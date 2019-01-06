College Basketball Rankings: Nevada loses big at New Mexico, drops to 14th in Top 25 And 1
The Wolf Pack lost by 27 despite being a 14-point favorite
I was never sure Nevada would finish the regular season undefeated. But I did think the Wolf Pack had a decent chance -- right up until around 8:52 ET on Saturday night.
Spoiler alert: Things only got worse from there.
In what was one of the biggest surprises of the season, if not the biggest surprise of this season, New Mexico beat Nevada 85-58 on Saturday despite being a 14-point underdog. Put another way, the game was 41 points different than what oddsmakers projected, which is not something you see everyday.
"We didn't play hard," Nevada coach Eric Musselman said afterward. "We splintered and we came apart. ... We just had a bad night all around. We had a bad night sharing the ball. We had a bad night defensively. ... Just a terrible game for all of us."
Hard to argue with any of that.
So Nevada is now 14-1 overall, 1-1 in the Mountain West Conference and the owners of a lopsided loss to a New Mexico team that entered ranked 184th at KenPom and with a 7-6 record featuring losses to North Texas and Penn. Obviously, that's not great -- especially when you consider Nevada's resume still features zero victories over top-40 KenPom opponents. That's among the reasons I dropped the Wolf Pack to 14th in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. Their next game is Wednesday against San Jose State.
Sunday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' body of work features a win over Gonzaga and 11 double-digit victories over unranked opponents. The lone loss is an overtime loss to Kansas.
|--
|12-1
|2
|Duke
|Duke's resume includes five wins over top-35 KenPom teams - among them Texas Tech, Auburn and Indiana. The lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Gonzaga in the title game of the Maui Invitational.
|--
|12-1
|3
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' 13-0 record features nine double-digit wins - among them Saturday's 13-point victory over Florida State. Virginia's next two games are road games at Boston College and Clemson.
|1
|13-0
|4
|Michigan
|The Wolverines' perfect start includes wins over North Carolina, Purdue and Villanova. Two of Michigan's next six games will be played against Indiana.
|1
|14-0
|5
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won five straight games since losing at North Carolina. Killian Tillie finished with five points and two rebounds in his season debut Saturday against Santa Clara.
|2
|14-2
|6
|Kansas
|Saturday's loss at Iowa State dropped the Jayhawks to just 3-2 in games in which Udoka Azubuike does not play. Kansas is 9-0 when the junior center plays with victories over Tennessee, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Marquette.
|--
|12-2
|7
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans have won eight consecutive games since losing in overtime at Louisville. Six of their 13 wins are against teams currently ranked in the top 75 at KenPom - among them Ohio State, Florida and Texas.
|1
|13-2
|8
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' resume features five victories over top-100 KenPom teams - among them Nebraska and Kansas State. Texas Tech's lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Duke.
|1
|13-1
|9
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies have won eight straight games since losing by a point at Penn State. Their next two games are road games at Georgia Tech and Virginia.
|2
|13-1
|10
|NC State
|NC State's seven-game winning streak includes victories over Auburn, Penn State, Miami and Vanderbilt. Next up is Tuesday's showdown with North Carolina.
|3
|13-1
|11
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles' seven-game winning streak was snapped Saturday via a double-digit loss to Virginia. FSU was down 29 points at one point in the second half.
|1
|12-2
|12
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes' six-game winning streak was snapped Saturday by Michigan State. Ohio State is now 3-2 vs. top-50 KenPom opponents.
|--
|12-2
|13
|Auburn
|The Tigers are 7-1 in their past eight games with the lone loss coming at NC State. The only other loss on their resume is a single-digit loss to Duke.
|1
|11-2
|14
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack lost by 27 points Saturday at New Mexico despite being a 14-point favorite. The loss dropped Nevada to 10-1 in games against top-150 KenPom teams.
|11
|14-1
|15
|Miss. State
|Mississippi State has won nine consecutive games since losing to Arizona State. The best wins on the Bulldogs' resume are victories over Cincinnati, Clemson and Saint Mary's.
|--
|12-1
|16
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume features five wins over top-100 KenPom teams and zero sub-30 losses. UNC is 7-0 inside the Dean Smith Center.
|1
|11-3
|17
|Houston
|Houston's 14-0 record represents the best start for the Cougars since the 1967-68 team opened 31-0. Kelvin Sampson's program has won 27 straight games at home.
|1
|14-0
|18
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma's resume features eight wins over top-100 KenPom teams - among them Florida and Creighton. The Sooners' next two games are against Texas Tech and TCU.
|1
|12-2
|19
|Indiana
|The Hoosiers' seven-game winning streak includes victories over Louisville, Butler, Penn State and Northwestern. They're 3-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 2016.
|2
|12-2
|20
|Iowa St.
|The Cyclones got their first signature win Saturday when they beat Kansas at Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State is 4-0 with Lindell Wiggington in the lineup.
|7
|12-2
|21
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles' eight-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday at St. John's. Next up is Sunday's Big East home opener against Xavier.
|1
|11-3
|22
|Nebraska
|The Huskers' four-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday at Maryland. Nebraska will try to avoid dropping to 1-3 in the Big Ten when it plays at Iowa on Saturday.
|1
|11-3
|23
|Buffalo
|The Bulls' body of work includes wins over three top-55 KenPom teams and a lone loss at Marquette. Buffalo is projected to win the MAC by multiple games.
|1
|13-1
|24
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates' seven-game winning streak includes victories over Kentucky, Maryland and St. John's. Myles Powell is averaging 22.6 points in 35.5 minutes per game.
|1
|11-3
|25
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats dropped to 2-3 against top-100 KenPom opponents after Saturday's loss at Alabama. That means eight of UK's 10 victories are against sub-100 competition.
|9
|10-3
|26
|St. John's
|The Red Storm's resume features wins over Marquette and VCU - with the lone loss coming via a controversial ending at Seton Hall. Next up is Tuesday's game at Villanova.
|--
|14-1
IN: Iowa State
OUT: Cincinnati
