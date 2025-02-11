Clemson beat North Carolina 85-65 on Monday to remain No. 26 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. And what a three-day span for the Tigers! As an ACC school, it probably can't get too cooler than beating Duke on a Saturday and North Carolina two nights later — but that's what the Tigers just did to improve to 20-5 overall, 12-2 in the ACC.
Now let's focus on the Tar Heels.
It's getting bad at UNC.
This team that was ninth in the preseason AP poll is now 14-11 overall and 7-6 in an ACC that ranks fifth among conferences and registers closer to the Mountain West and Atlantic 10 than it does the SEC, Big Ten or Big 12, according to the NET. At this point, CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm is projecting the Tar Heels — who are now 1-10 in Quadrant 1 — to miss the 2025 NCAA Tournament. If that happens, fourth-year coach Hubert Davis will have missed the Big Dance for the second time in a three-year span. And, for whatever it's worth, the only North Carolina coach in the past five decades to miss the NCAA Tournament twice in a three-year span is Matt Doherty, and he was forced to resign from his position shortly after it happened.
As for the ACC race, Clemson and Louisville are both one game back of first-place Duke in the loss column of the league standings and remain the biggest threats to Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer winning his first regular-season conference championship. But the problem for the Tigers and Cardinals is that Duke won't play another ACC game against a top-50 team in the NET this season, point being the Blue Devils probably won't lose again in conference and by extension are expected to secure an outright ACC title, most likely by multiple contests.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Auburn
|Denver Jones was 0-of-4 from the field in Saturday's 90-81 loss to Florida. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday at Vanderbilt.
|--
|21-2
|2
Alabama
|Grant Nelson finished with 15 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 85-81 win at Arkansas. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday at Texas.
|--
|20-3
|3
Tennessee
|Chaz Lanier finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 70-52 win at Oklahoma. The Vols' next game is Tuesday at Kentucky.
|--
|20-4
|4
Duke
|Caleb Foster was 0-of-3 from the field in Saturday's 77-71 loss at Clemson. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday against Cal.
|--
|20-3
|5
Florida
|Walter Clayton Jr. finished with 19 points and nine assists in Saturday's 90-81 win at Auburn. The Gators' next game is Tuesday at Mississippi State.
|--
|20-3
|6
Houston
|L.J. Cryer finished with 14 points and three assists in Monday's 76-85 win over Baylor. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Arizona.
|--
|20-4
|7
Purdue
|Trey Kaufman-Reen finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 90-72 win vs. USC. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday at Michigan
|--
|19-5
|8
St. John's
|RJ Luis finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 68-62 win at UConn. The Red Storm's next game is Wednesday at Villanova.
|--
|21-3
|9
Iowa St.
|Curtis Jones finished with 24 points and one assist in Saturday's 82-52 win over TCU. The Cyclones' next game is Tuesday at UCF.
|--
|18-5
|10
Texas A&M
|Pharrel Payne finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 67-64 win at Missouri. The Aggies' next game is Tuesday against Georgia.
|--
|18-5
|11
Marquette
|Stevie Mitchell was 4-of-14 from the field in Saturday's 77-67 loss at Creighton. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday against DePaul.
|--
|18-6
|12
Memphis
|PJ Haggerty finished with 20 points and seven assists in Sunday's 90-82 win over Temple. The Tigers' next game is Thursday at South Florida.
|--
|20-4
|13
Michigan St.
|Jase Richardson finished with 29 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 86-74 win over Oregon. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against Indiana.
|--
|19-4
|14
Ole Miss
|Dre Davis finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 72-70 win at LSU. The Rebels' next game is Wednesday at South Carolina.
|--
|18-6
|15
Michigan
|Danny Wolf finished with 20 points and five assists in Saturday's 70-67 win at Indiana. The Wolverines' next game is Tuesday against Purdue.
|--
|18-5
|16
Kentucky
|Otega Oweh finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 80-57 win over South Carolina. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Tennessee.
|--
|16-7
|17
Miss. St.
|Josh Hubbard finished with 16 points and six assists in Saturday's 76-75 win at Georgia. The Bulldogs' next game is Tuesday against Florida.
|--
|17-6
|18
Wisconsin
|John Tonje finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 74-63 win over Iowa. The Badgers' next game is Saturday at Purdue
|--
|19-5
|19
Creighton
|Steven Ashworth finished with 22 points and seven assists in Saturday's 77-67 win over Marquette. The Bluejays' next game is Tuesday against UConn.
|--
|18-6
|20
Arizona
|Caleb Love finished with 16 points and six assists in Saturday's 82-73 win over Texas Tech. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday at Kansas State.
|--
|17-6
|21
UCLA
|Kobe Johnson finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 78-54 win over Penn State. The Bruins' next game is Tuesday at Illinois.
|--
|18-6
|22
Texas Tech
|Elijah Hawkins was 3-of-12 from the field in Saturday's 82-73 loss at Arizona. The Red Raiders' next game is Wednesday against Arizona State.
|--
|18-5
|23
Missouri
|Tamar Bates was 5-of-17 from the field in Saturday's 67-64 loss to Texas A&M. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Oklahoma.
|--
|17-6
|24
Louisville
|Reyne Smith finished with 26 points and five assists in Saturday's 88-78 win over Miami. The Cardinals' next game is Wednesday at NC State.
|--
|18-6
|25
Kansas
|Rylan Griffen was 1-of-7 from the field in Saturday's 81-73 loss at Kansas State. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against Colorado.
|--
|16-7
|26
Clemson
|Viktor Lakhin finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Monday's 85-65 win over North Carolina. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Florida State.
|--
|20-5