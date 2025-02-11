Clemson beat North Carolina 85-65 on Monday to remain No. 26 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. And what a three-day span for the Tigers! As an ACC school, it probably can't get too cooler than beating Duke on a Saturday and North Carolina two nights later — but that's what the Tigers just did to improve to 20-5 overall, 12-2 in the ACC.

Now let's focus on the Tar Heels.

It's getting bad at UNC.

This team that was ninth in the preseason AP poll is now 14-11 overall and 7-6 in an ACC that ranks fifth among conferences and registers closer to the Mountain West and Atlantic 10 than it does the SEC, Big Ten or Big 12, according to the NET. At this point, CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm is projecting the Tar Heels — who are now 1-10 in Quadrant 1 — to miss the 2025 NCAA Tournament. If that happens, fourth-year coach Hubert Davis will have missed the Big Dance for the second time in a three-year span. And, for whatever it's worth, the only North Carolina coach in the past five decades to miss the NCAA Tournament twice in a three-year span is Matt Doherty, and he was forced to resign from his position shortly after it happened.

As for the ACC race, Clemson and Louisville are both one game back of first-place Duke in the loss column of the league standings and remain the biggest threats to Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer winning his first regular-season conference championship. But the problem for the Tigers and Cardinals is that Duke won't play another ACC game against a top-50 team in the NET this season, point being the Blue Devils probably won't lose again in conference and by extension are expected to secure an outright ACC title, most likely by multiple contests.

Top 25 And 1 rankings