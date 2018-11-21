College basketball rankings: No. 1 Duke looks for a third top-10 win Wednesday when it battles Gonzaga

The title game of the Maui Invitational is a huge November matchup

LAHAINA, Hawaii -- When the Maui Invitational bracket was initially announced, most casual basketball fans were hoping for a Duke-Gonzaga championship game. That hope has become a reality. So the two highest-ranked teams in this event, and two of the highest-ranked teams in the country, will play each other Wednesday in a contest scheduled to tip at 5 p.m. ET.

Did you know that only three programs have won at least 25 games in each of the past 11 seasons -- and that Duke and Gonzaga are two of them? (The other is Kansas.) So this is a matchup between two of the biggest brands in the sport and a pair of coaches who will someday share space in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. 

It's a shame Gonzaga's Killian Tillie is unavailable because of ankle surgery, and that might ultimately prove to be what makes this too tall of a task for the Zags. But, regardless, it's the team that's ranked No. 1 (Duke) in Wednesday morning's Top 25 And 1 vs. the team that's ranked No. 4 (Gonzaga) in Wednesday morning's Top 25 And 1 here at the Lahaina Civic Center. I can't think of a better way to spend the day before Thanksgiving. And, if the Blue Devils win, they'll go to bed Wednesday night with a resume featuring three victories over top-10 teams.

1 Duke The Blue Devils' resume features wins over two top-10 teams. RJ Barrett is averaging a team-high 22.8 points. --5-0
2 Kansas Lagerald Vick and Dedric Lawson combined for 52 points in Friday's win over Louisiana. Vick is averaging a team-high 22.3 points. --3-0
3 Tennessee Grant Williams scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Tuesday's win over Georgia Tech. The Vols are 3-0 for the second consecutive season. --3-0
4 Gonzaga The Zags overcame a 12-point deficit to beat Arizona on Tuesday. Rui Hachimura is averaging a team-high 23.0 points. --5-0
5 Nevada Freshman Jordan Brown finished with 16 points and five rebounds in Monday's win over California Baptist. Nevada has won each of its games by at least 16 points. --4-0
6 Virginia De'Andre Hunter finished with 20 points on nine shots in Friday's win over Coppin State. He's averaging 14.3 points and 5.0 rebounds. --3-0
7 N. Carolina Nassir Little finished with 19 points and seven rebounds (in just 16 minutes) in Monday's win over Saint Francis. The freshman win was 8-of-9 from the field. --5-0
8 Michigan Ignas Brazdeikis finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's win over Providence. The 6-7 freshman is averaging 14.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for a team that already has two top-65 KenPom wins. --5-0
9 Kentucky Reid Travis finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Sunday's win over VMI. The Wildcats have won three straight since losing to Duke. --3-1
10 Auburn The Tigers' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Duke. Jared Harper is averaging a team-high 18.4 points. --4-1
11 Michigan St. The Spartans made 14 3-pointers in Sunday's win over Tennessee Tech. Cassius Winston sank five of them and finished with 19 points. --3-1
12 Kansas St. Dean Wade and Barry Brown combined for 40 points in Monday's win over Missouri in the title game of the Paradise Jam. It's the Wildcats' first in-season tournament championship since 2011. --5-0
13 Va. Tech Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 25 points in Sunday's win over Purdue. He's averaging 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. --4-0
14 Florida St. Mfiondu Kabengele scored 18 points off the bench in Monday's win over Canisius. Christ Koumadje added eight points and nine rebounds. --3-0
15 UCLA Jaylen Hands finished with 19 points in Monday's win over Presbyterian. UCLA's next game is Thursday against Michigan State. --4-0
16 LSU Tremont Waters scored 15 points in Friday's win over Louisiana Tech. He's averaging 13.0 points and 6.3 assists. --4-0
17 Texas Tech The Red Raiders beat Nebraska on Tuesday to win the Hall of Fame Classic. Jarrett Culver scored 26 points in the victory. 105-0
18 Ohio St. Kaleb Wesson finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's win over Samford. OSU plays Syracuse next Wednesday. --5-0
19 Maryland Bruno Fernando is averaging 15.8 points and 8.0 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per game. The sophomore big is shooting 82.9 percent from the field. --5-0
20 Clemson Marcquise Reed scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Tuesday's win over Georgia. The Tigers will play Creighton in Wednesday's title game of the Cayman Islands Classic. --5-0
21 Purdue Carsen Edwards' 26 points weren't enough to help Purdue beat Virginia Tech on Sunday. The All-American is averaging 26.6 points while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. 14-1
22 Wisconsin Ethan Happ finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in Saturday's win over Houston Baptist. The 6-10 senior is averaging 18.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists. 13-0
23 Iowa The Hawkeyes beat Oregon and Connecticut to win the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden. Tyler Cook is averaging 16.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game. 14-0
24 Texas The Longhorns' perfect record includes a neutral-court win over the Arkansas team that just beat Indiana. Kerwin Roach is averaging 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. 14-0
25 Oregon Bol Bol finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's win over Green Bay The Ducks' lone loss is to Iowa. 14-1
26 Florida The Gators have won two straight since their season-opening loss at Florida State. Jalen Hudson is averaging a team-high 12.0 points. 12-1

IN: Texas Tech, Florida
OUT: TCU, Nebraska

