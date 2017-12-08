College basketball rankings: No. 13 in Top 25 (and 1) TCU faces No. 22 Nevada

Eric Musselman took over a Nevada program that went 9-22 the season before he arrived. He then led the Wolf Pack to 24 wins and a CBI title in his first year. That was followed by 28 wins, a Mountain West title and trip to the NCAA Tournament in his second year. And now, in his third year, Nevada is 8-1 and ranked 22nd in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). Meantime, Jamie Dixon took over a TCU program that went 12-21 the season before he arrived. He then led the Horned Frogs to 24 wins and an NIT title in his first year. And now, in his second year, TCU is 9-0 and ranked 13th in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).

So, yeah, both hires are working out.

Each program is operating at a high level.

And they'll meet late Friday/early Saturday (depending on where you live) when they play in the third game of a triple-header in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic inside Staples Center. Should be a fun matchup, if you can stay up for it. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 a.m. ET/10 p.m. PT. So good luck keeping your eyes open.

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.