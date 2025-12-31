College basketball rankings: Nebraska finishes nonconference play undefeated with Michigan State up next
The Cornhuskers are 13-0 and No. 13 in Wednesday's CBS Sports Top 25 And 1
The first half was weirder than it should've been, which led to a one-possession game at the break. But Nebraska eventually got going, pulled away and recorded an 86-55 win over New Hampshire on Tuesday that pushed the Cornhuskers to 13-0 on the season and left them as one of only six undefeated teams remaining in the sport.
"Of the 13 games, the thing I've been most impressed with [with] this group is how they've handled adversity and how they've been coachable," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said, according to HuskerOnline's Robin Washut. "We chewed them out pretty good at halftime today -- and they responded in a big way."
Nebraska is No. 13 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Michigan remains No. 1 for the 22nd consecutive day. Tuesday's victory over New Hampshire means the Cornhuskers have finished the non-league portion of their schedule undefeated for the first time since the 1928-29 season. Next up, on Friday, they'll hop back into Big Ten play with a showdown against Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans that's scheduled to tip at 9 p.m. ET inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.
MSU is No. 9 in the Top 25 And 1.
It'll be a huge game, obviously, in part because it will only be Nebraska's second game this season against a top-40 team at KenPom.com. The first was a victory over Illinois three Saturdays ago in which Pryce Sandfort got 32 points. He was also the Cornhuskers' leading scorer Tuesday, finishing with 19 points on 15 shots. So the 6-foot-7 forward is now averaging a career-high 16.5 points, a career-high 5.0 rebounds and a career-high 2.5 assists in 30.2 minutes per game. He's one of the sport's breakout stars after spending the previous two years averaging single-digits in points at Iowa.
If you're curious, Nebraska and Iowa will play twice in the regular season. The first meeting is scheduled for Feb. 17 at Hawkeye Arena. The second is set for March 8 at Pinnacle Bank.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Michigan
|Morez Johnson Jr. finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's 112-71 win over McNeese. The Wolverines' next game is Friday against USC.
|--
|12-0
|2
Arizona
|Koa Peat finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds in Monday's 99-71 win over South Dakota State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Utah.
|--
|13-0
|3
Iowa St.
|Joshua Jefferson finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 89-61 win over Houston Christian. The Cyclones' next game is Friday against West Virginia.
|--
|13-0
|4
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 72-54 win at DePaul. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Xavier.
|--
|12-1
|5
BYU
|AJ Dybantsa finished with 33 points and 10 assists in Monday's 109-81 win over Eastern Washington. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Kansas State.
|--
|12-1
|6
Purdue
|Fletcher Loyer finished with 19 points and two steals in Monday's 101-60 win over Kent State. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday at Wisconsin.
|--
|12-1
|7
Gonzaga
|Jalen Warley finished with 22 points and five assists in Tuesday's 99-93 win at San Diego. The Zags' next game is Friday against Seattle.
|--
|14-1
|8
Duke
|Nikolas Khamenia missed five of the eight shots he attempted in Saturday's 82-81 loss to Texas Tech. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday against Georgia Tech.
|--
|11-1
|9
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears finished with 21 points and 11 assists in Monday's 114-97 win over Cornell. The Spartans' next game is Friday at Nebraska.
|--
|12-1
|10
N. Carolina
|Caleb Wilson finished with 22 points and six assists in Tuesday's 79-66 win over Florida State. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday at SMU.
|--
|13-1
|11
Kansas
|Flory Bidunga finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 90-61 win over Davidson. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at UCF.
|--
|10-3
|12
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 15 points and five assists in Monday's 69-60 win over Middle Tennessee. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Cincinnati.
|--
|12-1
|13
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort finished with 19 points and two steals in Tuesday's 86-55 win over New Hampshire. The Cornhuskers' next game is Friday against Michigan State.
|--
|13-0
|14
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 23 points and five rebounds in Monday's 96-53 win over New Haven. The Commodores' next game is Saturday at South Carolina.
|--
|13-0
|15
Alabama
|Aden Holloway finished with 26 points and seven assists in Monday's 102-78 win over Yale. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Kentucky.
|--
|10-3
|16
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. finished with 17 points and six assists in Monday's 103-74 win over James Madison. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday against Tennessee.
|--
|10-3
|17
Illinois
|Jack Davis finished with 15 points and one block in Monday's 90-55 win over Southern. The Illini's next game is Saturday against Penn State.
|--
|10-3
|18
Texas Tech
|Christian Anderson finished with 29 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 87-57 win over Winthrop. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma State.
|--
|10-3
|19
Tennessee
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie finished with 21 points and eight assists in Tuesday's 105-54 win over South Carolina State. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Arkansas.
|--
|10-3
|20
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell finished with 26 points and four assists in Tuesday's 90-70 win at California. The Cardinals' next game is Friday at Stanford.
|--
|11-2
|21
Kentucky
|Kam Williams finished with 26 points and one steal in Tuesday's 99-85 win over Bellarmine. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Alabama.
|--
|9-4
|22
Iowa
|Bennett Stirtz finished with 22 points and eight assists in Monday's 90-62 win over UMass Lowell. The Hawkeyes' next game is Saturday against UCLA.
|--
|11-2
|23
Virginia
|Thijs De Ridder finished with 27 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 95-51 win over American. The Cavaliers' next game is Wednesday at Virginia Tech.
|--
|11-1
|24
LSU
|Dedan Thomas Jr. finished with 22 points and 12 assists in Monday's 90-62 win over Southern Miss. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Texas A&M.
|--
|12-1
|25
Auburn
|Kevin Overton finished with 23 points and four steals in Monday's 106-65 win over Queens University. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Georgia.
|--
|9-4
|26
St. John's
|Zuby Ejiofor finished with 14 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 85-59 win over Harvard. The Red Storm's next game is Wednesday at Georgetown.
|--
|8-4