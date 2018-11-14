College basketball rankings: No. 1 Duke is the biggest show in the sport thanks to its freshmen Big Three

The biggest show in college basketball — Mike Krzyzewski's Duke Blue Devils — will be back on the court Wednesday night. The opponent is Eastern Michigan. And it'll be interesting to see if the three players who could go first, second and third in the 2019 NBA Draft perform incredibly for a third consecutive game.

RJ Barrett is averaging 28.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists through two games. Zion Williamson is averaging 27.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 3.0 steals. And Cam Reddish is averaging 23.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals. They've been awesome and overwhelming right from the jump — which is among the reasons, if not the main reason, the Blue Devils are 26-point favorites against Eastern Michigan.

Tip is scheduled for 7 ET.

Duke is No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1.