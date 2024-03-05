The last Saturday of the regular season is often highlighted by Duke-North Carolina. Sometimes, the second of two games scheduled annually between the rivals even settles the ACC race. That's always fun. And such will be the case this weekend thanks to Duke winning 79-74 at NC State on Monday to stay within a game of UNC in the league standings,
"I think the story of the night was our bench -- Sean [Stewart], TJ [Power] and Ryan [Young]," said Duke coach Jon Scheyer. "The work they did was huge."
Stewart, Power and Young were the only three reserves who played for Duke now that Scheyer has more or less settled into a seven- or eight-man rotation with freshman Caleb Foster sidelined by a leg injury. Those three combined for 17 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and two steals at NC State while helping Duke score 46 points in the final 20 minutes to pull away and improve to 8-1 since losing at North Carolina early last month.
Again, Duke's rematch with UNC is Saturday.
But the Tar Heels still have one more game to play before traveling to Cameron Indoor Stadium -- specifically, Tuesday night's home finale with Notre Dame. North Carolina will clinch at least a share of the ACC title if it wins, meaning Saturday's game with Duke would then be for an outright league championship and reduce Duke to playing for a share. However, if UNC loses to Notre Dame, both the Tar Heels and Blue Devils would be 15-4 in the ACC, at which point Saturday's game would determine the outright ACC champion.
Either way, the stakes will be high. In addition to a conference title being on the line, UNC and Duke are both still in contention to be the fourth No. 1 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. A victory Saturday would keep those hopes alive. A loss would damage them -- and possibly end them.
North Carolina is No. 6, and Duke is No. 11, in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Purdue is No. 1 for the 14th consecutive day. Meantime, Baylor is up to No. 8 after Monday's 93-85 win over Texas. Baylor moving up from No. 9 to No. 8 in the Top 25 And 1, and Duke jumping from No. 14 to No. 11, caused Creighton, Kansas, Auburn and Utah State to be pushed down one spot each, no fault of their own. Scott Drew's Bears remain alone in third in the Big 12 standings behind only Houston and Iowa State. The Cougars and Cyclones are No. 3 and No. 6, respectively, in the Top 25 And 1.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 32 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 80-74 win over Michigan State. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday at Illinois.
|--
|26-3
|2
UConn
|Stephon Castle finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Sunday's 91-61 win over Seton Hall. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Marquette.
|--
|26-3
|3
Houston
|Jamal Shead finished with 14 points and six assists in Saturday's 87-85 win at Oklahoma. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday at UCF.
|--
|26-3
|4
Tennessee
|Zakai Zeigler finished with 18 points and four assists in Saturday's 81-74 win at Alabama. The Vols' next game is Wednesday at South Carolina.
|--
|23-6
|5
Iowa St.
|Tre King finished with 16 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 60-52 win at UCF. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against BYU.
|--
|23-6
|6
N. Carolina
|Harrison Ingram finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 79-70 win over NC State. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday against Notre Dame.
|--
|23-6
|7
Arizona
|Caleb Love finished with 22 points and seven assists in Saturday's 103-83 win over Oregon. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday at UCLA.
|--
|23-6
|8
Baylor
|Jalen Bridges finished with 32 points and nine rebounds in Monday's 93-85 win over Texas. The Bears' next game is Saturday at Texas Tech.
|1
|22-8
|9
Creighton
|Baylor Scheierman finished with 26 points and 16 rebounds in Saturday's 89-75 win over Marquette. The Bluejays' next game is Saturday at Villanova.
|1
|22-8
|10
Marquette
|Marquette allowed the Bluejays to shoot 54.1% from the field in Saturday's 89-75 loss at Creighton. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday against UConn.
|--
|22-7
|11
Duke
|Jeremy Roach finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Monday's 79-64 win at NC State. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against North Carolina.
|3
|24-6
|12
Kansas
|Johnny Furphy was 1 of 5 from the field in Saturday's 82-74 loss at Baylor. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against Kansas State.
|1
|21-8
|13
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 78-63 win over Mississippi State. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday at Missouri.
|1
|22-7
|14
Utah St.
|Ian Martinez finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Friday's 72-60 win over Air Force. The Aggies' next game is Wednesday at San Jose State.
|1
|24-5
|15
San Diego St.
|Jaedon LeDee finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 72-64 win over San Jose State. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday at UNLV.
|--
|22-7
|16
Illinois
|Marcus Domask finished with 31 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 91-83 win at Wisconsin. The Illini's next game is Tuesday against Purdue.
|--
|22-7
|17
BYU
|Trevin Knell finished with 20 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 87-75 win over TCU. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday at Iowa State.
|--
|21-8
|18
Kentucky
|Antonio Reeves finished with 22 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 111-102 win over Arkansas. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Vanderbilt.
|--
|21-8
|19
Alabama
|Rylan Griffen was 2 of 11 from the field in Saturday's 81-74 loss to Tennessee. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday at Florida.
|--
|20-9
|20
Dayton
|Dayton committed 23 turnovers in Friday's 77-72 loss at Loyola Chicago. The Flyers' next game is Tuesday at Saint Louis.
|--
|22-6
|21
Washington St.
|Jaylen Wells finished with 27 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 77-65 win over UCLA. The Cougars' next game is Thursday against Washington.
|--
|23-7
|22
South Carolina
|Meechie Johnson finished with 25 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 82-76 win over Florida. The Gamecocks' next game is Wednesday against Tennessee.
|--
|24-5
|23
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 70-57 win at Saint Mary's. The Zags' next game is March 11 in the semifinals of the WCC Tournament.
|--
|24-6
|24
Boise St.
|Omar Stanley finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 89-79 win over New Mexico. The Broncos' next game is Tuesday against Nevada.
|--
|21-8
|25
Nevada
|Jarod Lucas finished with 21 points and two assists in Friday's 74-66 win over Fresno State. The Wolf Pack's next game is Tuesday at Boise State.
|--
|24-6
|26
Florida
|Will Richard was 0 of 4 from the field in Saturday's 82-76 loss at South Carolina. The Gators' next game is Tuesday against Alabama.
|--
|20-9