 14-0 record represents the best start for the Cougars since the 1967-68 team opened 31-0. Kelvin Sampson's program has won 27 straight games at home.
|--
|14-0
|20
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' two losses are both to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1 - specifically Kansas and Wisconsin. Three of their next four games will be at the Lloyd Noble Center.
|--
|11-2
|21
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats' two losses are both to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1 - specifically Ohio State and Mississippi State. Jarron Cumberland finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists in Wednesday's win over Tulane.
|--
|12-2
|22
|Indiana
|The Hoosiers own five wins over top-50 KenPom teams -- most notably victories over Marquette, Butler and Louisville. Romeo Langford has scored at least 12 points in all 13 games.
|1
|11-2
|23
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles' eight-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday at St. John's. Next up is Sunday's Big East home opener against Xavier.
|1
|11-3
|24
|Nebraska
|The Huskers' four-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday at Maryland. Nebraska will try to avoid dropping to 1-3 in the Big Ten when it plays at Iowa on Saturday.
|2
|11-3
|25
|Buffalo
|The Bulls' body of work includes wins over three top-50 KenPom teams and a lone loss at Marquette. They are projected to win the MAC by multiple games.
|--
|12-1
|26
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are just 5-3 in their past eight games - which includes a loss at Western Kentucky. They'll restart Big Ten play Thursday against Minnesota.
|--
|10-3
