College basketball rankings: No. 1 Villanova faces dangerous Temple
Temple could be a big problem for undefeated Villanova, the No. 1 team in the Top 25 (and 1)
The final two weeks before Christmas don't typically produce interesting college basketball games because of where they fall on the academic calendar. It's why a ranked team didn't play another ranked team Monday or Tuesday, and why we won't get another ranked-team vs. ranked-team game until North Carolina plays at Tennessee on Sunday.
In other words, these are slow times.
But there is at least one interesting game scheduled for Wednesday: Villanova at Temple. It's a Big 5 game in which the nation's top-ranked team (Villanova) will be on the road against a team (Temple) that's already beaten four top-60 KenPom opponents -- specifically No. 32 Clemson, No. 43 Auburn, No. 56 South Carolina and No. 60 Wisconsin. The Wildcats are only favored by 8.5-points. So a serious test should surprise nobody. If Villanova wins, it will obviously remain No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). If not, Arizona State will move to the top spot Thursday.
The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
|1
|
|The Wildcats' perfect record features wins over Gonzaga and Tennessee. Seven of Villanova's 10 victories have come by double-digits.
|--
|10-0
|2
|
|The Sun Devils' perfect record features four top-50 KenPom wins. ASU beat Kansas and Xavier both by double-digits.
|--
|9-0
|3
|
|The Spartans have won eight straight games since losing to Duke in Chicago. They have victories over North Carolina and Notre Dame.
|--
|9-1
|4
|
|The Tar Heels' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Michigan State. UNC already owns five top-100 KenPom victories.
|--
|9-1
|5
|
|The Shockers' lone loss is a single-point loss to Notre Dame. They've beaten Baylor, Marquette and Oklahoma State.
|--
|8-1
|6
|
|The Wildcats' only loss is a single-digit loss to Kansas. They'll take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Virginia Tech.
|--
|8-1
|7
|
|The Hurricanes have won seven of their eight games by double-digits. Dewan Huell is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game.
|--
|8-0
|8
|
|The Aggies' only loss is a single-digit loss to Arizona in Phoenix. They've beaten West Virginia, USC, Penn State and Oklahoma State.
|--
|8-1
|9
|
|The Mountaineers have won nine straight games since their season-opening loss to Texas A&M. Their best win is a win over Virginia.
|--
|9-1
|10
|
|The Cavaliers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia. Virginia has the nation's best defensive-efficiency rating.
|--
|8-1
|11
|
|The Blue Devils own three wins over teams also in the Top 25 (and one). Their lone loss is a road loss at Boston College.
|--
|11-1
|12
|
|The Seminoles' perfect record is highlighted by a double-digit win at Florida. FSU's next game is Saturday against Oklahoma State.
|--
|9-0
|13
|
|The Horned Frogs have won 15 straight games dating back to last season. Kenrich Williams is averaging 14.2 points and 10.1 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game.
|--
|10-0
|14
|
|The Musketeers have won four straight since losing to Arizona State. Two of those wins were over Baylor and Cincinnati.
|--
|9-1
|15
|
|The Zags' two losses are to Villanova and Florida. Gonzaga beat the Washington team that beat Kansas by 27 points.
|--
|8-2
|16
|
|UT's only loss is a single-digit loss to Villanova. The Vols have beaten Purdue and three other top-100 KenPom teams.
|--
|7-1
|17
|
|The Boilermakers have won six straight since losing to Western Kentucky. Purdue owns wins over Arizona, Louisville and Maryland.
|--
|10-2
|18
|
|The Jayhawks have lost back-to-back games for the first time since December 2013. The first loss was to Washington, the second to Arizona State.
|--
|7-2
|19
|
|Notre Dame has gone 2-2 since beating Wichita State in Maui. The losses are to Michigan State and Ball State.
|--
|8-2
|20
|
|The Wildcats have won four straight since losing three straight at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Their last two wins are over Texas A&M and Alabama.
|--
|7-3
|21
|
|The Bears' two losses are to Wichita State and Xavier. Their best win is a win over Creighton.
|--
|7-2
|22
|
|The Bluejays' two losses are to Gonzaga and Baylor. They led both of those games at the half.
|--
|7-2
|23
|
|The Pirates' lone loss is a single-point loss to Rhode Island. They own wins over Texas and Louisville.
|1
|9-1
|24
|
|The Red Raiders' lone loss is a semi-road loss to Seton Hall. They own wins over Nevada and Northwestern.
|1
|7-1
|25
|
|The Gators snapped their three-game losing streak with a win over Cincinnati. They also own a win over Gonzaga.
|1
|6-3
|26
|
|The Bearcats' two losses are to Xavier and Florida. Their best win is a double-digit victory over Mississippi State.
|1
|8-2
In: Cincinnati
Out: Texas
-
