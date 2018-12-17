College basketball rankings: North Carolina jumps into top 10 of coaches poll after handing No. 9 Gonzaga its second loss
The Tar Heels bounced up two spots in the coaches poll after taking down the Zags this weekend
The North Carolina Tar Heels are into the top 10, up two spots from No. 12 to No. 10, in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll. They secured a massive victory over No. 4 Gonzaga this past weekend to stake their claim up the rankings, and are one of the biggest risers in the poll this week.
Staying put at No. 1 is the Kansas Jayhawks -- and the rest of the top 5, for that matter. The top five of KU, Duke, Virginia, Tennessee and Michigan remains unchanged.
Kansas brought in 27 of a possible 31 first-place votes. Michigan, ranked No. 5, brought in the second-most with 3, and Duke got the other.
The top 10 remains largely the same, however, there was some movement in the back half of the top 10 after another active week in college basketball. Nevada, Auburn and Michigan State all benefited from Gonzaga's loss to UNC by moving up one spot each, while Gonzaga fell three spots to No. 9.
USA Today Coaches Poll
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Kansas (27)
9-0
768
1
2
Duke (1)
9-1
709
2
3
Virginia
9-0
697
3
4
Tennessee
8-1
694
4
5
Michigan (3)
11-0
678
5
6
Nevada
11-0
617
7
7
Auburn
9-1
532
8
8
Michigan State
9-2
502
9
9
Gonzaga
9-2
497
6
10
North Carolina
8-2
493
12
11
10-0
470
11
12
8-1
452
10
13
9-1
425
13
14
9-1
341
14
15
10-0
318
15
16
9-1
272
17
17
9-2
232
19
18
8-2
198
18
19
8-1
178
20
20
10-0
168
22
21
8-2
115
21
22
9-2
94
25
23
8-2
91
NR
24
9-2
90
23
25
12-0
82
NR
Others receiving votes: Indiana 62; Oklahoma 58; St. John's 51; Kansas State 45; Villanova 35; Cincinnati 28; Texas Christian 24; Iowa State 15; North Carolina State 13; North Texas 7; Central Florida 7; Louisville 6; Florida 6; Purdue 3; Belmont 2.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AP Top 25: KU No. 1, Zags slip to No. 8
This week's AP Poll has five teams earning votes for No. 1 overall consideration
-
Cal thinks UK fans would thank Pitino
Calipari wants Pitino, who coached the Wildcats and Louisville, to be cheered for his accomplishments...
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 1 KU wins close ones
The Jayhawks own single-digit wins over Tennessee, Michigan State, Marquette and Villanova
-
Podcast: Kansas No. 1 after close calls
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the Pac-12's rough weekend and Indiana's buzz...
-
Top 25 And 1: Gonzaga slips to No. 7
Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks remain No. 1 in Sunday's updated rankings
-
College hoops updates from Saturday
Updated NCAA basketball scores, highlights and updates from a full Saturday of action