Kansas won on Saturday. Texas lost. So now here we are, entering the final week of the regular season, and Bill Self's Jayhawks are alone atop the Big 12 standings, just one more victory (or one more Texas loss) from securing at least a share of what would be a 17th regular-season conference championship in Self's 20 years at KU.

That's incredible.

For some context, consider that Mike Krzyzewski won 13 ACC regular-season titles in 42 years at Duke -- and he's widely regarded as the GOAT of college basketball coaching. Again, Self is on the verge of winning a 17th Big 12 title in less than half of that time at Kansas, where he's projected to soon earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year despite losing six of the top eight scorers, including two first-round NBA Draft picks, from last season's team that won the national championship.

The situation is fluid, obviously. But, right now, I think Self would probably get my vote for national coach of the year. His Jayhawks have 15 Quadrant-1 wins, which is at least five more than every other team in the country. They also have zero losses outside of the first quadrant.

Kansas remains No. 3 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- but, I can acknowledge, the Jayhawks have a case to be No. 1 and could easily end up as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Regardless of what happens against Texas Tech on Tuesday, KU will secure Self's 12th outright Big 12 title as long as it wins at Texas next weekend. A victory over Texas Tech on Tuesday, combined with a Texas loss at TCU on Wednesday, would also do the trick.

Biggest Movers 8 Indiana 7 Miami (Fla.) Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Houston Marcus Sasser finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 76-57 win at East Carolina. The Cougars' next game is Thursday against Wichita State. -- 27-2 2 Alabama Brandon Miller finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 86-83 win over Arkansas. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against Auburn. -- 25-4 3 Kansas Dajuan Harris finished with 17 points and six steals in Saturday's 76-74 win over West Virginia. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against Texas Tech. -- 24-5 4 UCLA Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in Thursday's 78-71 win at Utah. The Bruins' next game is Sunday at Colorado. 1 24-4 5 Purdue Braden Smith was 2 of 11 from the field in Saturday's 79-71 loss to Indiana. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday at Wisconsin. 1 24-5 6 Texas Texas allowed the Bears to shoot 50.0% from the field in Saturday's 81-72 loss at Baylor. The Longhorns' next game is Wednesday at TCU. -- 22-7 7 Kansas St. Markquis Nowell finished with 22 points and eight assists in Saturday's 73-68 win at Oklahoma State. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Oklahoma. 3 22-7 8 Marquette Kam Jones finished with 22 points and three steals in Saturday's 90-84 win over DePaul. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday at Butler. -- 23-6 9 Gonzaga Drew Timme finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 77-68 win over Saint Mary's. The Zags' next game is Wednesday against Chicago State. -- 25-5 10 Baylor Jalen Bridges finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 81-72 win over Texas. The Bears' next game is Monday at Oklahoma State. 1 21-8 11 Arizona Arizona allowed the Sun Devils to shoot 53.7% from the field in Saturday's 89-88 loss to Arizona State. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday at USC. 4 24-5 12 San Diego St Darrion Trammell finished with 18 points and three assists in Saturday's 73-71 win at New Mexico. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday at Boise State. 1 23-5 13 UConn Jordan Hawkins finished with 20 points and three steals in Saturday's 95-86 win at St. John's. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday against DePaul. 6 22-7 14 Indiana Jalen Hood-Schifino finished with 35 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 79-71 win at Purdue. The Hoosiers' next game is Tuesday against Iowa. 8 20-9 15 Saint Mary's Aidan Mahaney was 2 of 10 from the field in Saturday's 77-68 loss at Gonzaga. The Gaels' next game is March 6 in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament. -- 25-6 16 Xavier Souley Boum finished with 23 points and three assists in Friday's 82-60 win at Seton Hall. The Musketeers' next game is Wednesday at Providence. -- 21-8 17 Northwestern Ty Berry was 1 of 8 from the field in Thursday's 66-62 loss at Illinois. The Wildcats' next game is Sunday at Maryland. -- 20-8 18 Tennessee Josiah-Jordan James finished with 18 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 85-45 win over South Carolina. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Arkansas. 2 21-8 19 Miami Miami blew a 25-point lead in Saturday's 85-84 loss to Florida State. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday against Pitt. 7 23-6 20 Virginia Kihei Clark was 3 of 9 from the field in Saturday's 71-63 loss at North Carolina. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday against Clemson. 6 21-6 21 TCU Mile Miles Jr. finished with 24 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 83-82 win at Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs' next game is Wednesday against Texas. 3 19-10 22 Texas A&M Tyrece Radford was 0 of 5 from the field in Saturday's 69-62 loss at Mississippi State. The Aggies' next game is Tuesday at Ole Miss. 4 21-8 23 Nevada Will Baker finished with 13 points and one assist in Friday's 60-56 win at Fresno State. The Wolf Pack's next game is Monday at Wyoming. -- 22-7 24 Duke Mark Mitchell finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 81-65 win over Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against NC State. NR 21-8 25 Providence Providence allowed the Huskies to shoot 53.3% from the field in Wednesday's 87-69 loss at UConn. The Friars' next game is Sunday at Georgetown. -- 20-8 26 Maryland Julian Reese finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday's 88-70 win over Minnesota. The Terrapins' next game is Sunday against Northwestern. NR 19-9

In: Duke, Maryland | Out: Iowa State, Creighton