College basketball rankings: No. 1 Villanova is rolling and has easy road ahead

Villanova took a 10-game winning streak in this season, and a 21-game winning streak in Big 5 games, into Wednesday night's showdown with Temple. The Wildcats extended both, no problem.
They led 7-0 early, 25-5 nine minutes after tip-off, 46-29 at halftime and cruised to an eventual 87-67 victory behind a brilliant performance from Jalen Brunson. The All-American point guard finished with a career-high 31 points and six assists. And Villanova still has not lost a Big 5 game in more than five years.
"We've had a run of four or five years of very good players who remained in the program," Villanova coach Jay Wright told reporters afterward. "I hope to God they keep coming."
The easy road win ensured Villanova would remain No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). The Wildcats won't play another currently ranked team until they meet Xavier on Jan. 10.
The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
Thursday's updated Top 25 (and one)
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats own wins over Gonzaga, Tennessee and Temple. Eight of their 11 wins have come by double-digits.
|--
|11-0
|2
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils' perfect record features four top-50 KenPom wins. ASU beat Kansas and Xavier both by double-digits.
|--
|9-0
|3
|Michigan State
|The Spartans have won eight straight games since losing to Duke in Chicago. They have victories over North Carolina and Notre Dame.
|--
|9-1
|4
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Michigan State. UNC already owns five top-100 KenPom victories.
|--
|9-1
|5
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' lone loss is a single-point loss to Notre Dame. They've beaten Baylor, Marquette and Oklahoma State.
|--
|8-1
|6
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' only loss is a single-digit loss to Kansas. They'll take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Virginia Tech.
|--
|8-1
|7
|Miami (Fla.)
|The Hurricanes have won seven of their eight games by double-digits. Dewan Huell is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game.
|--
|8-0
|8
|Texas A&M
|The Aggies' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Arizona. They have four top-55 KenPom victories - among them a 23-point win over West Virginia.
|--
|9-1
|9
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have won nine straight games since their season-opening loss to Texas A&M. Their best win is a win over Virginia.
|--
|9-1
|10
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia. Virginia has the nation's best defensive-efficiency rating.
|--
|8-1
|11
|Duke
|The Blue Devils own three wins over teams also in the Top 25 (and one). Their lone loss is a road loss at Boston College.
|--
|11-1
|12
|Florida State
|The Seminoles' perfect record is highlighted by a double-digit win at Florida. FSU's next game is Saturday against Oklahoma State.
|--
|9-0
|13
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs have won 15 straight games dating back to last season. Kenrich Williams is averaging 14.2 points and 10.1 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game.
|--
|10-0
|14
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won four straight since losing to Arizona State. Two of those wins were over Baylor and Cincinnati.
|--
|9-1
|15
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' two losses are to Villanova and Florida. Gonzaga beat the Washington team that beat Kansas by 27 points.
|--
|8-2
|16
|Tennessee
|UT's only loss is a single-digit loss to Villanova. The Vols have beaten Purdue and three other top-100 KenPom teams.
|--
|7-1
|17
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won six straight since losing to Western Kentucky. Purdue owns wins over Arizona, Louisville and Maryland.
|--
|10-2
|18
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks have lost back-to-back games for the first time since December 2013. The first loss was to Washington, the second to Arizona State.
|--
|7-2
|19
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame has gone 2-2 since beating Wichita State in Maui. The losses are to Michigan State and Ball State.
|--
|8-2
|20
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won four straight since losing three straight at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Their last two wins are over Texas A&M and Alabama.
|--
|7-3
|21
|Baylor
|The Bears' two losses are to Wichita State and Xavier. Their best win is a win over Creighton.
|--
|7-2
|22
|Creighton
|The Bluejays' two losses are to Gonzaga and Baylor. They led both of those games at the half.
|--
|7-2
|23
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates' lone loss is a single-point loss to Rhode Island. They own wins over Texas Tech and Louisville.
|--
|9-1
|24
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' lone loss is a loss to Seton Hall. Texas Tech owns a double-digit win over the Boston College team that beat Duke.
|--
|8-1
|25
|Florida
|The Gators snapped their three-game losing streak with a win over Cincinnati. They also own a win over Gonzaga.
|--
|6-3
|26
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats' two losses are to Xavier and Florida. Their best win is a double-digit victory over Mississippi State.
|--
|8-2
