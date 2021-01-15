The outcome was never really in doubt. Gonzaga was always going to win. But considering the Zags had been leading opponents by an average of more than 20 points at halftime this season, it was notable that they only led Pepperdine by four points after 20 minutes late Thursday inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Then they turned it on.

Gonzaga ended up beating Pepperdine 95-70 by outscoring the Waves by 21 points in the final 20 minutes. So Mark Few's team is now 13-0 with 12 double-digit wins — among them convincing victories over Kansas, Iowa and Virginia. The Zags are averaging a national-best 96.0 points per game. They've scored at least 85 points in every game. Their adjusted offensive-efficiency rating (123.7) is the best in the sport.

"We're not just going to blow everybody out in the first half," Few said in reference to the slow start, relatively speaking. "It's not going to happen."

That said, it will happen more often than it doesn't, largely because the Zags will be sizable favorites in every remaining game that's scheduled between now and Selection Sunday. The smart money now has them more likely than not to enter Selection Sunday with a perfect record and legitimate shot to eventually become the first undefeated national champion since Bob Knight's Indiana Hoosiers went 32-0 and won the 1976 NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga remains No.1 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Zags' next game is Saturday at Saint Mary's,where KenPom projects them as 13-point favorites on the road.

