College basketball rankings: North Carolina falls 10 spots in coaches poll
The Tar Heels suffered the worst loss of the college hoops season to Wofford last week
A win over Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic over the weekend wasn't enough to prevent North Carolina's inevitable free-fall in the rankings after dropping a home stunner to Wofford last week as 25.5-point favorites.
The reigning national champion Tar Heels fell eight spots in the AP Poll on Monday, and dropped 10 spots from fourth to 14th in the USA Today Coaches Poll as a result of the loss. Despite going 11-2 in non-conference play, the Tar Heels' momentum has slowed considerably and they face a tough road ahead with six of their first ACC foes ranked inside KenPom's top 100.
The biggest mover up the latest USA Today coaches poll again this week is the Oklahoma Sooners. Ranked 17th a week ago, Trae Young's stellar play pushed the Sooners up to 12 this week. They face one of their toughest challenges of the season Saturday in the Big 12 opener against undefeated TCU.
USA Today Coaches Poll
Below is the latest USA Today Coaches Poll with records updated through Dec. 25.
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Villanova (27)
12-0
795
1
2
Michigan State (5)
12-1
769
2
3
12-1
712
3
4
12-0
708
4
5
12-1
635
8
6
11-1
599
9
7
11-1
581
10
8
Texas Christian
12-0
518
12
9
11-1
496
14
10
10-2
478
11
11
10-2
455
13
12
Oklahoma
10-1
421
17
13
12-2
410
16
14
North Carolina
11-2
385
4
15
9-2
375
6
16
Miami
11-1
328
7
17
10-2
233
18
18
10-3
226
19
19
10-3
196
15
20
9-2
195
20
21
11-1
194
21
22
11-2
159
22
23
10-2
123
24
24
11-2
122
22
25
11-1
90
25
Others receiving votes: Clemson 45, Louisville 27, Virginia Tech 22, Arkansas 18, Notre Dame 18, Texas 17, UCLA 12, Saint Mary's 11, Michigan 5, Syracuse 4, Rhode Island 3, Boise State 3, Stephen F. Austin 2, St. Bonaventure 2, Missouri 2, Oklahoma State 2, New Mexico State 1, Mississippi State 1, Auburn 1, Florida 1.
