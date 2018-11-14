College basketball rankings: No. 1 Duke is the biggest show in the sport thanks to its freshmen Big Three

How will the Blue Devils' RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish play in their third game Wednesday?

The biggest show in college basketball — Mike Krzyzewski's Duke Blue Devils — will be back on the court Wednesday night. The opponent is Eastern Michigan. And it'll be interesting to see if the three players who could go first, second and third in the 2019 NBA Draft perform incredibly for a third consecutive game.

RJ Barrett is averaging 28.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists through two games. Zion Williamson is averaging 27.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 3.0 steals. And Cam Reddish is averaging 23.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals. They've been awesome and overwhelming right from the jump — which is among the reasons, if not the main reason, the Blue Devils are 26-point favorites against Eastern Michigan.

Tip is scheduled for 7 ET.

Duke is No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1.

Biggest Movers
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Duke Zion Williamson got 27 points, 16 rebounds, six blocks and four assists in Sunday's win over Army. Cam Reddish added 25 points and seven rebounds. --2-0
2 Kansas Udoka Azubuike got 23 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's win over Vermont. He's averaging 20.0 points and 7.0 rebounds through two games. --2-0
3 Tennessee Grant Williams scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Tuesday's win over Georgia Tech. The Vols are 3-0 for the second consecutive season. --3-0
4 Gonzaga San Jose State transfer Brandon Clarke got 19 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's win over Texas Southern. He's averaging 17.0 points and 11.0 rebounds through two games. --2-0
5 Nevada Caleb Martin got 22 points, five rebounds and three assists in Friday's win over Pacific. Jordan Caroline added 16 points. --2-0
6 Virginia Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome each scored 20 in Sunday's win over George Washington. The Cavaliers shot 54.5 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from 3-point range. --2-0
7 N. Carolina Luke Maye got 16 points and eight rebounds in Monday's win over Stanford. Nassir Little added eight points and five rebounds off the bench. --3-0
8 Villanova The Wildcats made 12 3-pointers in Saturday's win over Quinnipiac. Collin Gillispie was 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. --2-0
9 Kentucky Quade Green got 14 points off the bench in Friday's win over Southern Illinois. The Wildcats won despite trailing by as many as seven points in the second half. --1-1
10 Auburn Austin Wiley was held to just five points and one rebound in Friday's win over Washington in what doubled as his first game since March 2017. The 6-11 center was suspended all of last season. --2-0
11 Michigan St. Nick Ward finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's win over Florida Gulf Coast. He was 7-of-11 from the field, 11-of-17 from the free throw line. --1-1
12 Kansas St. Dean Wade finished with 12 points and 16 rebounds in Monday's win over Denver. The Wildcats won despite going 6-of-27 from 3-point range. --2-0
13 Va. Tech Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Isaiah Wilkins each scored 21 points in Friday's win over Gardner-Webb. The Hokies shot 50.8 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3-point range. --1-0
14 Florida St. Terance Mann finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's win at Tulane. The Seminoles shots 48.3 percent from the field. --2-0
15 Miss. State Quinndary Weatherspoon finished with 22 points in Sunday's win over Hartford. Tyson Carter added 14 points off the bench. --2-0
16 Oregon Bol Bol finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in Friday's win over Eastern Washington. Payton Pritchard added 10 points and eight assists. --2-0
17 UCLA Kris Wilkes got 17 points in Friday's win over Long Beach State. He's averaging 22.0 points and 7.0 rebounds through two games. --2-0
18 LSU Skylar Mays finished with a team-high 19 points in Tuesday's win over Memphis. Emmitt Williams added 11 points and 10 rebounds. --3-0
19 TCU Desmond Bane got 22 points and five assists in Sunday's win over Oral Roberts. He's averaging 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists through two games. --2-0
20 Michigan The Wolverines overcame a 24-18 halftime deficit Saturday to beat Holy Cross. Charles Matthews got a game-high 20 points. --2-0
21 Syracuse Tyus Battle finished with 23 points, three rebounds and three assists in Saturday's win over Morehead State. The 6-6 junior was 9-of-10 from the free throw line. --2-0
22 Maryland Bruno Fernando finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds in Monday's win over North Carolina AT&T. Aaron Wiggins added 14 points, four rebounds and four assists off the bench. --3-0
23 Clemson David Skara scored a game-high 16 points on just seven shots in Friday's win over North Carolina Central. He was 3-of-4 from 3-point range. --2-0
24 Indiana Romeo Langford finished with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists in Friday's win over Montana State. The freshman star is averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists through two games.p --2-0
25 Nebraska Six different Nebraska players scored in double-figures in Sunday's win over Southeastern Louisiana. James Palmer led all scorers with 17. --2-0
26 Purdue Carsen Edwards got a game-high 23 points, five rebounds and five assists in Saturday's win over Ball State. He's averaging 26.5 points through two games. --2-0
