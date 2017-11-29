College basketball rankings: No. 1 Duke faces Indiana in its first true road test

Marvin Bagley has dominated opponents at Cameron Indoor Stadium and on neutral courts in Chicago and Portland. Now we get to see how the five-star freshman handles his first hostile road environment when top-ranked Duke plays at Indiana late Wednesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Prediction: He'll be just fine.

Bagley has been the story of this young season -- averaging 22.3 points and 11.3 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game for a Duke team with victories over Michigan State and Florida. The 6-11 forward has scored at least 30 points in back-to-back contests and grabbed 15 rebounds in three straight. Truth be told, Bagley has been even better than advertised, and the advertisements were lofty. He's the main reason Duke is undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).

Louisville is out of Top 25 (and one).

That's a result of Tuesday's 66-57 loss to a Purdue team that just last week lost to unranked Tennessee and unranked Western Kentucky. Simply put, I do not want to rank a Purdue team that just last week lost to unranked Tennessee and unranked Western Kentucky, and, if I'm not ranking Purdue, I do not want to rank a Louisville team with no good wins and a loss to a Purdue team that just last week lost to unranked Tennessee and unranked Western Kentucky. So I decided to keep Purdue out and remove Louisville. And I replaced the Cardinals with Texas, which, yes, has two losses. But the two losses are quality losses, if you will, to Duke and Gonzaga, both in overtime. Nothing shameful about that. And Arkansas, if you're wondering, is my first team out.

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.