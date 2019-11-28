College basketball rankings: North Carolina and Michigan set for compelling Top 25 And 1 showdown

Thursday's college basketball schedule has a handful of interesting matchups -- among them Gonzaga vs. Oregon, Memphis vs. NC State and Davidson vs. Marquette. But the the most compelling game that will be played, in my opinion, is North Carolina vs. Michigan in a Battle 4 Atlantis semifinal because it'll provide Juwan Howard with his first opportunity as a head coach to secure a victory over one of the sport's biggest brands.

UNC-Michigan is scheduled to tip at 1:30 ET.

The Wolverines are in this position thanks to Wednesday's 83-76 victory over Iowa State that pushed Michigan's record to a perfect 5-0. It's been off of the national radar, mostly, but the truth is that Howard has done a nice job so far as John Beilein's successor. And if he's able to notch a win over Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams on Thanksgiving, rest assured, what Michigan is doing will catch everybody's attention.

North Carolina is No. 4 in Thursday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Michigan is No. 26. And Chris Mack's Louisville Cardinals are No. 1 for the second consecutive morning.

Biggest Movers 6 Oregon 7 Seton Hall Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Louisville Jordan Nwora scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Sunday's 82-76 win over Akron. The Cardinals led by 22 points before the Zips made things close at the end. -- 6-0 2 Kansas Udoka Azubuike scored 29 points and blocked four shots in Wednesday's 90-84 overtime win over Dayton. The Jayhawks have won six straight since their season-opening loss to Duke. -- 6-1 3 Maryland Jalen Smith scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Friday's 86-63 victory over George Mason. Maryland has won each of its five games by at least 18 points. -- 5-0 4 N. Carolina Cole Anthony finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals in Wednesday's 76-67 win over Alabama. Garrison Brooks added 20 points and seven rebounds. -- 5-0 5 Virginia The Cavaliers only allowed Maine to make eight field goals in Wednesday's 46-26 win over the Black Bears. Mamadi Diakite led Virginia with 15 points and seven rebounds. -- 7-0 6 Gonzaga Corey Kispert made seven 3-pointers and finished with 28 points in Wednesday's 94-69 win over Southern Miss. The Zags shot 68.4% from 3-point range in the victory. -- 7-0 7 Ohio St. Kaleb Wesson finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Monday's 71-52 win over Kent State. The Buckeyes used a 17-0 run to pull away in the second half. 1 6-0 8 Oregon Payton Pritchard finished with 16 points and six assists in Wednesday's 71-69 victory over Seton Hall. The Ducks own wins over three top-45 KenPom teams. 6 6-0 9 Dayton The Flyers lost 90-84 in overtime to Kansas on Wednesday despite making 16 3-pointers. Dayton has the highest effective field goal percentage in the nation. -- 5-1 10 Kentucky Tyrese Maxey finished with 21 points, five rebounds and three assists in Sunday's 81-56 win over Lamar. The Wildcats opened with a 13-0 run and never relinquished that lead. -- 5-1 11 Duke The Blue Devils lost 85-83 to Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday despite shooting 50 percent from the field. It was Duke's first non-league loss at home since February 2000. -- 6-1 12 Michigan St. Cassius Winston finished with 20 points and four assists in Wednesday's 75-62 victory over UCLA. Michigan State outscored the Bruins 18-2 in transition points. -- 5-2 13 Texas Tech The Red Raiders trailed at the half Sunday but outscored Brooklyn by 31 points in the final 20 minutes while recording a 96-66 victory. Jahmi'us Ramsey finished with 27 points and six rebounds. -- 5-0 14 Seton Hall The Pirates led by 19 at one point Wednesday, but still lost 71-69 to Oregon. Myles Powell finished with 32 points but missed a potential game-winner at the buzzer. 7 4-2 15 Memphis Precious Achiuwa finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 87-86 win over Ole Miss. D.J. Jeffries, a Mississippi native, added 23 points off the bench. -- 5-1 16 Auburn Samir Doughty scored 22 points in Tuesday's 79-65 win over Richmond. Austin Wiley added 18 points and was named MVP of the Legends Classic. -- 7-0 17 VCU Marcus Evans scored 18 points in the first half and finished with 25 in Monday's 78-62 win over Alabama State. VCU led by 18 points in the first half and never allowed the Hornets to get closer than 12 points the rest of the way. -- 6-0 18 Tennessee Lamonte' Turner finished with 17 points and 12 assists in Monday's 58-46 win over Chattanooga. The Vols have won 30 consecutive games at home. -- 5-0 19 Arizona Nico Manion finished with 22 points and eight assists in Sunday's 104-67 victory over Long Beach State. Arizona pulled away in the second half and was 12-of-24 from 3-point range in the game. -- 6-0 20 Utah St. Justin Bean scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in Sunday's 68-59 win over North Texas. Utah State trailed late but closed with an 11-0 run to avoid the upset. -- 7-0 21 LSU Emmitt Williams finished with 27 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 96-79 win over Rhode Island. Both of the Tigers' losses are two-point losses to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. -- 4-2 22 Washington Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels combined for 45 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 88-69 victory over San Diego. The Huskies' lone loss came to Tennessee on a neutral court. -- 5-1 23 Baylor Jared Butler scored 10 points in the final six minutes and finished with 22 in Sunday's 87-78 victory over Villanova. The Bears were 11-of-19 from 3-point range. in the win. -- 5-1 24 Villanova Villanova lost 87-78 to Baylor on Sunday despite shooting 51.9% from the field. Both of the Wildcats' losses are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. -- 4-2 25 Colorado Tyler Bey finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 71-67 win over Clemson. The Buffaloes will likely be 7-0 when they visit Kansas next Wednesday. -- 5-0 26 Michigan Isaiah Livers scored 17 points in Wednesday's 83-76 victory over Iowa State. The Wolverines won despite committing 22 turnovers. NR 5-0

IN: Michigan

OUT: Penn State