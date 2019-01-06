College Basketball Rankings: Nevada loses big at New Mexico, drops to 14th in Top 25 And 1

I was never sure Nevada would finish the regular season undefeated. But I did think the Wolf Pack had a decent chance -- right up until around 8:52 ET on Saturday night.

Nevada is 14-0 and ranked 6th in the AP Poll. To get to 15-0, the Wolf Pack will have to rally on the road. Down 38-26 at the half at New Mexico. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) January 6, 2019

Spoiler alert: Things only got worse from there.

In what was one of the biggest surprises of the season, if not the biggest surprise of this season, New Mexico beat Nevada 85-58 on Saturday despite being a 14-point underdog. Put another way, the game was 41 points different than what oddsmakers projected, which is not something you see everyday.

"We didn't play hard," Nevada coach Eric Musselman said afterward. "We splintered and we came apart. ... We just had a bad night all around. We had a bad night sharing the ball. We had a bad night defensively. ... Just a terrible game for all of us."

Hard to argue with any of that.

So Nevada is now 14-1 overall, 1-1 in the Mountain West Conference and the owners of a lopsided loss to a New Mexico team that entered ranked 184th at KenPom and with a 7-6 record featuring losses to North Texas and Penn. Obviously, that's not great -- especially when you consider Nevada's resume still features zero victories over top-40 KenPom opponents. That's among the reasons I dropped the Wolf Pack to 14th in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. Their next game is Wednesday against San Jose State.

