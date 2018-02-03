College basketball rankings: No. 11 Sooners among ranked underdogs on the road
All eyes will be on ranked teams in what should be an interesting Saturday of hoops action
Far as Saturdays go, this one isn't great because there's only one game -- Texas Tech at TCU -- between two teams ranked in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). That's it. So we'll almost exclusively be watching ranked teams vs. unranked teams. But you should understand that there are matchups where the ranked teams are at great risk on the road. For instance, No. 11 Oklahoma is an underdog at unranked Texas. And No. 20 Kentucky is an underdog at unranked Missouri. And No. 15 Clemson is only a slight favorite at unranked Wake Forest.
In other words, Saturday should still be interesting -- especially Oklahoma-Texas, where two lottery picks (Trae Young and Mohamed Bamba) will be on display. Here's how the Top 25 (and one) looks heading into things.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins, including three over teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). Villanova's lone loss is a single-digit loss at Butler.
|--
|21-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers have won 13 straight games since losing at West Virginia. They're 10-0 in the ACC and at least two games ahead of everybody in the league standings.
|--
|21-1
|3
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won 18 straight games since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Fifteen of Purdue's 22 wins are double-digit wins.
|--
|22-2
|4
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 6-1 against top-50 KenPom teams with two sub-50 losses. They own wins over Michigan State, Florida State, Florida, Miami, Texas and Notre Dame.
|--
|19-3
|5
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks are 9-3 against top-50 KenPom teams with one sub-50 loss. They're alone atop the Big 12 standings heading into Saturday's game with Oklahoma State.
|--
|18-4
|6
|Michigan State
|The Spartans are 4-3 against top-50 KenPom teams with zero sub-25 losses. They've won five straight games since losing to Michigan.
|--
|21-3
|7
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won five straight games since losing at Villanova. Their resume includes seven top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss.
|--
|20-3
|8
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats will take a 13-game winning streak into Saturday's game with UConn. They're 9-0 in the AAC and at least two games ahead of everybody in the league standings.
|--
|20-2
|9
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-45 loss. They've won three straight games since losing at Iowa State.
|--
|18-4
|10
|Auburn
|The Tigers have won 18 of their past 19 games to improve to 8-1 in the SEC. They own a two-game lead over Kentucky and Florida in the SEC standings.
|--
|20-2
|11
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-55 loss. They're tied in the loss column with Texas Tech and West Virginia for second place in the Big 12 standings.
|--
|16-5
|12
|Saint Mary's
|The Gaels' 17-game winning streak includes victories at Gonzaga and BYU. Their lone losses came more than two months ago.
|--
|22-2
|13
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won four straight games since losing to Saint Mary's. Their resume features three top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-30 loss.
|--
|20-4
|14
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won seven straight games since losing at Colorado. They're 2-2 against top-50 KenPom teams with two additional sub-60 losses.
|--
|19-4
|15
|Clemson
|The Tigers' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-50 losses. They're 12-0 at home and 3-1 in neutral-court games.
|--
|18-4
|16
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-35 loss. They've dropped five of their past six games after starting 4-0 in the Big 12.
|--
|16-6
|17
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume includes three victories over schools also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). Their first game with Duke is next week.
|--
|16-7
|18
|Tennessee
|The Vols' resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-55 losses. They'll take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Ole Miss.
|--
|16-5
|19
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes' resume includes wins over Michigan State and Michigan. Ohio State is 9-1 in its past 10 games.
|--
|19-5
|20
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' resume includes four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-60 loss. They own victories over West Virginia and Louisville.
|--
|17-5
|21
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-55 loss. Next up is Tuesday's game at Memphis.
|--
|17-5
|22
|Rhode Island
|The Rams have won 14 straight games since losing at Alabama. Two of their three losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|19-3
|23
|Michigan
|Four of the Wolverines' six losses are to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). Michigan's resume includes a double-digit victory at Michigan State.
|--
|18-6
|24
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack's four losses have come by an average of just 3.3 points. Nevada is on track to win the Mountain West for the second consecutive season.
|--
|19-4
|25
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates' resume includes four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-55 loss. Next up is Sunday's game at top-ranked Villanova.
|--
|17-5
|26
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs own wins over West Virginia, Nevada Baylor and SMU. Their lone sub-45 KenPom loss came at Vanderbilt.
|--
|16-6
