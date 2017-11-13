College basketball rankings: No. 1 Duke, No. 2 Michigan State face off Tuesday

The top two schools play each other Tuesday in the Champions Classic

Less than a week into the college basketball season and with no major upsets to speak of, the first in-season Associate Press poll looks much the same as it did in the preseason. Duke and Michigan State remain Nos. 1 and 2, and the majority of the Top 25 remains untouched -- save for a two-spot drop for Kentucky following two close home wins against Utah Valley and Vermont.

After a mostly lopsided opening weekend in the sport that saw all but one ranked team win (No. 25 Texas A&M over No. 11 West Virginia), that was expected to be the case. But this week should drum up some serious movement thanks to an epic Champions Classic setting up on Tuesday night in Chicago. The doubleheader will feature No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Michigan State, and No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 4 Kansas. It's the 42nd time in college basketball history that No. 1 and No. 2 will square off, with the top-ranked team winning 21 of the 41 previous matchups against No. 2.

Tuesday's 1-2 matchup will be the sixth time a No. 1 Duke team has played the No. 2 team in the country. The Blue Devils hold a 3-2 record in the prior games.

Below is a look at the Associated Press Top 25.

AP Top 25

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS
1 Duke (34) 2-0 1,577 1
2 Michigan State (13) 1-0 1,529 2
3 Arizona (16) 2-0 1,511 3
4 Kansas (2) 1-0 1,446 4
5 Villanova 1-0 1,307 6
6 Wichita State 1-0 1,277 7
7 Kentucky 2-0 1,219 5
8 Florida 0-0 1,125 8
9 North Carolina 1-0 1,078 9
10 Southern California 1-0 1,023 10
11 Miami 2-0 911 13
12 Cincinnati 1-0 890 12
13 Notre Dame 1-0 860 14
14 Minnesota 1-0 675 15
15 Xavier 1-0 605 17
16 Texas A&M 1-0 577 25
17 Gonzaga 1-0 525 18
18 Louisville 1-0 518 16
19 Purdue 2-0 426 20
20 Northwestern 1-0 374 19
21 Saint Mary's (Cal) 1-0 315 22
22 Seton Hall 2-0 283 23
23 UCLA 1-0 266 21
24 West Virginia 0-1 211 11
25 Baylor 1-0 205 24
