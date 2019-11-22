College basketball rankings: No. 1 Duke set for showdown with Georgetown at Madison Square Garden

Mike Krzyzewski has coached the top-ranked team in the Associated Press Top 25 poll an incredible 251 times. He's 217-34 in those games. And if No. 1 Duke beats Georgetown on Friday night inside New York's Madison Square Garden, he'll register his 218th such win and pass UCLA legend John Wooden on the list of coaches with the most victories while their team sits atop the AP poll.

"Any time you're mentioned along anything [Wooden] did [it's] a pretty big compliment," Krzyzewski told reporters following Thursday's 87-52 win over Cal that setup a fun title game of the 2K Empire Classic.

It'll be Duke vs. Georgetown at MSG.

The coaching matchup features one of the greatest college coaches of all-time (Krzyzewski) against one of the greatest college players of all-time -- namely Patrick Ewing, a three-time consensus First Team All-American who led Georgetown to three appearances in the national title game before spending 15 years with the Knicks in what ultimately became a career worthy of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

So, yeah, The Garden should be electric.

Duke is No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 10th consecutive day. Georgetown is unranked. But the Hoyas' 82-66 win over Texas on Thursday pushed Shaka Smart's Longhorns out of Friday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. UT was replaced by Colorado.

Friday's Top 25 And 1

Biggest Movers 1 Colorado Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Duke Vernon Carey finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds in Thursday's 87-52 win over Cal. The freshman big is averaging 18.0 points and 9.0 rebounds in 23.2 minutes per game. -- 5-0 2 Michigan St. Xavier Tillman scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Monday's 94-46 win over Charleston Southern. Next up for the Spartans is a game against Virginia Tech in the opening round of the Maui Invitational. Duke remains No. 1 for the seventh consecutive day. -- 3-1 3 Louisville The Cardinals trailed in the second half for the first time this season on Wednesday but still beat South Carolina Upstate 76-50. Jordan Nwora finished with 28 points and nine rebounds. -- 5-0 4 Kansas Udoka Azubuike finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 75-63 win over East Tennessee State. The Jayhawks have won three straight since their season-opening loss to Duke. -- 3-1 5 Maryland Jalen Smith finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 74-55 win over Fairfield. The sophomore forward is averaging 15.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.5 blocks through four games. -- 4-0 6 N. Carolina Armando Bacot finished with a career-high 22 points and 14 rebounds in Wednesday's 75-61 victory over Elon. Cole Anthony added nine points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes. -- 4-0 7 Virginia Mamadi Diakite scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds in Tuesday's 61-55 win over Vermont. Virginia won despite Vermont making 12 3-pointers. -- 4-0 8 Gonzaga Ryan Woolridge finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 72-66 win over Texas-Arlington. The grad-transfer from North Texas is averaging 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game. -- 5-0 9 Seton Hall Myles Powell scored 26 points in Sunday's 83-66 win at Saint Louis. The senior guard has scored at least 26 points in three of Seton Hall's four games. -- 3-1 10 Ohio St. Kyle Young got a career-high 15 points in Monday's 86-51 win over Stetson. Eleven different Buckeyes scored in the blowout that OSU led 42-14 at the half. -- 4-0 11 Kentucky Ashton Hagans scored a career-high 26 points in Monday's 82-74 win over Utah Valley. The Wildcats were without Immanuel Quickley, who missed the game because of a chest injury. -- 3-1 12 Texas Tech Davide Moretti scored 13 second-half points in Thursday's 72-57 win over Tennessee State. The Red Raiders won despite shooting just 34.0% from the field. -- 4-0 13 Oregon Payton Pritchard scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Sunday's 67-47 win over UT Arlington. The Ducks' 4-0 record includes a win over Memphis. -- 4-0 14 Memphis DJ Jeffries came off the bench and scored 15 points in Wednesday's 68-58 victory over Little Rock. The Tigers are 4-1 despite shooting just 22.9% from 3-point range through five games. -- 4-1 15 Auburn Austin Wiley finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's 91-62 win over Colgate. Isaac Okoro became just the third Auburn freshman since 1991 to score in double-figures in each of his first five games. -- 5-0 16 VCU Mike'L Simms scored a team-high 13 points and was one of six VCU players in double-figures in Sunday's 93-65 win over Jacksonville State. The Rams are turning their opponents over an average of 21 times per game. -- 4-0 17 Tennessee Jordan Bowden scored 16 points and added four steals in Wednesday's 76-41 win over Alabama State. The Vols have won 29 consecutive home games. -- 4-0 18 Arizona Zeke Nnaji finished with 12 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 71-64 win over South Dakota State. The freshman big is shooting 84.1% from the field on the season. -- 5-0 19 Villanova Cole Swider scored a career-high 26 points in Thursday's 98-69 victory over Middle Tennessee. The Wildcats shot 56.7% from the field in the win. -- 3-1 20 Utah St. Sam Merrill made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points in Monday's win over UTSA. The Aggies' next game is Friday against fellow Top 25 And 1 team LSU. -- 5-0 21 LSU Charles Manning came off of the bench and got a team-high 16 points in 22 minutes in Tuesday's 77-50 win over Maryland-Baltimore County. LSU's lone loss is an 84-82 loss at VCU. -- 3-1 22 Washington Isaiah Stewart scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Tuesday's 72-53 win over Maine. The Huskies used 17 different players in the game. -- 3-1 23 Baylor Freddie Gillespie finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's 76-53 victory over Ohio. The Bears used a late 15-0 run to advance to the semifinals of the Myrtle Beach Invitational. -- 3-1 24 Xavier Tyrique Jones scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Thursday's 73-51 win over Towson. The Musketeers are 5-0 for the second time in three seasons. 1 5-0 25 Cincinnati Chris Vogt finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 85-53 win over Alabama A&M. The Bearcats' lone loss is a single-digit loss at Ohio State. 1 2-1 26 Colorado Tyler Bey scored 16 points in Monday's 69-53 victory over UC Irvine. Colorado is 17-2 in its past 19 home games. NR 3-0

IN: Colorado

OUT: Texas