Gonzaga was down by as many as 14 points late Tuesday, by definition on the ropes, their undefeated record at real risk for the first time this season, their chance at history slipping.

And yet it never felt like the Zags would lose.

Not from my seat, at least.

I forever figured they'd eventually start guarding well enough and shooting well enough to avoid the upset. Thanks largely to Corey Kispert and Jalen Suggs, they did. So now Gonzaga will officially be just the 20th team, and just the 16th school, to enter the NCAA Tournament with a zero in the loss column.

"We needed a game like that," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said following the 88-78 victory over BYU in the title game of the West Coast Conference Tournament. "We had some adversity and got punched in the face. We got together at halftime, and the guys just stuck with the plan."

Indeed, they did.

Gonzaga outscored BYU 47-25 in the second half -- mostly because of Suggs, the five-star freshman who made three 3-pointers in the final eight minutes to help the Zags pull away. The 6-foot-4 point guard finished with a game-high 23 points, five assists and five rebounds in 33 minutes while reminding the country that though he has deferred to his older teammates in parts of this season, the same way Derrick Rose did at Memphis in 2008, he has the ability to take over games when the spotlight is bright, the same way Derrick Rose did at Memphis in 2008.

"I've been dreaming of playing college basketball all my life," Suggs said. "I was practicing on my Little Tikes hoop for these exact moments, and for it to play out like this is crazy."

Gonzaga -- which remains No. 1 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- is now guaranteed to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, if only because there's no sensible argument for anybody else. No mystery there. The only question now is whether the Zags can win six more games and become the first undefeated national champions since Indiana finished 32-0 in 1976.

We'll get the answer in the coming weeks.

