Duke extended its winning streak to seven games Monday with a 93-60 blowout of Wake Forest that doubled as the Blue Devils' 10th ACC victory by at least 25 points. That makes Duke the first Division I team to win at least 10 conference games by at least 25 points since UNLV did it in the Big West in the 1990-91 season.

Does that say more about Duke or the ACC?

Fair question!

My best answer is that Duke is legitimately great and would be elite in any version of any conference. But, yeah, this version of the ACC is pretty lackluster, evidence being that it only ranks as the sport's fifth-best league, according to the NET, and is closer in the computers to Conference USA and the Atlantic 10 than it is to the SEC and Big Ten. That's an unfortunate fact. There are 18 teams in the ACC -- and half of them are ranked outside of the top 100 in the NET. That's another unfortunate fact.

But enough about that!

It's not Jon Scheyer's job to keep the 17 other ACC programs strong. Rather, his only job is to annually assemble and develop one of college basketball's best teams for Duke, and he's clearly done that this season in part because of Cooper Flagg, the five-star freshman who got 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists against Wake Forest.

Scheyer's Blue Devils are now 27-3 overall, 18-1 in the ACC and still No. 2 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. They can secure the outright ACC title with a win at North Carolina on Saturday -- or if both Clemson and Louisville lose at least one of their next two games.

