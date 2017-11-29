College basketball rankings: No. 1 Duke faces Indiana in its first true road test
How will Marvin Bagley hand his first hostile environment?
Marvin Bagley has dominated opponents at Cameron Indoor Stadium and on neutral courts in Chicago and Portland. Now we get to see how the five-star freshman handles his first hostile road environment when top-ranked Duke plays at Indiana late Wednesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Prediction: He'll be just fine.
Bagley has been the story of this young season -- averaging 22.3 points and 11.3 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game for a Duke team with victories over Michigan State and Florida. The 6-11 forward has scored at least 30 points in back-to-back contests and grabbed 15 rebounds in three straight. Truth be told, Bagley has been even better than advertised, and the advertisements were lofty. He's the main reason Duke is undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).
Louisville is out of Top 25 (and one).
That's a result of Tuesday's 66-57 loss to a Purdue team that just last week lost to unranked Tennessee and unranked Western Kentucky. Simply put, I do not want to rank a Purdue team that just last week lost to unranked Tennessee and unranked Western Kentucky, and, if I'm not ranking Purdue, I do not want to rank a Louisville team with no good wins and a loss to a Purdue team that just last week lost to unranked Tennessee and unranked Western Kentucky. So I decided to keep Purdue out and remove Louisville. And I replaced the Cardinals with Texas, which, yes, has two losses. But the two losses are quality losses, if you will, to Duke and Gonzaga, both in overtime. Nothing shameful about that. And Arkansas, if you're wondering, is my first team out.
The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
|
Rk
|
Teams
|
Chg
|
Rcrd
|1
|
|Marvin Bagley averaged 27.3 points and 15.0 rebounds in the PK80 Invitational. The Blue Devils are the nation's only team with two wins over top-10 opponents.
|--
|8-0
|2
|
|The Jayhawks have won five of their six games by at least 30 points. Devonte' Graham is averaging 15.8 points, 8.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per contest.
|--
|6-0
|3
|
|Joshua Langford finished with a game-high 23 points in Sunday's win over North Carolina. The Spartans' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Duke.
|--
|5-1
|4
|
|The Irish beat Wichita State Wednesday despite making just four 3-pointers in the game. Bonzie Colson finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds.
|--
|6-0
|5
|
|Former JUCO All-American Samajae Haynes-Jones got 31 points, five rebounds and five assists in Tuesday's win over Savannah State. The Shockers' lone loss is a one-possession loss to Notre Dame.
|--
|5-1
|6
|
|The Wildcats shots 66.7 percent from the field in Sunday's win over Illinois-Chicago. Kevin Knox finished with a career-high 25 points on 13 field goal attempts.
|--
|6-1
|7
|
|Mikal Bridges got 18 points and seven rebounds in Friday's win over Northern Iowa. The junior wing is averaging a career-high 18.5 points and a career-high 5.8 rebounds in 30.2 minutes per game.
|--
|6-0
|8
|
|D.J. Hogg scored a game-high 15 points in Sunday's victory over USC. The Aggies now own double-digit wins over USC, West Virginia, Penn State and Oklahoma State.
|--
|6-0
|9
|
|The Gators squandered a 17-point lead in Sunday's loss to Duke. Florida only scored 10 points in the final nine minutes.
|--
|5-1
|10
|
|The Trojans shot just 28.2 percent from the field in Sunday's loss to Texas A&M. The loss snapped USC's 21-game non-league winning streak at home.
|--
|4-1
|11
|
|Anthony Lawrence got 14 points off the bench in Saturday's win over North Florida. Dewan Huell is averaging a team-high 13.4 points and 7.2 rebounds in 22.6 minutes per game.
|--
|5-0
|12
|
|The Tar Heels shot a school-record-low 24.6 percent from the field in Sunday's loss to Michigan State. UNC missed 17 of its 18 3-point attempts.
|--
|5-1
|13
|
|Jordan Murphy finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's win over Alabama. The Golden Gophers are 7-0 for the first time since 2008.
|--
|7-0
|14
|
|Gary Clark is averaging a team-high 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds. The Bearcats have won 30 consecutive home games.
|--
|7-0
|15
|
|Rui Hachimura got 20 points off the bench in Sunday's OT win over Texas. The Zags won despite turning the ball over 24 times.
|--
|5-1
|16
|
|The Crimson Tide were forced to finish Saturday's game against Minnesota with just three players. Collin Sexton got 40 points, six rebounds and five assists in the single-digit loss.
|2
|5-1
|17
|
|The Cavaliers have held four of their seven opponents to fewer than 50 points. They have the No. 1 defensive-efficiency rating in the nation, according to KenPom.
|2
|7-0
|18
|
|Tra Holder finished with a career-high 40 points in Friday's victory over Xavier. The Sun Devils now own victories over Xavier, Kansas State and San Diego State.
|3
|6-0
|19
|
|Kaiser Gates finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's win over Baylor. The Musketeers' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Arizona State.
|3
|6-1
|20
|
|Manu Lecomte has missed nine more shots than he's made in Baylor's past two games. The Bears' lone loss came at Xavier.
|4
|5-1
|21
|
|Marcus Foster is averaging a team-high 18.0 points through six games. The Bluejays' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Baylor.
|1
|5-1
|22
|
|Kenrich Williams was named Most Outstanding Player of the Emerald Coast Classic. He's averaging 12.7 points and 10.2 rebounds for the undefeated Horned Frogs.
|1
|6-0
|23
|
|Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles combined for 55 points in Sunday's win over Missouri. The Mountaineers' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Texas A&M.
|1
|6-1
|24
|
|Jarrett Culver got 18 points off the bench in Saturday's win over Savannah State. The Red Raiders have won all six games by double-digits.
|1
|6-0
|25
|
|Caleb Martin finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Friday's win over Hawaii. The NC State transfer is averaging 19.3 points and 5.2 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per game.
|1
|6-0
|26
|
|The Longhorns' two losses are OT losses to Duke and Gonzaga. Mohamed Bamba is averaging 10.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in 26.8 minutes per game.
|1
|4-2
In: Texas
Out: Louisville
