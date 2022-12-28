It'll forever be remembered as the night Luka Doncic recorded the first 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist game in NBA history while leading the Mavericks to a 126-121 OT victory over the Knicks.

It was the stuff of legends in Dallas.

(He hilariously requested a "recovery beer.")

But please note that another nice performance happened Tuesday night 195 miles south inside the Moody Center. That's where Marcus Carr made 10 3-pointers and finished with 41 points in Texas' 97-72 win over Texas A&M-Commerce.

"Carr really had a night," said Texas A&M-Commerce coach Jaret von Rosenberg. "The rim looked like an ocean for him."

Carr finished the game 13 of 19 from the field, including 10 of 15 from 3-point range. His 10 makes from beyond the arc tied UT's record for most 3-pointers made in a game. Despite attempting just four shots in the second half, the 6-foot-2 guard also became the first Texas player to score at least 40 points in a contest since Reggie Freeman got 43 for the Longhorns in a win over Fresno State in December 1996.

"You'd think he'd want to try to continue gunning, but he came out [of halftime] the opposite," said Texas interim coach Rodney Terry. "He was a willing passer."

With the win, Terry improved to 4-0 as UT's coach since replacing Chris Beard on an interim basis after Beard was charged with a felony for allegedly assaulting his fiancee, Randi Trew, by strangulation earlier this month. Trew released a statement last Friday insisting she never told police Beard strangled her while adding she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Regardless, Beard remains suspended and is still facing all of the charges initially brought against him.

"Right now, RT is our coach," Carr said. "We're focused on being led by him. Obviously, it's an adjustment -- but a good and smooth one."

Texas remains No. 6 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday's Big 12 opener at Oklahoma.

Top 25 And 1 rankings