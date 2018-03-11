College basketball rankings: NCAA Tournament has four clear No. 1 seeds

Xavier didn't win its conference tournament but still belongs in that elite group

NEW YORK -- There will be a surprise or two concerning bubble teams later today, just like always. But, best I can tell, the No. 1 seeds for the 2018 NCAA Tournament are set. They'll be Virginia, Villanova, Kansas and Xavier. I just don't see how anybody else cracks that top line.

And how rare is this?

It seems like every year there are at least five or six schools under serious consideration for a No. 1 seed. But, with the way the conference tournaments unfolded, there are really only four this year because the gap in resumes between the fourth No. 1 and the first No. 2 is sizable, in my opinion. So anything other than Virginia, Villanova, Kansas and Xavier on the top line will be shocking and wrong. And it's why those four schools are the first four schools in Selection Sunday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) college basketball rankings.

1 Virginia The Cavaliers own 15 top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Duke and North Carolina (twice). They won the ACC regular-season title and the ACC Tournament. --31-2
2 Villanova The Wildcats' resume features nine top-50 KenPom wins -- including a regular-season sweep of Xavier. Villanova won the Big East Tournament for the second straight year. --30-4
3 Kansas The Jayhawks own 15 top-50 KenPom wins -- including three victories over West Virginia. They won the Big 12 regular-season title and the Big 12 Tournament. --27-7
4 Xavier The Musketeers' resume features eight top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-45 losses. They finished 15-3 in the Big East and won their first Big East regular-season title in school history. --28-5
5 North Carolina The Tar Heels' resume features 13 top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-45 loss. That one sub-45 loss was a home loss to Wofford. --25-10
6 Duke The Blue Devils' resume features 11 top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Michigan State and North Carolina. They've only lost twice to sub-45 opponents. --26-7
7 Michigan State The Spartans' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins -- including victories over Purdue and North Carolina. All four of their losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). --29-4
8 Purdue The Boilermakers' resume features 10 top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-20 losses. They finished tied for second in the Big Ten standings. --28-6
9 Gonzaga The Zags' resume features four top-40 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Ohio State and Creighton. Gonzaga has won at least 30 games in three of the past four seasons. --30-4
10 Cincinnati The Bearcats finished 16-2 in the AAC and won the league title by two games. They're 3-4 vs. top-50 KenPom teams, 26-0 against everybody else. --29-4
11 Michigan The Wolverines' resume features nine top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. They'll take a nine-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament. --28-7
12 West Virginia The Mountaineers' resume features 13 top-50 KenPom wins. Three of their 10 losses are to Kansas. --24-10
13 Texas Tech The Red Raiders own 11 top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Kansas and West Virginia. They finished tied for second in the Big 12. --24-9
14 Tennessee The Vols own seven top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Purdue and Kentucky. UT finished 13-5 in the SEC to share the league title with Auburn. 125-7
15 Arizona The Wildcats' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and four sub-70 losses. Arizona won the Pac-12 regular-season title and the Pac-12 Tournament. 127-7
16 Clemson The Tigers own eight top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over North Carolina and Ohio State. Seven of their nine losses are to teams currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament. 123-9
17 Ohio State The Buckeyes' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-35 losses. Three of OSU's eight losses are to Penn State. 124-8
18 Auburn The Tigers' resume features five top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-50 losses. Auburn finished 13-5 in the SEC to share the league title with Tennessee. 125-7
19 Kentucky The Wildcats' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins -- among them a road victory over West Virginia. UK is 6-1 in its past seven games with wins over Arkansas, Missouri and Alabama (twice). 123-10
20 Houston The Cougars own four top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Cincinnati and Wichita State (twice). They're 10-1 in their past 11 games. 326-6
21 Wichita State The Shockers' resume features three top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-80 losses. They're 8-2 in their past 10 games with the losses in that stretch coming to Cincinnati and Houston. 725-7
22 Arkansas The Razorbacks' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-65 losses. Arkansas lost to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament semifinals. 123-11
23 Florida The Gators own 10 top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Gonzaga, Auburn, Cincinnati and Kentucky. Their resume also includes five top-50 losses. 120-12
24 Miami (Fla.) The Hurricanes own eight top-50 KenPom wins -- among them road wins over North Carolina, Virginia Tech and NC State. They're 4-1 in their past five games. --22-9
25 Butler The Bulldogs' resume features six top-55 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Villanova and Ohio State. Ten of their 13 losses are to top-50 opponents. --20-13
26 TCU The Horned Frogs' resume features six top-50 wins and only one sub-50 loss. Ten of their 11 losses are to teams currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament. --21-11
CBS Sports Insider

Gary Parrish is an award-winning college basketball columnist and television analyst for CBS Sports who also hosts the highest-rated afternoon drive radio show in Memphis, where he lives with his wife... Full Bio

