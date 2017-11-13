College basketball rankings: No. 1 Duke, No. 2 Michigan State face off Tuesday

Less than a week into the college basketball season and with no major upsets to speak of, the first in-season Associate Press poll looks much the same as it did in the preseason. Duke and Michigan State remain Nos. 1 and 2, and the majority of the Top 25 remains untouched -- save for a two-spot drop for Kentucky following two close home wins against Utah Valley and Vermont.

After a mostly lopsided opening weekend in the sport that saw all but one ranked team win (No. 25 Texas A&M over No. 11 West Virginia), that was expected to be the case. But this week should drum up some serious movement thanks to an epic Champions Classic setting up on Tuesday night in Chicago. The doubleheader will feature No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Michigan State, and No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 4 Kansas. It's the 42nd time in college basketball history that No. 1 and No. 2 will square off, with the top-ranked team winning 21 of the 41 previous matchups against No. 2.

Tuesday's 1-2 matchup will be the sixth time a No. 1 Duke team has played the No. 2 team in the country. The Blue Devils hold a 3-2 record in the prior games.

Below is a look at the Associated Press Top 25.

AP Top 25