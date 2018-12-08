College basketball rankings: Nevada passes toughest test left on schedule to stay undefeated and No. 5 in Top 25 And 1

Nevada has forever been my pick to take a zero in the loss column deepest into this season. And though the Wolf Pack put that possibility in undeniable jeopardy late Friday/early Saturday, Eric Musselman's team ultimately rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Arizona State 72-66 at Staples Center and improve to 9-0 — but only after a good talking-to at halftime from their coach.

"Coach mentioned at halftime, 'You finally meet some talent and this is how you react?'" said Nevada's Caleb Martin, who finished with 15 points on 18 shots. "It kind of turned some guys up in the locker room."

Arizona State is, according to KenPom, both the best team Nevada has played and the best team the Wolf Pack will play at any point between now and Selection Sunday. That's why, like I wrote Friday morning, I will not be surprised if Nevada does nothing but win for a while and perhaps through the start of the NCAA Tournament. For what it's worth, the Wolf Pack will be at least 8-point favorites in every game left on their schedule, according to KenPom. So an amazing record is actually more probable than just possible.

Nevada is No. 5 in Saturday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.

Arizona State remains No. 21.

Saturday's Top 25 And 1