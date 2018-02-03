College basketball rankings: No. 11 Sooners among ranked underdogs on the road

Far as Saturdays go, this one isn't great because there's only one game -- Texas Tech at TCU -- between two teams ranked in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). That's it. So we'll almost exclusively be watching ranked teams vs. unranked teams. But you should understand that there are matchups where the ranked teams are at great risk on the road. For instance, No. 11 Oklahoma is an underdog at unranked Texas. And No. 20 Kentucky is an underdog at unranked Missouri. And No. 15 Clemson is only a slight favorite at unranked Wake Forest.

In other words, Saturday should still be interesting -- especially Oklahoma-Texas, where two lottery picks (Trae Young and Mohamed Bamba) will be on display. Here's how the Top 25 (and one) looks heading into things.