College basketball rankings: No. 1 Villanova jumps over Michigan State in Coaches Poll

There's a new No. 1 team in the USA Today coaches poll after an upset-laden week saw the previous top 10 suffer a combined six losses.

Villanova assumed the top spot previously held by Duke dating back to the preseason after winning this week over Gonzaga and La Salle. The Wildcats are now 10-0 on the season and have a nice resume that includes wins over Tennessee and Gonzaga, among others. They jumped 3 spots from last week's poll, notably making a leap over Michigan State. In last week's rankings Villanova was No. 4 and the Spartans were No. 3.

The biggest positive mover this week is Bobby Hurley's Arizona State team. Fresh off a win over then-ranked No. 2 Kansas on Saturday, the Sun Devils moved from 17 to 6, up 11 spots, and could easily have a legitimate claim to be a No. 1 seed if the NCAA Tournament were to be played this week.

Coaches poll

Below is the latest USA Today coaches poll with records updated through Dec. 10

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 74, Texas Tech 58, Virginia Tech 41, Texas 26, Louisville 25, Arkansas 21, Rhode Island 14, Minnesota 10, Mississippi State 10, Syracuse 10, Loyola (Ill.) 9, Boise State 8, Houston 8, Middle Tennessee 7, Alabama 6, Saint Mary's 4, UCLA 4, Georgia 3, Georgetown 2, Missouri 2, Stephen F. Austin 1, Nevada 1..