College basketball rankings: North Carolina jumps into top 10 of coaches poll after handing No. 9 Gonzaga its second loss

The North Carolina Tar Heels are into the top 10, up two spots from No. 12 to No. 10, in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll. They secured a massive victory over No. 4 Gonzaga this past weekend to stake their claim up the rankings, and are one of the biggest risers in the poll this week.

Staying put at No. 1 is the Kansas Jayhawks -- and the rest of the top 5, for that matter. The top five of KU, Duke, Virginia, Tennessee and Michigan remains unchanged.

Kansas brought in 27 of a possible 31 first-place votes. Michigan, ranked No. 5, brought in the second-most with 3, and Duke got the other.

The top 10 remains largely the same, however, there was some movement in the back half of the top 10 after another active week in college basketball. Nevada, Auburn and Michigan State all benefited from Gonzaga's loss to UNC by moving up one spot each, while Gonzaga fell three spots to No. 9.



USA Today Coaches Poll

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Kansas (27) 9-0 768 1 2 Duke (1) 9-1 709 2 3 Virginia 9-0 697 3 4 Tennessee 8-1 694 4 5 Michigan (3) 11-0 678 5 6 Nevada 11-0 617 7 7 Auburn 9-1 532 8 8 Michigan State 9-2 502 9 9 Gonzaga 9-2 497 6 10 North Carolina 8-2 493 12 11 Texas Tech 10-0 470 11 12 Florida State 8-1 452 10 13 Virginia Tech 9-1 425 13 14 Ohio State 9-1 341 14 15 Buffalo 10-0 318 15 16 Mississippi State 9-1 272 17 17 Wisconsin 9-2 232 19 18 Kentucky 8-2 198 18 19 Arizona State 8-1 178 20 20 Houston 10-0 168 22 21 Iowa 8-2 115 21 22 Nebraska 9-2 94 25 23 Marquette 8-2 91 NR 24 Maryland 9-2 90 23 25 Furman 12-0 82 NR

Others receiving votes: Indiana 62; Oklahoma 58; St. John's 51; Kansas State 45; Villanova 35; Cincinnati 28; Texas Christian 24; Iowa State 15; North Carolina State 13; North Texas 7; Central Florida 7; Louisville 6; Florida 6; Purdue 3; Belmont 2.