We've reached the point in the season where just about every good thing that happens at St. John's is something that hasn't happened in a long time. Wednesday provided the latest example when the Red Storm won 82-58 at DePaul to secure a 14th victory in the Big East for the first time since 1999.

If you're curious, St. John's hasn't won 15 Big East games in the same season since 1985 -- or 16 ever. So, barring a surprise, Rick PItino will soon guide this program to a new school record for Big East wins in a season, not to mention its first outright Big East regular-season championship in four decades, considering the Red Storm are now 23-4 overall, 14-2 in the conference and in possession of a two-game lead in the loss column of the league standings.

"I'm happy with the team," Pitino said following the lopsided victory at DePaul in which Deivon Smith led all scorers with 18 points. "We're feeling good because we work hard. I think they're getting it, this team. It all started last year. Building the culture."

You might recall, it was exactly one year and two days ago when Pitino described Year 1 at St. John's as "the most unenjoyable experience" of his lifetime. That obviously made headlines but also seemed to spark real change. Now, in Year 2, Pitino is clearly enjoying the experience with his Red Storm sitting at 10th in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Next up for St. John's is Sunday's rematch with UConn inside a sold-out Madison Square Garden. Win there, and the Red Storm could spend next Wednesday securing a school-record 16th Big East victory at Butler that would also, at worst, clinch at least a share of the conference championship.

Top 25 And 1 rankings