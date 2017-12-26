College basketball rankings: North Carolina falls 10 spots in coaches poll

A win over Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic over the weekend wasn't enough to prevent North Carolina's inevitable free-fall in the rankings after dropping a home stunner to Wofford last week as 25.5-point favorites.

The reigning national champion Tar Heels fell eight spots in the AP Poll on Monday, and dropped 10 spots from fourth to 14th in the USA Today Coaches Poll as a result of the loss. Despite going 11-2 in non-conference play, the Tar Heels' momentum has slowed considerably and they face a tough road ahead with six of their first ACC foes ranked inside KenPom's top 100.

The biggest mover up the latest USA Today coaches poll again this week is the Oklahoma Sooners. Ranked 17th a week ago, Trae Young's stellar play pushed the Sooners up to 12 this week. They face one of their toughest challenges of the season Saturday in the Big 12 opener against undefeated TCU.

USA Today Coaches Poll

Below is the latest USA Today Coaches Poll with records updated through Dec. 25.

Others receiving votes: Clemson 45, Louisville 27, Virginia Tech 22, Arkansas 18, Notre Dame 18, Texas 17, UCLA 12, Saint Mary's 11, Michigan 5, Syracuse 4, Rhode Island 3, Boise State 3, Stephen F. Austin 2, St. Bonaventure 2, Missouri 2, Oklahoma State 2, New Mexico State 1, Mississippi State 1, Auburn 1, Florida 1.