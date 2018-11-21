College basketball rankings: No. 1 Duke looks for a third top-10 win Wednesday when it battles Gonzaga
The title game of the Maui Invitational is a huge November matchup
LAHAINA, Hawaii -- When the Maui Invitational bracket was initially announced, most casual basketball fans were hoping for a Duke-Gonzaga championship game. That hope has become a reality. So the two highest-ranked teams in this event, and two of the highest-ranked teams in the country, will play each other Wednesday in a contest scheduled to tip at 5 p.m. ET.
Did you know that only three programs have won at least 25 games in each of the past 11 seasons -- and that Duke and Gonzaga are two of them? (The other is Kansas.) So this is a matchup between two of the biggest brands in the sport and a pair of coaches who will someday share space in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.
It's a shame Gonzaga's Killian Tillie is unavailable because of ankle surgery, and that might ultimately prove to be what makes this too tall of a task for the Zags. But, regardless, it's the team that's ranked No. 1 (Duke) in Wednesday morning's Top 25 And 1 vs. the team that's ranked No. 4 (Gonzaga) in Wednesday morning's Top 25 And 1 here at the Lahaina Civic Center. I can't think of a better way to spend the day before Thanksgiving. And, if the Blue Devils win, they'll go to bed Wednesday night with a resume featuring three victories over top-10 teams.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume features wins over two top-10 teams. RJ Barrett is averaging a team-high 22.8 points.
|--
|5-0
|2
|Kansas
|Lagerald Vick and Dedric Lawson combined for 52 points in Friday's win over Louisiana. Vick is averaging a team-high 22.3 points.
|--
|3-0
|3
|Tennessee
|Grant Williams scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Tuesday's win over Georgia Tech. The Vols are 3-0 for the second consecutive season.
|--
|3-0
|4
|Gonzaga
|The Zags overcame a 12-point deficit to beat Arizona on Tuesday. Rui Hachimura is averaging a team-high 23.0 points.
|--
|5-0
|5
|Nevada
|Freshman Jordan Brown finished with 16 points and five rebounds in Monday's win over California Baptist. Nevada has won each of its games by at least 16 points.
|--
|4-0
|6
|Virginia
|De'Andre Hunter finished with 20 points on nine shots in Friday's win over Coppin State. He's averaging 14.3 points and 5.0 rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|7
|N. Carolina
|Nassir Little finished with 19 points and seven rebounds (in just 16 minutes) in Monday's win over Saint Francis. The freshman win was 8-of-9 from the field.
|--
|5-0
|8
|Michigan
|Ignas Brazdeikis finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's win over Providence. The 6-7 freshman is averaging 14.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for a team that already has two top-65 KenPom wins.
|--
|5-0
|9
|Kentucky
|Reid Travis finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Sunday's win over VMI. The Wildcats have won three straight since losing to Duke.
|--
|3-1
|10
|Auburn
|The Tigers' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Duke. Jared Harper is averaging a team-high 18.4 points.
|--
|4-1
|11
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans made 14 3-pointers in Sunday's win over Tennessee Tech. Cassius Winston sank five of them and finished with 19 points.
|--
|3-1
|12
|Kansas St.
|Dean Wade and Barry Brown combined for 40 points in Monday's win over Missouri in the title game of the Paradise Jam. It's the Wildcats' first in-season tournament championship since 2011.
|--
|5-0
|13
|Va. Tech
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 25 points in Sunday's win over Purdue. He's averaging 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.
|--
|4-0
|14
|Florida St.
|Mfiondu Kabengele scored 18 points off the bench in Monday's win over Canisius. Christ Koumadje added eight points and nine rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|15
|UCLA
|Jaylen Hands finished with 19 points in Monday's win over Presbyterian. UCLA's next game is Thursday against Michigan State.
|--
|4-0
|16
|LSU
|Tremont Waters scored 15 points in Friday's win over Louisiana Tech. He's averaging 13.0 points and 6.3 assists.
|--
|4-0
|17
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders beat Nebraska on Tuesday to win the Hall of Fame Classic. Jarrett Culver scored 26 points in the victory.
|10
|5-0
|18
|Ohio St.
|Kaleb Wesson finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's win over Samford. OSU plays Syracuse next Wednesday.
|--
|5-0
|19
|Maryland
|Bruno Fernando is averaging 15.8 points and 8.0 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per game. The sophomore big is shooting 82.9 percent from the field.
|--
|5-0
|20
|Clemson
|Marcquise Reed scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Tuesday's win over Georgia. The Tigers will play Creighton in Wednesday's title game of the Cayman Islands Classic.
|--
|5-0
|21
|Purdue
|Carsen Edwards' 26 points weren't enough to help Purdue beat Virginia Tech on Sunday. The All-American is averaging 26.6 points while shooting 48.5 percent from the field.
|1
|4-1
|22
|Wisconsin
|Ethan Happ finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in Saturday's win over Houston Baptist. The 6-10 senior is averaging 18.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists.
|1
|3-0
|23
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes beat Oregon and Connecticut to win the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden. Tyler Cook is averaging 16.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game.
|1
|4-0
|24
|Texas
|The Longhorns' perfect record includes a neutral-court win over the Arkansas team that just beat Indiana. Kerwin Roach is averaging 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
|1
|4-0
|25
|Oregon
|Bol Bol finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's win over Green Bay The Ducks' lone loss is to Iowa.
|1
|4-1
|26
|Florida
|The Gators have won two straight since their season-opening loss at Florida State. Jalen Hudson is averaging a team-high 12.0 points.
|1
|2-1
IN: Texas Tech, Florida
OUT: TCU, Nebraska
