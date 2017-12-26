College basketball rankings: North Carolina falls 10 spots in coaches poll

The Tar Heels suffered the worst loss of the college hoops season to Wofford last week

A win over Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic over the weekend wasn't enough to prevent North Carolina's inevitable free-fall in the rankings after dropping a home stunner to Wofford last week as 25.5-point favorites.

The reigning national champion Tar Heels fell eight spots in the AP Poll on Monday, and dropped 10 spots from fourth to 14th in the USA Today Coaches Poll as a result of the loss. Despite going 11-2 in non-conference play, the Tar Heels' momentum has slowed considerably and they face a tough road ahead with six of their first ACC foes ranked inside KenPom's top 100.

The biggest mover up the latest USA Today coaches poll again this week is the Oklahoma Sooners. Ranked 17th a week ago, Trae Young's stellar play pushed the Sooners up to 12 this week. They face one of their toughest challenges of the season Saturday in the Big 12 opener against undefeated TCU.

USA Today Coaches Poll

Below is the latest USA Today Coaches Poll with records updated through Dec. 25.

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Villanova (27)

12-0

795

1

2

Michigan State (5)

12-1

769

2

3

Duke

12-1

712

3

4

Arizona State

12-0

708

4

5

Xavier

12-1

635

8

6

Texas A&amp;M

11-1

599

9

7

West Virginia

11-1

581

10

8

Texas Christian

12-0

518

12

9

Virginia

11-1

496

14

10

Wichita State

10-2

478

11

11

Kansas

10-2

455

13

12

Oklahoma

10-1

421

17

13

Purdue

12-2

410

16

14

North Carolina

11-2

385

4

15

Kentucky

9-2

375

6

16

Miami

11-1

328

7

17

Baylor

10-2

233

18

18

Arizona

10-3

226

19

19

Gonzaga

10-3

196

15

20

Tennessee

9-2

195

20

21

Texas Tech

11-1

194

21

22

Cincinnati

11-2

159

22

23

Creighton

10-2

123

24

24

Seton Hall

11-2

122

22

25

Florida State

11-1

90

25

Others receiving votes: Clemson 45, Louisville 27, Virginia Tech 22, Arkansas 18, Notre Dame 18, Texas 17, UCLA 12, Saint Mary's 11, Michigan 5, Syracuse 4, Rhode Island 3, Boise State 3, Stephen F. Austin 2, St. Bonaventure 2, Missouri 2, Oklahoma State 2, New Mexico State 1, Mississippi State 1, Auburn 1, Florida 1.

