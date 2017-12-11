College basketball rankings: No. 1 Villanova jumps over Michigan State in Coaches Poll

Duke and Kansas take a hit in the coaches poll

There's a new No. 1 team in the USA Today coaches poll after an upset-laden week saw the previous top 10 suffer a combined six losses.

Villanova assumed the top spot previously held by Duke dating back to the preseason after winning this week over Gonzaga and La Salle. The Wildcats are now 10-0 on the season and have a nice resume that includes wins over Tennessee and Gonzaga, among others. They jumped 3 spots from last week's poll, notably making a leap over Michigan State. In last week's rankings Villanova was No. 4 and the Spartans were No. 3.

The biggest positive mover this week is Bobby Hurley's Arizona State team. Fresh off a win over then-ranked No. 2 Kansas on Saturday, the Sun Devils moved from 17 to 6, up 11 spots, and could easily have a legitimate claim to be a No. 1 seed if the NCAA Tournament were to be played this week.

Coaches poll

Below is the latest USA Today coaches poll with records updated through Dec. 10

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Previous

1

Villanova (22)

10-0

790

4

2

Michigan State (10)

9-1

768

3

3

Wichita State

8-1

675

6

4

Duke

11-1

667

1

5

Kentucky

8-1

609

7

6

Arizona State

9-0

604

17

7

North Carolina

9-1

593

10

8

Miami

8-0

569

11

9

Xavier

9-1

529

14

10

Texas A&M

8-1

495

9

11

West Virginia

9-1

477

16

12

Kansas

7-2

378

2

13

Gonzaga

8-2

374

13

14

TCU

10-0

373

20

15

Seton Hall

8-1

360

19

16

Virginia

8-1

355

12

17

Purdue

10-2

303

21

18

Notre Dame

8-2

247

8

19

Florida State

9-0

209

36

20

Tennessee

7-1

153

29

21

Baylor

7-2

150

22

22

Florida

6-3

111

5

23

Arizona

7-3

106

30

24

Oklahoma

7-1

86

31

25

Creighton

7-2

75

28

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 74, Texas Tech 58, Virginia Tech 41, Texas 26, Louisville 25, Arkansas 21, Rhode Island 14, Minnesota 10, Mississippi State 10, Syracuse 10, Loyola (Ill.) 9, Boise State 8, Houston 8, Middle Tennessee 7, Alabama 6, Saint Mary's 4, UCLA 4, Georgia 3, Georgetown 2, Missouri 2, Stephen F. Austin 1, Nevada 1..

