College basketball rankings: No. 1 Villanova faces dangerous Temple

The final two weeks before Christmas don't typically produce interesting college basketball games because of where they fall on the academic calendar. It's why a ranked team didn't play another ranked team Monday or Tuesday, and why we won't get another ranked-team vs. ranked-team game until North Carolina plays at Tennessee on Sunday.

In other words, these are slow times.

But there is at least one interesting game scheduled for Wednesday: Villanova at Temple. It's a Big 5 game in which the nation's top-ranked team (Villanova) will be on the road against a team (Temple) that's already beaten four top-60 KenPom opponents -- specifically No. 32 Clemson, No. 43 Auburn, No. 56 South Carolina and No. 60 Wisconsin. The Wildcats are only favored by 8.5-points. So a serious test should surprise nobody. If Villanova wins, it will obviously remain No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). If not, Arizona State will move to the top spot Thursday.

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.