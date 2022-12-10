Houston is No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college college basketball rankings - and also No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings, KenPom.com, BartTorvik.com, EvanMiya.com, basically everywhere. In other words, humans and computers both agree, Kelvin Sampson's Cougars are awesome. But it is also true that among the four highest-rated undefeated teams - i.e. Houston, Purdue, Virginia and UConn - the Cougars are the only one that doesn't already have multiple Quadrant-1 wins or a victory over a school also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.

Such could change this weekend, though.

That's because Houston is playing in Saturday's most interesting game - a showdown between the top-ranked Cougars and an Alabama team that's ranked eighth in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The two schools are entering this matchup with a combined record of 16-1. Both have projected one-and-done lottery picks in the 2023 NBA Draft - namely Jarace Walker (Houston) and Brandon Miller (Alabama).

"This is a big game nationally," said Houston coach Kelvin Sampson. "There's a lot of attention on this game."

Absolutely, there is.

But Alabama-Houston is far from the only worth-your-time game on Saturday's schedule. Indiana and Arizona, the teams ranked 10th and 15th in the Top 25 And 1, are playing in Las Vegas at 7:30 pm ET. Kansas, ranked 17th in the Top 25 And 1, is renewing its rivalry (on the road) with undefeated Missouri at 5:15 pm ET. Auburn, undefeated and ranked 20th in the Top 25 And 1, is trying to get its first Quadrant-1 win when it plays Memphis in Atlanta at 5 pm ET. And Creighton, ranked 22nd in the Top 25 And 1, is attempting to snap a three-game losing streak when it plays BYU in the Jack Jones Hoopfest in Las Vegas at 10 pm ET.

Bottom line, the first Saturday without major college football - except for Army vs. Navy, which you should definitely watch at 3 pm ET on CBS - should be great. There's a decent chance Sunday morning's Top 25 And 1 will look different after Saturday's games are finished.

Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.

Top 25 And 1 rankings