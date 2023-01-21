The Mountain West currently rates as the nation's fifth-best conference, according to the NET. It's ahead of both the ACC and the Pac-12 — and on track to get at least three schools, and perhaps as many as five, into the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Two of those schools played each other late Friday. It was a great game.
Final score: New Mexico 81, Boise State 79 in OT.
Morris Udeze got a layup on a baseline out-of-bounds play with 2.6 seconds remaining in overtime to break a tie and secure the win that pushed the Lobos to 18-2 overall and 5-2 in the Mountain West. They'll take a four-game winning streak into Monday's game at Nevada.
"That was the loudest building I have ever been in," New Mexico coach Richard Pitino tweeted after the victory that came in front of a packed and rowdy crowd inside The Pit. "Thank you Lobo fans!"
With the victory, New Mexico has gone from unranked to No. 25 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings thanks to a 5-1 record in the first two quadrants (featuring three Q1 wins) and just one loss outside of the first two quadrants. Boise State is now one spot below the Lobos, at No. 26, thanks to a 7-4 record in the first two quadrants featuring just one loss outside of the first two quadrants.
Houston remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the 18th consecutive morning. Kelvin Sampson's Cougars are also No. 1 in the NET, at KenPom.com, BartTorvik.com, in Sagarin and BPI -- and the favorites in the betting markets to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Houston
|Marcus Sasser finished with 23 points and four assists in Tuesday's 80-60 win at Tulane. The Cougars' next game is Sunday against Temple.
|--
|18-1
|2
Purdue
|Braden Smith finished with 19 points and seven assists in Thursday's 61-39 win at Minnesota. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday against Maryland.
|--
|18-1
|3
Alabama
|Brandon Miller finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 78-66 win at Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday at Missouri.
|--
|16-2
|4
UCLA
|Tyger Campbell finished with 22 points and three rebounds in Thursday's 74-62 win at Arizona State. The Bruins' next game is Saturday at Arizona.
|--
|17-2
|5
Kansas St.
|Keyontae Johnson finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 83-82 win over Kansas. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Texas Tech.
|--
|16-2
|6
Kansas
|Kansas missed 23 of the 26 3-pointers it attempted in Tuesday's 83-82 loss at Kansas State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against TCU.
|--
|16-2
|7
Iowa St.
|Jaren Holmes finished with 21 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 78-67 win over Texas. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma State.
|--
|14-3
|8
Texas
|Texas finished with more turnovers (13) than assists (11) in Tuesday's 78-67 loss at Iowa State. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday at West Virginia.
|--
|15-3
|9
Tennessee
|Zakai Zeigler finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 70-59 win at Mississippi State. The Vols next game is Saturday at LSU.
|--
|15-3
|10
Virginia
|Kihei Clark finished with 20 points and five assists in Wednesday's 78-68 win over Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday at Wake Forest.
|--
|14-3
|11
Arizona
|Courtney Ramey finished with 16 points and two steals in Thursday's 81-66 win over USC. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against UCLA.
|--
|16-3
|12
Xavier
|Xavier missed 16 of the 20 3-pointers it attempted in Wednesday's 73-72 loss at DePaul. The Musketeers' next game is Saturday against Georgetown.
|--
|15-4
|13
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 83-75 win over Providence. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday at Seton Hall.
|--
|15-5
|14
Gonzaga
|Gonzaga's 75-game winning streak at home was snapped Thursday in a 68-67 loss to Loyola Marymount. The Zags' next game is Saturday at Pacific.
|--
|16-4
|15
TCU
|TCU finished with more turnovers (19) than assists (8) in Wednesday's 74-65 loss at West Virginia. The Horned Frogs' next game is Saturday at Kansas.
|--
|14-4
|16
Baylor
|Keyonte George finished with 27 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 81-74 win at Texas Tech. The Bears' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma.
|--
|13-5
|17
NC State
|Terquavion Smith finished with 25 points and five assists in Tuesday's 78-66 win at Georgia Tech. The Wolfpack's next game is Saturday at North Carolina.
|--
|15-4
|18
Miami
|Norchad Omier finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds in Monday's 82-78 win over Syracuse. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday at Duke.
|--
|15-3
|19
Auburn
|Jaylin Williams finished with 14 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 67-49 win at LSU. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at South Carolina.
|--
|15-3
|20
Providence
|Providence missed 14 of the 18 3-pointers it attempted in Wednesday's 83-75 loss at Marquette. The Friars' next game is Saturday against DePaul.
|--
|14-5
|21
FAU
|Brandon Weatherspoon finished with 12 points and four rebounds in Thursday's 79-57 win at UTSA. The Owls' next game is Saturday at UTEP.
|--
|18-1
|22
UConn
|UConn finished with more turnovers (18) than assists (16) in Wednesday's 67-66 loss at Seton Hall. The Huskies' next game is Sunday against Butler.
|--
|15-5
|23
Saint Mary's
|Logan Johnson finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 73-44 win at Pepperdine. The Gaels' next game is Saturday against Santa Clara.
|--
|17-4
|24
Duke
|Duke missed 17 of the 20 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 72-64 loss at Clemson. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Miami.
|--
|13-5
|25
New Mexico
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with 25 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 81-79 overtime win over Boise State. The Lobos' next game is Monday at Nevada.
|NR
|18-2
|26
Boise St.
|Boise State missed 19 of the 24 3-pointers it attempted in Friday's 81-79 OT loss at New Mexico. The Broncos' next game is Tuesday against Fresno State.
|1
|15-5