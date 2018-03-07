College basketball rankings: No. 12 UNC faces Syracuse in the big game of the day
The Orange are on the bubble and face the Tar Heels in the ACC Tournament
North Carolina is No. 12 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) college basketball rankings. And if the Tar Heels want to remain there Thursday morning, they'll need to beat Syracuse late Wednesday in a high-stakes ACC Tournament game that could theoretically bust the Orange's bubble.
Obviously, I'll leave the bracket-projecting to Jerry Palm, who projects the bracket for CBS Sports. But is Syracuse really going to make the NCAA Tournament with a loss when a loss would drop them to 20-13 and cap them at three Quadrant 1 wins? Perhaps. But considering Palm currently has the Orange in the First Four, and considering the bubble usually shrinks as Selection Sunday approaches, there's no way Jim Boeheim's team will feel comfortable unless they beat UNC.
So they better beat UNC.
Anything short of that, and the Orange will likely miss the NCAA Tournament for the third time in a four-year span. And it's worth noting that the Orange have never not played in the NCAA Tournament three times in a four-year span under Boeheim -- the Hall of Famer who took over at his alma mater prior to the 1976-77 season.
Wednesday's Top 25 (and one)
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers own 11 top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Duke, North Carolina and Clemson. They won the ACC regular-season title by four games.
|--
|28-2
|2
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' resume features 10 top-50 KenPom wins -- including a regular-season sweep of Xavier. Villanova has only lost to two sub-30 KenPom teams.
|--
|27-4
|3
|Xavier
|The Musketeers' resume features 10 top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-40 loss. They finished 15-3 in the Big East and won their first Big East regular-season title in school history.
|--
|27-4
|4
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' five-game winning streak was snapped Monday at Virginia Tech. Duke owns nine top-50 KenPom wins and has lost to a sub-40 KenPom opponent only twice.
|--
|25-6
|5
|Michigan State
|The Spartans' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins -- including victories over Purdue and North Carolina. All four of their losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|29-4
|6
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks own 13 top-50 KenPom wins -- including a regular-season sweep of West Virginia. Kansas this season became the first school to ever win 14 straight league titles.
|--
|24-7
|7
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers' resume features 10 top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-20 losses. They finished tied for second in the Big Ten standings.
|--
|28-6
|8
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume features four top-40 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Ohio State and Creighton. Gonzaga has won at least 30 games in three of the past four seasons.
|--
|30-4
|9
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats finished 16-2 in the AAC and won the league title by two games. They're 3-4 vs. top-50 KenPom teams, 24-0 against everybody else.
|--
|27-4
|10
|Michigan
|The Wolverines' resume features nine top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. They'll take a nine-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|28-7
|11
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders own 10 top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Kansas and West Virginia. They finished tied for second in the Big 12.
|--
|23-8
|12
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume features 10 top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-45 loss. They'll take a two-game losing streak into the ACC Tournament.
|--
|22-9
|13
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have won three of their past four games and compiled a total of 11 top-50 KenPom wins. Five of their nine losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|22-9
|14
|Wichita State
|The Shockers resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-45 losses. They're 7-1 in their past eight games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Cincinnati.
|--
|24-6
|15
|Tennessee
|The Vols own six top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Purdue and Kentucky. UT finished 13-5 in the SEC to share the league title with Auburn.
|--
|23-7
|16
|Auburn
|The Tigers' resume features five top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. Auburn finished 13-5 in the SEC to share the league title with Tennessee.
|--
|25-6
|17
|Clemson
|The Tigers own eight top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over North Carolina and Ohio State. Seven of their eight losses are to teams currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|22-8
|18
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-35 losses. Three of OSU's eight losses are to Penn State.
|--
|24-8
|19
|Arizona
|The Wildcats' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and four sub-50 losses. Arizona finished 14-4 in the Pac-12 and won their fourth league title in the past five seasons.
|--
|24-7
|20
|Florida
|The Gators own nine top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Gonzaga, Auburn, Cincinnati and Kentucky. They'll take a three-game winning streak into the SEC Tournament.
|--
|20-11
|21
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins -- among them a road victory over West Virginia. They finished tied for fourth in the SEC standings.
|--
|21-10
|22
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss. Their four-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Texas Tech.
|--
|21-10
|23
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack's resume features five top-70 KenPom wins and just four sub-25 losses. Their only home loss came when their leading scorer (Caleb Martin) was sidelined.
|--
|26-6
|24
|Miami (Fla.)
|The Hurricanes own eight top-50 KenPom wins -- among them road wins over North Carolina, Virginia Tech and NC State. They'll take a four-game winning streak into the ACC Tournament.
|--
|22-8
|25
|Virginia Tech
|The Hokies own six top-50 KenPom wins -- most notably victories over Virginia, Duke and North Carolina. Their resume features only one sub-55 loss.
|--
|21-10
|26
|Arkansas
|The Razorbacks' resume features five top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-65 losses. Arkansas is 6-2 in its past eight games.
|--
|21-10
-
Coaching changes tracker: Latest updates
A frequently briefed, up-to-date list of college hoops' 2018 coaching changes and rumors
-
Podcast: Should Memphis hire Penny?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the latest in college hoops, including Gonzaga's great...
-
'Voice of the Tar Heels' dies at 76
Durham, who died Wednesday, spent four decades as the Voice of the Tar Heels
-
NCAA posts $1.1 billion revenue in 2017
The NCAA finished with almost $399 in total net assets
-
Like T. Young, Griffin once shined at OU
Griffin took home the Naismith Trophy for National Player of the Year in 2009
-
Conference tourney schedules, brackets
The ACC, Big 12 SEC, Pac-12 and Big East tournaments are all in action Wednesday