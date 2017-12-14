College basketball rankings: No. 1 Villanova is rolling and has easy road ahead

Villanova took a 10-game winning streak in this season, and a 21-game winning streak in Big 5 games, into Wednesday night's showdown with Temple. The Wildcats extended both, no problem.

They led 7-0 early, 25-5 nine minutes after tip-off, 46-29 at halftime and cruised to an eventual 87-67 victory behind a brilliant performance from Jalen Brunson. The All-American point guard finished with a career-high 31 points and six assists. And Villanova still has not lost a Big 5 game in more than five years.

"We've had a run of four or five years of very good players who remained in the program," Villanova coach Jay Wright told reporters afterward. "I hope to God they keep coming."

The easy road win ensured Villanova would remain No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). The Wildcats won't play another currently ranked team until they meet Xavier on Jan. 10.

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.

Thursday's updated Top 25 (and one)