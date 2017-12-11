College basketball rankings: No. 1 Villanova jumps over Michigan State in Coaches Poll
Duke and Kansas take a hit in the coaches poll
There's a new No. 1 team in the USA Today coaches poll after an upset-laden week saw the previous top 10 suffer a combined six losses.
Villanova assumed the top spot previously held by Duke dating back to the preseason after winning this week over Gonzaga and La Salle. The Wildcats are now 10-0 on the season and have a nice resume that includes wins over Tennessee and Gonzaga, among others. They jumped 3 spots from last week's poll, notably making a leap over Michigan State. In last week's rankings Villanova was No. 4 and the Spartans were No. 3.
The biggest positive mover this week is Bobby Hurley's Arizona State team. Fresh off a win over then-ranked No. 2 Kansas on Saturday, the Sun Devils moved from 17 to 6, up 11 spots, and could easily have a legitimate claim to be a No. 1 seed if the NCAA Tournament were to be played this week.
Coaches poll
Below is the latest USA Today coaches poll with records updated through Dec. 10
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Previous
1
Villanova (22)
10-0
790
4
2
Michigan State (10)
9-1
768
3
3
8-1
675
6
4
11-1
667
1
5
8-1
609
7
6
9-0
604
17
7
9-1
593
10
8
Miami
8-0
569
11
9
9-1
529
14
10
Texas A&M
8-1
495
9
11
9-1
477
16
12
7-2
378
2
13
8-2
374
13
14
TCU
10-0
373
20
15
8-1
360
19
16
8-1
355
12
17
10-2
303
21
18
8-2
247
8
19
9-0
209
36
20
7-1
153
29
21
7-2
150
22
22
6-3
111
5
23
7-3
106
30
24
7-1
86
31
25
7-2
75
28
Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 74, Texas Tech 58, Virginia Tech 41, Texas 26, Louisville 25, Arkansas 21, Rhode Island 14, Minnesota 10, Mississippi State 10, Syracuse 10, Loyola (Ill.) 9, Boise State 8, Houston 8, Middle Tennessee 7, Alabama 6, Saint Mary's 4, UCLA 4, Georgia 3, Georgetown 2, Missouri 2, Stephen F. Austin 1, Nevada 1..
-
AP Top 25: Villanova is new No. 1
The top 10 gets a major shakeup after a wild week of upsets
-
Monday's updated Top 25 (and 1) rankings
The Sun Devils make a big jump and the Jayhawks slide after ASU pulls the big upset
-
Podcast: Who's No. 1 in college hoops?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander spend some time on the SEC, too
-
Arizona St. may be best in college hoops
Having shocked Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse, Duke legend Bobby Hurley is coaching the Sun Devils...
-
Sunday's updated Top 25 (and one)
Jay Wright's undefeated Wildcats are now No. 1 in the Top 25 (and one)
-
Duke just latest big-time team to fall
Coach K's Blue Devils are the fourth preseason top-10 team to lose to a sub-75 KenPom team
Add a Comment