College basketball rankings: No. 12 UNC faces Syracuse in the big game of the day

North Carolina is No. 12 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) college basketball rankings. And if the Tar Heels want to remain there Thursday morning, they'll need to beat Syracuse late Wednesday in a high-stakes ACC Tournament game that could theoretically bust the Orange's bubble.

Obviously, I'll leave the bracket-projecting to Jerry Palm, who projects the bracket for CBS Sports. But is Syracuse really going to make the NCAA Tournament with a loss when a loss would drop them to 20-13 and cap them at three Quadrant 1 wins? Perhaps. But considering Palm currently has the Orange in the First Four, and considering the bubble usually shrinks as Selection Sunday approaches, there's no way Jim Boeheim's team will feel comfortable unless they beat UNC.

So they better beat UNC.

Anything short of that, and the Orange will likely miss the NCAA Tournament for the third time in a four-year span. And it's worth noting that the Orange have never not played in the NCAA Tournament three times in a four-year span under Boeheim -- the Hall of Famer who took over at his alma mater prior to the 1976-77 season.

Wednesday's Top 25 (and one)