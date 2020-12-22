Gonzaga started the season ranked No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 — and the Zags have done nothing but lived up to expectations. They're 5-0 with wins over Iowa, Kansas and West Virginia. That's three victories over teams I have in the top seven.

Impressive stuff.

But Baylor has been awesome too.

The Bears beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 99-42 on Monday to improve to 6-0. They have scored more than 80 points in all six games, won all six games by at least 13 points, and won five of their six games by at least 30 points. Their adjusted efficiency margin is a national-best +30.44 thanks, in part, to this 57-point win in which they shot 52.1% from the field, 47.8% from 3-point range, and 82.4% from the free throw line. Baylor opened the game on a 19-2 run and cruised the rest of the way.

"I thought the upperclassmen made sure we were locked in and ready from the jump," said Baylor coach Scott Drew. "This is a team, they like to control tempo, and if you're not on point, then you're in for a long game. So us getting separation made them play faster, which obviously favored us."

Baylor remains No. 2 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Bears will not play again until next Tuesday when they host Central Arkansas. They will not meet another ranked opponent until they play West Virginia on Jan. 12 inside the Ferrell Center.

Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings