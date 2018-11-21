College basketball rankings: No. 1 Duke looks for a third top-10 win Wednesday when it battles Gonzaga

LAHAINA, Hawaii -- When the Maui Invitational bracket was initially announced, most casual basketball fans were hoping for a Duke-Gonzaga championship game. That hope has become a reality. So the two highest-ranked teams in this event, and two of the highest-ranked teams in the country, will play each other Wednesday in a contest scheduled to tip at 5 p.m. ET.

Did you know that only three programs have won at least 25 games in each of the past 11 seasons -- and that Duke and Gonzaga are two of them? (The other is Kansas.) So this is a matchup between two of the biggest brands in the sport and a pair of coaches who will someday share space in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

It's a shame Gonzaga's Killian Tillie is unavailable because of ankle surgery, and that might ultimately prove to be what makes this too tall of a task for the Zags. But, regardless, it's the team that's ranked No. 1 (Duke) in Wednesday morning's Top 25 And 1 vs. the team that's ranked No. 4 (Gonzaga) in Wednesday morning's Top 25 And 1 here at the Lahaina Civic Center. I can't think of a better way to spend the day before Thanksgiving. And, if the Blue Devils win, they'll go to bed Wednesday night with a resume featuring three victories over top-10 teams.