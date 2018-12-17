College basketball rankings: North Carolina jumps into top 10 of coaches poll after handing No. 9 Gonzaga its second loss

The Tar Heels bounced up two spots in the coaches poll after taking down the Zags this weekend

The North Carolina Tar Heels are into the top 10, up two spots from No. 12 to No. 10, in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll. They secured a massive victory over No. 4 Gonzaga this past weekend to stake their claim up the rankings, and are one of the biggest risers in the poll this week.

Staying put at No. 1 is the Kansas Jayhawks -- and the rest of the top 5, for that matter. The top five of KU, Duke, Virginia, Tennessee and Michigan remains unchanged.

Kansas brought in 27 of a possible 31 first-place votes. Michigan, ranked No. 5, brought in the second-most with 3, and Duke got the other.

The top 10 remains largely the same, however, there was some movement in the back half of the top 10 after another active week in college basketball. Nevada, Auburn and Michigan State all benefited from Gonzaga's loss to UNC by moving up one spot each, while Gonzaga fell three spots to No. 9.

USA Today Coaches Poll

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Kansas (27)

9-0

768

1

2

Duke (1)

9-1

709

2

3

Virginia

9-0

697

3

4

Tennessee

8-1

694

4

5

Michigan (3)

11-0

678

5

6

Nevada

11-0

617

7

7

Auburn

9-1

532

8

8

Michigan State

9-2

502

9

9

Gonzaga

9-2

497

6

10

North Carolina

8-2

493

12

11

Texas Tech

10-0

470

11

12

Florida State

8-1

452

10

13

Virginia Tech

9-1

425

13

14

Ohio State

9-1

341

14

15

Buffalo

10-0

318

15

16

Mississippi State

9-1

272

17

17

Wisconsin

9-2

232

19

18

Kentucky

8-2

198

18

19

Arizona State

8-1

178

20

20

Houston

10-0

168

22

21

Iowa

8-2

115

21

22

Nebraska

9-2

94

25

23

Marquette

8-2

91

NR

24

Maryland

9-2

90

23

25

Furman

12-0

82

NR

Others receiving votes: Indiana 62; Oklahoma 58; St. John's 51; Kansas State 45; Villanova 35; Cincinnati 28; Texas Christian 24; Iowa State 15; North Carolina State 13; North Texas 7; Central Florida 7; Louisville 6; Florida 6; Purdue 3; Belmont 2.

