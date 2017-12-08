College basketball rankings: No. 13 in Top 25 (and 1) TCU faces No. 22 Nevada
The surprising Horned Frogs put their undefeated record on the line vs. Wolf Pack
Eric Musselman took over a Nevada program that went 9-22 the season before he arrived. He then led the Wolf Pack to 24 wins and a CBI title in his first year. That was followed by 28 wins, a Mountain West title and trip to the NCAA Tournament in his second year. And now, in his third year, Nevada is 8-1 and ranked 22nd in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). Meantime, Jamie Dixon took over a TCU program that went 12-21 the season before he arrived. He then led the Horned Frogs to 24 wins and an NIT title in his first year. And now, in his second year, TCU is 9-0 and ranked 13th in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).
So, yeah, both hires are working out.
Each program is operating at a high level.
And they'll meet late Friday/early Saturday (depending on where you live) when they play in the third game of a triple-header in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic inside Staples Center. Should be a fun matchup, if you can stay up for it. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 a.m. ET/10 p.m. PT. So good luck keeping your eyes open.
The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
|1
|
|The Blue Devils' perfect record features wins over Michigan State, Florida and Texas. Marvin Bagley is averaging 21.9 points and 11.2 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game.
|--
|11-0
|2
|
|The Spartans have won seven straight games since losing to Duke in the Champions Classic. Miles Bridges is averaging 15.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in 27.8 minutes per game.
|--
|8-1
|3
|
|The Wildcats' perfect record features wins over Gonzaga and Tennessee. Mikal Bridges is averaging 19.0 points and 6.2 rebounds in 30.6 minutes per game.
|--
|9-0
|4
|
|The Tar Heels' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Michigan State. UNC already owns five top-100 KenPom victories.
|--
|9-1
|5
|
|The Shockers' lone loss is a single-point loss to Notre Dame. They're one of only four teams with a top 15 offensive-efficiency rating and top 15 defensive-efficiency rating.
|--
|7-1
|6
|
|The Wildcats' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Kansas. Kevin Knox is averaging 16.6 points and 5.9 rebounds in 35.3 minutes per game.
|--
|7-1
|7
|
|The Hurricanes have won seven of their eight games by double-digits. Dewan Huell is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game.
|--
|8-0
|8
|
|The Aggies' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Arizona in Phoenix. Texas A&M owns four top-50 KenPom wins, including one over West Virginia.
|--
|7-1
|9
|
|The Mountaineers' lone loss is a season-opening loss to Texas A&M. Jevon Carter is averaging 19.4 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game.
|--
|8-1
|10
|
|The Cavaliers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia. Virginia has the nation's best defensive-efficiency rating.
|--
|8-1
|11
|
|The Seminoles' perfect record features seven double-digit wins - most notably a 17-point victory at Florida. Terance Mann is averaging 16.0 points and 5.8 rebounds in 29.0 minutes per game.
|--
|8-0
|12
|
|The Sun Devils' perfect record features wins over Xavier, Kansas State and San Diego State. Tra Holder is averaging 22.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 35.4 minutes per game.
|--
|7-0
|13
|
|The Horned Frogs have won 14 straight games dating back to last season. Kenrich Williams is averaging 14.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in 33.1 minutes per game.
|--
|9-0
|14
|
|The Musketeers' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Arizona State. Xavier has beaten Cincinnati, Baylor and Wisconsin.
|--
|8-1
|15
|
|The Bearcats' lone loss is a road loss to Xavier. Gary Clark is averaging 13.8 points and 8.0 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game.
|--
|7-1
|16
|
|The Zags' two losses are to Villanova and Florida. Mark Few's team owns wins over Creighton and Texas.
|--
|7-2
|17
|
|The Bears' only losses are to Wichita State and Xavier. They own wins over Creighton and Wisconsin.
|--
|6-2
|18
|
|The Bluejays' two losses are to Gonzaga and Baylor. They led both of those games at the half.
|--
|6-2
|19
|
|The Longhorns' two losses are to Duke and Gonzaga. Mohamed Bamba is averaging 10.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in 28.0 minutes per game.
|--
|6-2
|20
|
|The Pirates' lone loss is a single-point loss to Rhode Island. They own wins over Texas Tech and Louisville.
|--
|7-1
|21
|
|The Red Raiders' lone loss is a semi-road loss to Seton Hall. They own wins over Nevada and Northwestern.
|--
|7-1
|22
|
|The Wolf Pack's lone loss is an OT loss at Texas Tech. Caleb Martin is averaging 20.0 points and 5.3 rebounds in 31.8 minutes per game.
|--
|8-1
|23
|
|The Vols' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Villanova. UT's resume features wins over Purdue, NC State and Georgia Tech.
|--
|6-1
|24
|
|The Jayhawks were 21.5-point favorites when they lost to Washington late Wednesday. Devonte' Graham missed seven of the eight shots he took.
|--
|7-1
|25
|
|The Boilermakers have won five straight since losing to Western Kentucky. Purdue's resume features five top-100 KenPom victories.
|--
|9-2
|26
|
|The Irish own a win over Wichita State but have lost to Ball State. Bonzie Colson is averaging 19.6 points and 9.3 rebounds in 32.0 minutes per game.
|--
|7-2
