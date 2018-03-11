College basketball rankings: NCAA Tournament has four clear No. 1 seeds

NEW YORK -- There will be a surprise or two concerning bubble teams later today, just like always. But, best I can tell, the No. 1 seeds for the 2018 NCAA Tournament are set. They'll be Virginia, Villanova, Kansas and Xavier. I just don't see how anybody else cracks that top line.

And how rare is this?

It seems like every year there are at least five or six schools under serious consideration for a No. 1 seed. But, with the way the conference tournaments unfolded, there are really only four this year because the gap in resumes between the fourth No. 1 and the first No. 2 is sizable, in my opinion. So anything other than Virginia, Villanova, Kansas and Xavier on the top line will be shocking and wrong. And it's why those four schools are the first four schools in Selection Sunday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) college basketball rankings.