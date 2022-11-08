Twenty-five of the 26 teams in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 played Monday. All of them won, most of them easily. So nothing too interesting happened on the opening day of the 2022-23 college basketball season — but Houston's Kelvin Sampson did record his 700th career win via an 83-36 victory over Northern Colorado. That's notable and a reminder that Sampson has built Houston into one of the best programs in the country in a way that should eventually have him enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.
"It's been a wonderful journey," Sampson said. "I have so many people to thank."
Sampson's head-coaching career started at Montana Tech in 1981 and has included stops at Washington State, Oklahoma, Indiana and Houston. He's been great everywhere, taken the Sooners and Cougars to the Final Four and is now in control of a team that arguably gives him his best chance ever to win the national championship. Caesars Sportsbook currently lists Houston as +1000 to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament, behind only North Carolina and Kentucky at +900. The star of the roster is Marcus Sasser, a CBS Sports Preseason First Team All-American who finished with 21 points on 50% shooting from the field in the season-opening destruction of Northern Colorado.
"It was exciting, fun, a lot of emotions, really," said Sasser, who was limited to just 12 appearances last season because of a toe injury that sidelined him for good just before Christmas. "It's been almost 11 months since I have been out there with this group of guys. Being out there with them tonight, it was real fun and exciting to see all the hard work we've been putting in since June pay off."
With the 47-point victory, Houston remains No. 3 in Tuesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. The Cougars' next game is Friday against Saint Joseph's in the opener of the Veterans Classic, which can be watched on CBS Sports Network at 6 p.m. ET.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 22 points and three steals in Monday's 104-63 win over North Florida. The Zags' next game is Friday against Michigan State.
|--
|1-0
|2
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in Monday's 69-56 win over UNC Wilmington. The Tar Heels' next game is Friday against Charleston.
|--
|1-0
|3
Houston
|Marcus Sasser finished with 21 points and three assists in Monday's 83-36 win over Northern Colorado. The Cougars' next game is Friday against Saint Joseph's.
|--
|1-0
|4
Kentucky
|CJ Fredrick finished with 20 points and three assists in Monday's 95-63 win over Howard. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against Duquesne.
|--
|1-0
|5
Duke
|Mark Mitchell finished with 18 points and two assists in Monday's 71-44 win over Jacksonville. The Blue Devils' next game is Friday against USC Upstate.
|--
|1-0
|6
Arkansas
|Ricky Council finished with 22 points and three rebounds in Monday's 76-58 win over North Dakota State. The Razorbacks' next game is Friday against Fordham.
|--
|1-0
|7
Baylor
|Adam Flagler finished with 21 points and eight assists in Monday's 117-53 win over Mississippi Valley State. The Bears' next game is Friday against Norfolk State.
|--
|1-0
|8
Kansas
|Gradey Dick finished with 23 points and two rebounds in Monday's 89-64 win over Omaha. The Jayhawks' next game is Thursday against North Dakota State.
|--
|1-0
|9
Tennessee
|Tyreke Key finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Monday's 75-43 win over Tennessee Tech. The Vols' next game is Sunday against Colorado.
|--
|1-0
|10
UCLA
|Jaylen Clark finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 76-50 win over Sacramento State. The Bruins' next game is Friday against Long Beach State.
|--
|1-0
|11
Creighton
|Arthur Kaluma finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 72-60 win over St. Thomas-Minnesota. The Bluejays' next game is Thursday against North Dakota.
|--
|1-0
|12
Texas
|Tyrese Hunter finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Monday's 72-57 win over UTEP. The Longhorns' next game is Thursday against Houston Christian.
|--
|1-0
|13
Indiana
|Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 88-53 win over Morehead State. The Hoosiers' next game is Thursday against Bethune Cookman.
|--
|1-0
|14
Auburn
|Wendell Green finished with 16 points and four assists in Monday's 70-52 win over George Mason. The Tigers' next game is Friday against South Florida.
|--
|1-0
|15
TCU
|Emanuel Miller finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Monday's 73-72 win voer Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Horned Frogs' next game is Friday against Lamar.
|--
|1-0
|16
Virginia
|Armaan Franklin finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Monday's 73-61 win over North Carolina Central. The Cavaliers' next game is Friday against Monmouth.
|--
|1-0
|17
Arizona
|Azuolas Tubelis finisehd with 23 points and six assists in Monday's 117-75 win over Nicholls. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against Southern.
|--
|1-0
|18
Villanova
|Caleb Daniels finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's 81-68 win over La Salle. The Wildcats' next game is Friday at Temple.
|--
|1-0
|19
Texas A&M
|Wade Taylor finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Monday's 87-54 win over UL Monroe. The Aggies' next game is Friday against Abilene Christian.
|--
|1-0
|20
Michigan
|Jett Howard finished with 21 points and five assists in Monday's 75-56 win over Purdue Fort Wayne. The Wolverines' next game is Friday against Eastern Michigan.
|--
|1-0
|21
San Diego St
|Darrion Tramel finished with 18 points and three steals in Monday's 80-57 win over Cal State Fullerton. The Aztecs' next game is Friday against BYU.
|--
|1-0
|22
Oregon
|N'Faly Dante finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's 80-45 win over Florida A&M. The Ducks' next game is Friday against UC Irvine.
|--
|1-0
|23
Alabama
|Brandon Miller finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds in Monday's 75-54 win over Longwood. The Crimson Tide's next game is Friday against Liberty.
|--
|1-0
|24
Purdue
|The Boilermakers are returning three of the top seven scorers from a team that made the Sweet 16 - among them All-American candidate Zach Edey. Purdue opens the season Tuesday against Milwaukee.
|--
|0-0
|25
Dayton
|DaRon Holmes finished with 13 points and five rebounds in Monday's 73-46 win over Lindenwood. The Flyers' next game is Friday against SMU.
|--
|1-0
|26
Ohio St.
|Justice Sueing finished with 20 points and two assists in Monday's 91-53 win over Robert Morris. The Buckeyes' next game is Thursday against Charleston Southern.
|--
|1-0