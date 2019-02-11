College basketball rankings: No. 2 Duke's big win at Virginia isn't enough to jump over No. 1 Tennessee in AP Top 25 Poll

Florida State and Kansas State make the biggest jumps this week, while Virginia falls after losing to Duke

Duke's most impressive performance of the season in its 81-71 victory over Virginia on Saturday wasn't good enough to get the Blue Devils back to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll. Tennessee, which has not lost since November, remains the top team in college basketball, according to the rankings released Monday. Duke stays at No. 2, while Gonzaga climbs up to No. 3 as the Cavaliers slip to No. 4. 

The Big Ten and ACC continue to populate the poll more than any other leagues: each has six teams in the latest rankings. 

Maryland jumps back into the fold at No. 24, while Kansas State boosts all the way up to No. 18 this week. 

AP Top 25 Poll

RankTeamRecordPointsPrevious
1Tennessee (40)22-11,5731
2Duke (24)21-21,5542
3Gonzaga23-21,4574
4Virginia20-21,4063
5Kentucky20-31,3305
6Michigan22-21,2537
7Nevada23-11,2306
8North Carolina19-41,1788
9Houston23-11,02212
10Marquette20-495310
11Michigan State19-59489
12Purdue17-690015
13Villanova19-575314
14Kansas18-669913
15Texas Tech19-566018
16Louisville17-754216
17Florida State18-545522
18Kansas State18-544418
19LSU19-443721
20Wisconsin17-740319
21Iowa19-539920
22Virginia Tech18-539311
23Iowa State18-628017
24Maryland18-619624
25Buffalo20-317023

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 76, Auburn 35, Wofford 22, Washington 17, Lipscomb 6, TCU 5, Texas 3, Clemson 1.

