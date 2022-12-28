It'll forever be remembered as the night Luka Doncic recorded the first 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist game in NBA history while leading the Mavericks to a 126-121 OT victory over the Knicks.
It was the stuff of legends in Dallas.
(He hilariously requested a "recovery beer.")
But please note that another nice performance happened Tuesday night 195 miles south inside the Moody Center. That's where Marcus Carr made 10 3-pointers and finished with 41 points in Texas' 97-72 win over Texas A&M-Commerce.
"Carr really had a night," said Texas A&M-Commerce coach Jaret von Rosenberg. "The rim looked like an ocean for him."
Carr finished the game 13 of 19 from the field, including 10 of 15 from 3-point range. His 10 makes from beyond the arc tied UT's record for most 3-pointers made in a game. Despite attempting just four shots in the second half, the 6-foot-2 guard also became the first Texas player to score at least 40 points in a contest since Reggie Freeman got 43 for the Longhorns in a win over Fresno State in December 1996.
"You'd think he'd want to try to continue gunning, but he came out [of halftime] the opposite," said Texas interim coach Rodney Terry. "He was a willing passer."
With the win, Terry improved to 4-0 as UT's coach since replacing Chris Beard on an interim basis after Beard was charged with a felony for allegedly assaulting his fiancee, Randi Trew, by strangulation earlier this month. Trew released a statement last Friday insisting she never told police Beard strangled her while adding she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Regardless, Beard remains suspended and is still facing all of the charges initially brought against him.
"Right now, RT is our coach," Carr said. "We're focused on being led by him. Obviously, it's an adjustment -- but a good and smooth one."
Texas remains No. 6 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday's Big 12 opener at Oklahoma.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 24 points and two assists in Wednesday's 74-53 win over New Orleans. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against Florida A&M.
|--
|12-0
|2
UConn
|Tristen Newton finished with 17 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 84-73 win over Georgetown. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday against Villanova.
|--
|13-0
|3
Houston
|Ja'Vier Francis finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 83-44 win over McNeese State. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday at Tulsa.
|--
|12-1
|4
Arizona
|Azuolas Tubelis finished with 26 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 93-68 win over Morgan State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Arizona State.
|--
|12-1
|5
Kansas
|Jalen Wilson finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 68-54 win over Harvard. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma State.
|--
|11-1
|6
Texas
|Marcus Carr finished with 41 points and four assists in Tuesday's 97-72 win over Texas A&M-Commerce. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma.
|--
|11-1
|7
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 32 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 85-75 win over Montana. The Zags' next game is Wednesday against Eastern Oregon.
|--
|10-3
|8
Alabama
|Noah Gurley finished with 16 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 84-64 win over Jackson State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at Mississippi State.
|--
|10-2
|9
Arkansas
|Jalen Graham finished with 16 points and two steals in Wednesday's 85-51 win over UNC Asheville. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday at LSU.
|--
|11-1
|10
Virginia
|Virginia missed 17 of the 23 3-pointers it attempted in Tuesday's 66-64 loss at Miami. The Cavaliers' next game is Wednesday against Albany.
|--
|8-2
|11
Baylor
|Jalen Bridges finished with 13 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 58-48 win over Northwestern State. The Bears' next game is Wednesday against Nicholls State.
|--
|9-2
|12
Tennessee
|Olivier Nkamhoua finished with 20 points and five assists in Wednesday's 86-44 win over Austin Peay. The Vols' next game is Wednesday at Ole Miss.
|--
|10-2
|13
UCLA
|Jaylen Clark finished iwth 18 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 81-54 win over UC Davis. The Bruins' next game is Friday at Washington State.
|--
|11-2
|14
Miami
|Isaiah Wong finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 66-64 win over Virginia. The Hurricanes' next game is Wednesday against Vermont.
|--
|12-1
|15
Indiana
|Tamar Bates finished with 19 points and two assists in Friday's 69-55 win over Kennesaw State. The Hoosiers' next game is Jan. 5 at Iowa.
|--
|10-3
|16
Miss. St.
|Mississippi State was outscored by 14 points in the second half of Tuesday's 58-52 loss to Drake. The Bulldogs' next game is Wednesday against Alabama.
|--
|11-1
|17
Kentucky
|Cason Wallace finished with 27 points and nine assists in Wednesday's 88-68 win over Florida A&M. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday at Missouri.
|--
|8-3
|18
Wisconsin
|Steven Crowl finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Thursday's 78-56 win over Lehigh. The Badgers' next game is Friday against Grambling State.
|--
|9-2
|19
Duke
|Duke missed 19 of the 27 3-pointers it attempted in Tuesday's 81-70 loss at Wake Forest. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Florida State.
|--
|10-3
|20
Xavier
|Zach Freemantle finished with 23 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 73-70 win over Seton Hall. The Musketeers' next game is Wednesday at St. John's.
|--
|10-3
|21
West Virginia
|Kedrian Johnson finished with 18 points and three steals in Thursday's 75-64 win over Stony Brook. The Mountaineers' next game is Saturday at Kansas State.
|--
|10-2
|22
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with 26 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 80-76 win over Michigan. The Tar Heels' next game is Friday at Pittsburgh.
|--
|9-4
|23
Ohio St.
|Brice Sensabaugh finished with 19 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 95-61 win over Maine. The Buckeyes' next game is Thursday against Alabama A&M.
|--
|8-3
|24
Maryland
|Hakim Hart finished with 20 points and two steals in Thursday's 75-45 win over Saint Peter's. The Terrapin's next game is Thursday against UMBC.
|--
|9-3
|25
New Mexico
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with 17 points and three assists in Tuesday's 94-63 win over Prairie View A&M. The Lobos' next game is Wednesday against Colorado State.
|--
|12-0
|26
San Diego St
|Darrion Trammel finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 62-46 win over UC San Diego. The Aztecs' next game is Wednesday against Air Force.
|--
|9-3