College basketball rankings: No. 2 Duke's big win at Virginia isn't enough to jump over No. 1 Tennessee in AP Top 25 Poll

Duke's most impressive performance of the season in its 81-71 victory over Virginia on Saturday wasn't good enough to get the Blue Devils back to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll. Tennessee, which has not lost since November, remains the top team in college basketball, according to the rankings released Monday. Duke stays at No. 2, while Gonzaga climbs up to No. 3 as the Cavaliers slip to No. 4.

The Big Ten and ACC continue to populate the poll more than any other leagues: each has six teams in the latest rankings.

Maryland jumps back into the fold at No. 24, while Kansas State boosts all the way up to No. 18 this week.

AP Top 25 Poll

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 76, Auburn 35, Wofford 22, Washington 17, Lipscomb 6, TCU 5, Texas 3, Clemson 1.